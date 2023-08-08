Cancer celebrities: Which of your favorite stars are born under the sign of the crab?

If you are a Cancer, feel proud to be a part of the many celebrities associated with the water sign.
Cancers are born between June 21 to July 22. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, who wrote an overview of the Cancer personality for TODAY.com, the water sign is known to be emotional, sentimental, protective and moody — a ride or die who will cry and laugh with you.
A few of the running list of Cancer royalty includes actual royalty, like Princess Diana and her son, Prince William. Other famous Cancer celebrities include Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and the rapper Saweetie, who infuse their music with Cancerian emotion, and reality TV stars Lisa Rinna and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who sprinkle on drama.
Below, find a few famous Cancers in history.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez was born on July 22, right on the cusp of Cancer and Leo season.
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey’s Birthday marks the first day of the Cancer season, June 21. For a while, she thought she was a Gemini, but her fans pointed out she was actually a Cancer after she shared her birth time, per an interview with Rolling Stone. “Once I had a thousand dollars, I bought this beautiful Gemini medallion which is no longer relevant to me,” she said.
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian, a mom of two, said on "The Kardshians" that she wants to be a "great maternal presence" for her children and niece Dream. Born on June 27, she exhibits a Cancer's nurturing qualities.
Chris Pratt
The dad of three was born on June 21. His wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is a Sagittarius.
Meryl Streep
The acclaimed actor was born June 22.
Kevin Hart
Comedian Kevin Hart's birthday is July 6.
Prince William
Prince William's birthday is June 21, the first day of Cancer season (and the last day of Gemini). His moon sign is also in Cancer.
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino
Mike Sorrentino is one of a few Cancers in the "Jersey Shore" cast: Angelina Pivarnick and Paul DelVecchio Jr., a.k.a DJ Pauly D, are also Cancers.
Solange Knowles
Her sister Beyoncé may have written an ode to Virgos, but Solange Knowles is a Cancer born June 24.
Mindy Kaling
This comedian, screenwriter and producer was born June 24, making her a Cancer sun. She's a Cancer moon and mercury, too.
Saweetie
Born July 2, Saweetie is a Cancer. She posts about being a Cancer often, and used the hashtag #cancer along with a birthday post on TikTok.
Ariana Grande
With her romantic lyrics, is it any surprise Ariana Grande is a Cancer? She was born June 26. Her Libra Moon is also romantic in nature.
Elon Musk
Mogul Elon Musk, born June 28, is a Cancer with an analytical and focused Virgo Moon.
Pamela Anderson
Avowed animal lover and actor Pamela Anderson is a Cancer born July 1.
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler is a Cancer, a cardinal water sign. Her dad, rocker Steven Tyler, is an Aries, a cardinal fire sign.
Margot Robbie
Barbie's age has been contested — but what's undeniable is that Margot Robbie, who plays her in Greta Gerwig's movie, is a Cancer, born July 2.
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise does his own stunts — chalk it up to inner Cancer strength, or maybe the Leo Moon showmanship. He was born July 3.
Post Malone
Post Malone shares a birthday with the United States — July 4.
Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia, the star of one of the most emotional shows on TV, "This Is Us," is an emotional Cancer, born July 8.
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell, mom of two, is a Cancer, born July 18. Her husband, Dax Shepard, is a Capricorn.
Lisa Rinna
Born July 11, Lisa Rinna is a Cancer along with other "Housewives" stars like Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne.
Sofia Vergara
Born July 10, Sofia Vergara is a Cancer.
Sandra Oh
The "Grey's Anatomy" star was. born on July 20.
Princess Diana
Diana Spencer was a romance novel lover, mom of two, princess ... and a Cancer, born July 1.
Tia and Tamera Mowry
These twins are not Geminis — they are Cancers, born July 6.Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Actor Tom Hanks was born July 9 and is a Cancer. Forrest Gump, one of his most famous characters, is a Gemini.
Will Ferrell
Comedian Will Ferrell is a Cancer Sun with a Moon in Libra, like Ariana Grande.
Julianne Hough
Born July 20, Julianne Hough is a Cancer; her brother Derek Hough is a Taurus.