Christina Perri shared some happy news with her fans. The “Jar of Hearts” singer announced that she is pregnant with a baby girl in a sweet Instagram video on Monday, after suffering a pregnancy loss in late 2020.

She and her husband, Paul Costabile, are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Carmella.

“Rosie sent carmella a little sister and we’re very excited. we’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying every day to choose joy🌸,” Perri, 35, captioned her video, which shows her daughter stepping outside and opening a present with a pink balloon attached.

The clip then shows Carmella pulling out a sonogram, with Perri saying, “It’s in my belly,” as the happy couple smile and cradle her baby bump.

The singer’s comments section is filled with congratulatory messages, with people expressing how happy they are for the family.

In November 2020, the “A Thousand Years” revealed that she was in her third trimester when her baby girl was still born. Their daughter was due in January 2021.

A stillbirth is when a baby dies in the womb after 20 weeks gestation, according to the March of Dimes.

“Last night we lost our baby girl. She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world,” Perri wrote on Instagram at the time. “She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts.”

Before the stillbirth, Perri had shared that she was hospitalized due to pregnancy complications. She had previously suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks pregnant in January 2020.

On Mother’s Day, Perri released her song titled “Mothers.” She also shared a black-and-white photo on social media of herself with Carmella and wrote a sweet message to her “beloved, first born.”

“Carmella, thank you for making me a mother. to my two spirit babies thank you for choosing me to carry you to your next journey. motherhood is the greatest gift i have ever received. today i’m wishing you all a heartfelt and heart filled mother’s day to all the many magical kinds of humans that step into this role,” the artist wrote. “Mothers, zaza’s, foster mothers, women waiting to be mothers, mothers with spirit babies, grandmothers, godmothers, aunts, care givers and anyone who loves a child unconditionally- we see you and love and appreciate you today & everyday ♥️.”