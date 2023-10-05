Jennifer Lopez on sharing the spotlight with her twins

Jennifer Lopez may have faced a lot of challenges when she was simply "Jenny from the Block." But now that she's a mom of teenagers, she's learning that love may not cost a thing ... except your sanity.

Earlier this year, Lopez told TODAY's Hoda Kotb that life with teenagers is a whole new phase in her parenting journey. She said, "They are challenging everything in life, they’re looking at everything. And these kids have so much information, so much more than we had. So they’re thinking and talking about things and about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old.”

Lopez gave birth to twins Emme and Max on Feb. 22, 2008. She shares co-parenting duties with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony. Together with her husband, Ben Affleck, she is also helping raise stepchildren Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom Affleck shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez and her kids, Maximilian David Muniz (L) and Emme Maribel Muniz, pose at a movie premiere on March 22, 2015. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Emme and Max don't spend a lot of time in the public eye, but they have started to tiptoe into the spotlight in recent years. Their mom has also shared snippets of their lives with her hundreds of millions of Instagram followers each year on their birthday.

To celebrate the twins' 15th birthday in February, Lopez posted a sweet video of her "coconuts" along with the caption: "I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever".

Here's everything you need to know about Lopez's "beautiful, brilliant coconuts."

Emme Maribel Muñiz

From giving mom the death stare for filming at a SZA concert to sharing the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020, Emme isn't afraid to let her personality show.

Does Emme have a singing career in the future? It's quite possible. The teenager, who Lopez has referred to using gender neutral pronouns, has continued to sing alongside their mother. In 2022, Emme harmonized with Lopez to Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala.

"This is a very special occasion," Lopez joked at the event, because Emme is "very, very busy and booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out, but they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me."

Emme is also a published author of the inspirational picture book "Lord Help Me" about the everyday power of prayer.

Maximilian "Max" David Muñiz

Max seems to be a socially conscious teenager. Deeply affected by George Floyd's murder, Max urged Lopez and her then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez to attend a protest. The kids helped the pair make signs that read, "Black Lives Matter" and "Let's Get Loud for Black Lives Matter."

“He wanted me to make sure I realized that I had power and that I should use it, and I thought that was very insightful," Lopez shared with Elle magazine. "It was one of those parenting moments when you’re like, Oh, maybe I’m raising a conscientious, kind, loving kid here."

Even at age 11, Max asked his mom some insightful questions on her YouTube channel. He wanted to know what she was like at his age, questioned her about her first crush, tried to make her admit that "math is useless" and asked if being a mom was different than she expected. In the casual AMA, Lopez said her favorite thing about Max was his sense of humor, his incredible vocabulary and his "big heart."

Overall, Max tends to keep a lower profile than his sister, but he did make his acting debut in "Marry Me," the rom-com his mother headlined in 2022.