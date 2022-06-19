In video shared on TikTok, Jennifer Lopez seemed to use gender-neutral pronouns to introduce her child, Emme Muñiz.

On Thursday, June 16, Lopez performed at Dodger Stadium for the sixth annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala. As part of her act, Lopez, 52, brought out a special guest performer: her 14-year-old Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

When introducing Emme, Lopez used the pronouns "they" and "them" numerous times.

"(The last time) we performed together was in big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won't," Lopez said. "So this is a very special occasion, because they’re very, very busy and booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out, but they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me."

Emme soon came out after, beginning to belt the Christina Perri ballad "A Thousand Years."

The TikTok video shared was captioned: "J.Lo surprises audience with her child Emme and refers to 'they' during introduction."

One person commented, "'They' is how Emme identifies. This was J.Lo sharing that information. It's beautiful to see her supporting her child."

TODAY has reached out to a rep for Lopez to confirm she used the gender-neutral pronouns for that speculated purpose, and we will update this post if we hear back.

In 2020, Lopez introduced fans to her "nibling" Brendon Scholl. Nibling is a gender-neutral term used in place of niece or nephew.

At the time, Lopez revealed a short film titled “Draw With Me” was “close to her heart” because it featured her family member — the child of her sister Leslie — who came out as transgender.

“‘Draw With Me’ is a story about a transgender youth and their journey of coming out to their family and also engaging in their art to help them cope with the feelings they were having during this time,” Lopez said in an Instagram post at the time. “It’s a story that’s very close to my heart, because it was a family affair.”

Scholl said in the video, “My name’s Brendon. I use they/them/their pronouns. It was in eighth grade when I finally felt comfortable with saying that I’m trans.”