Gemini compatibility: How the air sign gets along with each zodiac sign (or doesn't)

Life is never dull when in the company of a Gemini, as they lighten moods with their optimism and spark conversations with their curiosity.

The sun is in Gemini from approximately May 21 to June 21. Those born under this air sign are considered fun romantic partners who love to share laughs, secrets, gossip and adventures with a significant other or crush.

According to tarot reader Marguerite, Geminis seek out people with whom they have intellectual connections. Wit is preferred, but curiosity is a must.

Geminis are also fair fighters since they tend to consider matters from multiple points of view, not only their own. “Gemini is the sign of duality, and their ability to see both sides of things makes them the perfect advice giver," Margeurite says.

But are you compatible with a Gemini? Astrological compatibility is based on more than just your Sun sign. Your entire birth or natal chart gives several more placements — some even more specific to love, like your Venus or Moon sign.

Astrologer Jessica Lanyadoo said in a previous interview with TODAY.com that just as astrology is "vast and complex," so is human intimacy.

That being said, take a look at how compatible most Geminis are with each zodiac sign.

Gemini and Aries

Like-minded pursuits can bring these two zodiac signs together as best friends... or more. Gemini looks to Aries for guidance and wisdom, often calling upon their bestie for advice. Aries admires Gemini’s humor and love of life, as well as their ability to live, let live and let go.

Gemini and Taurus

Gemini is drawn to Taurus as a friend and as a lover, since their constellations are side by side in the sky. They both like to live in a secret world together, full of private jokes and innuendo. They are very good at maintaining long-term relationships because they keep each other completely engaged.

Gemini and Gemini

Two Geminis together is a crowded relationship, since each pair is a set of twins. The party and conversations will go on forever — leading to good times. The caveat is that they won’t be able to get a word in edgewise, unless they remember to let the other talk.

Gemini and Cancer

Gemini finds security with their cosmic neighbor, Cancer, allowing them to feel totally protected by the crab in all romantic and platonic relationships. Gemini loves to talk their heart out to Cancer, who is a great listener. And Cancer, ever entertained, loves to provide a barbed quip back.

Gemini and Leo

At first, Geminis find the Leo extremely engaging and charming, but their constant need for attention and affection can frustrate the air sign, who needs freedom to do their own thing every once in a while. The fierce lion upstages the twins with their flair drama and extravagance at times.

Gemini and Virgo

This is a duo that anyone would call reliable, vibrant and fun. The two Mercury-ruled signs will chat all day and night. Gemini relies on their Virgo partner for practicality and counsel in times of need, feeling right at home with them at all times.

Gemini and Libra

These air signs like to be social 24/7, which means that they will keep the party going all night long. Both will often spoil the other with many compliments and gifts throughout their relationship to show that they care. They’ll always find cool topics to discuss that challenge the other.

Gemini and Scorpio

Gemini is drawn to Scorpio's transformative nature and often marvels at their complexity. Gemini will let Scorpio take the lead, giving the air sign a chance to go with the flow, rather than having to make decisions that affect both parties.

Gemini and Sagittarius

These mutable signs are both flexible and adventurous. The sister signs' easygoing vibes allows the other to find freedom and autonomy. Things might not move fast between them, but they'll give their relationship the room it needs to grow.

Gemini and Capricorn

This unlikely pairing actually aligns well — even though they’re drastically different. Airy Gemini can find a sense of direction when in the company of earthy Capricorn; Capricorn can enjoy the ride of life, which has suddenly become way more entertaining.

Gemini and Aquarius

The twins perceive the cupbearer to be their perfect bestie and counterpart, their ultimate ride or die — like Thelma and Louise (without the tragic ending). Gemini finds Aquarius to be spiritual and high-minded, which elevates the twins to be more conscious and aware.

Gemini and Pisces

Changeable and mutable by cosmic nature, these two zodiac signs can take on the energy of the other and confirm to one another's needs. Gemini is intrigued by the imagination and the offbeat way Pisces thinks — and Gemini loves nothing more than to figure things out.