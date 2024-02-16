Jennifer Lopez is baring her soul in her new visual album, "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story."

In the film and accompanying album, out Feb. 16, Lopez debuts a series of introspective songs about her love life over the years. One of the most revealing? "Dear Ben, Pt. II," a sequel to her 2002 song, "Dear Ben."

Lopez and Affleck reunited in 2021, years after their first go-around with love ended. They first got engaged in 2002, and parted ways in 2004. Once separated, Lopez went on to start a family with her third ex-husband, Marc Anthony, with whom she shares two kids. Affleck, during their breakup, married Jennifer Garner, and the pair welcomed three kids: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Now, Lopez is singing about their second chance romance in her new track, "Dear Ben, Pt. II" and it's just as romantic as "Dear Ben," which she she released a decade ago on the album "This Is Me...Then."

Read on to learn more about the two songs and how they compare.

What is Jennifer Lopez's first 'Dear Ben' song about?

Lopez sings about the intense romance she has with Affleck on "Dear Ben," the original version.

In the song, she says, "I write this song to let you know / That you will always be / To me, my lust, my love, my man / My child, my friend and my king / I love you, you’re perfect / A manifestation of my dreams / You make my body feel / About a million different things."

These lyrics show the extent to which Lopez was enamored by Affleck when they were initially engaged.

Though she sings "there’s no way I’d leave you / It’s just not a reality," the two postponed their 2003 wedding and split in 2004, citing “excessive media attention."

Lopez said their breakup was "biggest heartbreak" of her life during a November 2022 appearance on Apple Music 1. She said the album “This Is Me…Then" captured her feeling of love.

“That album, ‘This Is Me... Then,’ really captured a moment in time where I fell in love with the love of my life. And I just, it’s all right there on the record,” Lopez said. “Every single song that we wrote, me writing ‘Dear Ben,’ it was such a special moment in time to have captured.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2024. Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images

Lopez said she wouldn't perform songs from "This Is Me...Then," because it was too "painful."

“Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die. And it sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending,” she continued.

What does Lopez sing on 'Dear Ben, Pt. II'?

In "Dear Ben, Pt. II," Lopez also sings about her relationship with Affleck. This time, the song is about them rekindling their love after spending so many years apart and how it finally feels to be husband and wife.

In the song, J. Lo sings, "You showed me what it is / You showed me what I need / I was missing a part / You was the missing piece / And we see eye to eye / And we don’t gotta speak / Even miles apart / We’re never out of reach."

She also sings, "Look into your eyes, I can see it’s the old you / I’m committed, I’m in it, admit it, I adore you."

At one point in the song, she references the engagement ring he gave her and said it makes her feel so happy to look at it – at last.

She says, "Sitting here alone, looking at my ring, ring / Feeling overwhelmed, it make me wanna sing, sing / How did we end up here without a rewind? / Oh my, this is my life."

Read the lyrics to 'Dear Ben, Pt. II'

Sitting here alone, looking at my ring, ring

Feeling overwhelmed, it make me wanna sing, sing

How did we end up here without a rewind?

Oh my, this is my life

Sitting here alone, knowing you will call me

Look down at my phone and there’s your caller ID

Seeing all the signs and it gets me so high

You make me sing

And when I think you’ll let me down

You lift my hopes

And if I try to pull away

You pull me close

And you remind me why you are

The man I chose

These are the things I love the most, oh

Sitting here alone, looking at my ring, ring

Feeling overwhelmed, it make me wanna sing, sing

How did we end up here without a rewind?

Oh my, this is my life

Sitting here alone, knowing you will call me

Look down at my phone and there’s your caller ID

Seeing all the signs and it gets me so high

You make me sing

Na-na, na-na, na-na

Say you love me

Na-na, na-na, na-na

Do it again

Na-na, na-na

Oh, you love me so, I love you more

Na-na, na-na, na-na

Say you love me

Na-na, na-na, na-na

Do it again

Na-na, na-na

Oh, you love me so, I love you more

You showed me what it is

You showed me what I need

I was missing a part

You was the missing piece

And we see eye to eye

And we don’t gotta speak

Even miles apart

We’re never out of reach

Seasons change but love remains, I’ll show you

Wrap my arms around you, I want to console you

Look into your eyes, I can see it’s the old you

I’m committed, I’m in it, admit it, I adore you

And when I think you’ll let me down, you

You lift my hopes

And if I try to pull away

You pull me close

And you remind me why you are

The man I chose

These are the things I love the most, oh

Sitting here alone, looking at my ring, ring

Feeling overwhelmed, it make me wanna sing, sing

How did we end up here without a rewind?

Oh my, this is my life

Sitting here alone, knowing you will call me

Look down at my phone and there’s your caller ID

Seeing all the signs and it gets me so high

You make me sing, oh

Na-na, na-na, na-na

Say you love me

Na-na, na-na, na-na

(Do it again) Do it again

Na-na, na-na

Oh, you love me so, I love you more

Na-na, na-na, na-na

Say you love me

Na-na, na-na, na-na

(Do it again, do it again) Do it again

Na-na, na-na

Oh, you love me so, I love you more

Sitting here alone, looking at my ring, ring

Make me wanna sing, sing

