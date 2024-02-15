Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck inspired her to make new music: ‘He’s always supportive’

Jennifer Lopez is talking about how her husband Ben Affleck is really "supportive" of her new album, "This Is Me... Now," which is expected to be released on Feb. 16.

During a Feb. 15 appearance on TODAY, Lopez said Affleck had inspired her to make music for the album.

"He inspires me and obviously, the feelings between us inspired me making this music," she said.

As for what he thought of “This Is Me... Now,” Lopez said he was very "supportive" of her work.

"He's always supportive of whatever I'm doing. And he knows that I'm a creative person and I'm an artist, and I'm going to express myself in the ways. I don't think anybody really understood what I was trying to do and that made it hard...," she said. "But he was always kind of like, 'You can do this. Whatever you want to do. I believe in you, so you go and do your thing.'"

Jennifer Lopez on TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Read on to see a timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck meet for the first time

In 2002, Lopez and Affleck first crossed paths when they met on the set of their movie, "Gigli," which was released the following year.

At the time, Lopez was still married to her second husband, Cris Judd. However, in July 2002, Lopez filed for divorce from Judd couple, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to People. This led Lopez and Affleck to strike up a public romance shortly after.

While recalling their first encounter, Lopez told People in 2016 that she “felt like … ‘OK, this is it,’” when she started talking to Affleck.

“[But] sometimes I feel like what you think people are and how you see them when you love them is different than when they reveal later," she added.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get engaged

In November 2002, Affleck and Lopez got engaged.

In an interview with Diane Sawyer at the time, Lopez explained how it felt to see the engagement ring he proposed to her with on her finger.

"It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen," she said. "I still look at it. I kind of marvel at it. He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck break up

In 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke up.

During a November 2022 appearance on Apple Music, Lopez talked about their breakup and said it was the “biggest heartbreak” of her life.

“Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die," she said. "And it sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles Premiere Of 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story' held at the Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Xavier Collin / Sipa USA via AP

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reconnect

In 2021, Lopez and Affleck reconnected after she broke up with her longtime boyfriend Alex Rodriguez earlier that year.

During a May 2023 appearance on TODAY, Lopez's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez said she always felt like her daughter and the actor were meant to be.

“I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years,” Rodríguez told Lopez on the show.

In response, Lopez playfully nodded and said, "OK," as if she had heard that one before.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married

In July 2022, Lopez and Affleck got married in Las Vegas.

On her fan site, Lopez shared the happy news. She said, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”