Jennifer Lopez stuns in white wedding dress 'from an old movie'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were quite the gorgeous bride and groom at their Las Vegas wedding this past weekend.

On Sunday, July 17, Lopez confirmed that she and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16. The news comes after court documents obtained by TODAY said that the couple obtained a wedding license in Clark County, Nevada on July 16.

In the romantic statement that was also shared with fans on her website, Lopez revealed what she and her husband donned on their special day.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives," she wrote.

Jennifer Lopez's wedding dress

Lopez, 52, wore a white textured long gown in her dressing room paired with a simple silver bracelet and pair of earrings. She styled her hair in long, loose curls, opting for a neutral-toned smokey eye and a nude cheek and lip to finish her wedding look.

She seemingly changed into a second dress, wearing a white, off-the-shoulder dress with sheer lace sleeves. She accessorized with the same earrings and bracelet as the last look, this time adding a dainty necklace as well as a veil pinned to the back of her head.

It's unclear which dress is "from an old movie" or the one she said "I do" in. Regardless, they're both stunning to us.

Affleck, 49, wore a white shirt and a cream suit jacket, pairing his look with a simple black bowtie. For an accessory, he wore a simple white rose pinned to the lapel of his suit jacket.

Her two wedding dresses can be seen here side by side. Jennifer Lopez

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez wrote in the statement, referencing their rekindled romance nearly two decades after their first.

She said that they waited in line alongside four other couples for their wedding license and said that their nuptials was “exactly what we wanted,” later adding, “But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” she added. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

This marks Lopez’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second.

She shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Affleck popped the question to Lopez for the second time in April 2022 in what she described as the "most perfect moment," nearly 20 years after they couple first got engaged in November 2002. While they ultimately split in 2004 after postponing their 2003 wedding, the couple finally got their second chance.

“I’m feeling so lucky," Lopez said in a video after her engagement. "It’s not often you get a second chance at true love."