Yes, even J. Lo gets the ‘death stare’ from her kids. See her video from the SZA concert

Jennifer Lopez is a fun mom. Well, at least she tries be when she’s not embarrassing her kids.

The icon posted a selfie video of her and one of her 15-year-old twins, Emme, attending a SZA concert last week at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California, during the singer’s final stop on her SOS tour.

In the clip, J.Lo sets the camera on herself, smiling as she sits among the throng of fans, while decked out in a coat and a pair of sunglasses. Then she turned the camera onto Emme, who appears to be having a blast at the concert.

“Thank you @SZA,” Lopez captioned the post.

“Seeing your kids happy… priceless 🤍🤍 (This was right before I got the death stare to stop filming 😜)” she added while also jotting down the hash tags #TeenageKidsLife and #SOStour.

Fans loved getting a glimpse of the moment.

“The joy of watching our kids happy,” someone commented.

“This is awesome! You are the most amazing mom,” another person wrote.

“This is so cute!” someone else wrote.

Lopez, who married Ben Affleck last year, shares Emme and twin brother Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Last month, she celebrated when the kids turned 15.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, #Twins.”

The “Out of Sight” star has also talked about how she approached her relationship with Affleck in relation to her kids.

“They’re going to be 14 in a couple of days, and they have opinions about the world and their lives,” Lopez said in 2022 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “And now they see their dad, me as well, we’re in the public eye, what that means, what that means for them, school, everything.

“It’s a lot of things. You have to be conscious, too, like what you talk about from your private life in public because they’ll read it, their friends will read it, these things will happen, all these judgments made.”

She also said the prevalence of social media had affected her parenting style.

“Social media is so different now,” she said. “It’s not just tabloid magazines, like if you happen to pick it up. Everybody can see everything you say all the time, so it’s just about being respectful to them, too, and loving them and protecting them, and protecting our family and our love, that’s all.”