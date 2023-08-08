Cancer celebrities: Which of your favorite stars are born under the sign of the crab?

If you are a Cancer, feel proud to be a part of the many celebrities associated with the water sign.

Cancers are born between June 21 to July 22. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, who wrote an overview of the Cancer personality for TODAY.com, the water sign is known to be emotional, sentimental, protective and moody — a ride or die who will cry and laugh with you.

A few of the running list of Cancer royalty includes actual royalty, like Princess Diana and her son, Prince William. Other famous Cancer celebrities include Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and the rapper Saweetie, who infuse their music with Cancerian emotion, and reality TV stars Lisa Rinna and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who sprinkle on drama.

Below, find a few famous Cancers in history.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's birthday is July 22, the last day of Cancer season. Tibrina Hobson / FilmMagic

Selena Gomez was born on July 22, right on the cusp of Cancer and Leo season.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey performs during the 2016 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California. C Flanigan / WireImage

Lana Del Rey’s Birthday marks the first day of the Cancer season, June 21. For a while, she thought she was a Gemini, but her fans pointed out she was actually a Cancer after she shared her birth time, per an interview with Rolling Stone. “Once I had a thousand dollars, I bought this beautiful Gemini medallion which is no longer relevant to me,” she said.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is a Cancer. Her sister, Kim Kardashian, is a Libra. SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021 / Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian, a mom of two, said on "The Kardshians" that she wants to be a "great maternal presence" for her children and niece Dream. Born on June 27, she exhibits a Cancer's nurturing qualities.

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt, a water sign, is married to a Sagittarius, a fire sign. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The dad of three was born on June 21. His wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is a Sagittarius.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep shares a birthday with Cyndi Lauper. Christopher Polk

The acclaimed actor was born June 22.

Kevin Hart

Actor Kevin Hart poses backstage on Monday, July 25, 2022 NBC / Getty Images

Comedian Kevin Hart's birthday is July 6.

Prince William

Prince William shares a sun sign with his mom. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince William's birthday is June 21, the first day of Cancer season (and the last day of Gemini). His moon sign is also in Cancer.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

TV personality Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino arrives at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Mike Sorrentino is one of a few Cancers in the "Jersey Shore" cast: Angelina Pivarnick and Paul DelVecchio Jr., a.k.a DJ Pauly D, are also Cancers.

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles is a Cancer. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Her sister Beyoncé may have written an ode to Virgos, but Solange Knowles is a Cancer born June 24.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 NBC / Nathan Congleton/ Getty Images

This comedian, screenwriter and producer was born June 24, making her a Cancer sun. She's a Cancer moon and mercury, too.

Saweetie

We are waiting for our Cancer-centric rap from Saweetie. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Born July 2, Saweetie is a Cancer. She posts about being a Cancer often, and used the hashtag #cancer along with a birthday post on TikTok.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. David Crotty / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

With her romantic lyrics, is it any surprise Ariana Grande is a Cancer? She was born June 26. Her Libra Moon is also romantic in nature.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is a Cancer. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Mogul Elon Musk, born June 28, is a Cancer with an analytical and focused Virgo Moon.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson is a nurt Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Avowed animal lover and actor Pamela Anderson is a Cancer born July 1.

Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler's birthday is July 1. Clemens Bilan / Getty Images

Liv Tyler is a Cancer, a cardinal water sign. Her dad, rocker Steven Tyler, is an Aries, a cardinal fire sign.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie, Cancer. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Barbie's age has been contested — but what's undeniable is that Margot Robbie, who plays her in Greta Gerwig's movie, is a Cancer, born July 2.

Tom Cruise

Tom cruise attends the "The Mummy" New York Fan Eventat AMC Loews Lincoln Square on June 6, 2017 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Tom Cruise does his own stunts — chalk it up to inner Cancer strength, or maybe the Leo Moon showmanship. He was born July 3.

Post Malone

Post Malone is a Cancer. Morgan Lieberman / FilmMagic

Post Malone shares a birthday with the United States — July 4.

Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia, the star of one of the most emotional shows on TV, "This Is Us," is an emotional Cancer, born July 8.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is married to an earth sign. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Kristen Bell, mom of two, is a Cancer, born July 18. Her husband, Dax Shepard, is a Capricorn.

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Born July 11, Lisa Rinna is a Cancer along with other "Housewives" stars like Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara is a water sign. Tibrina Hobson / WireImage

Born July 10, Sofia Vergara is a Cancer.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh was a Cancer. Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

The "Grey's Anatomy" star was. born on July 20.

Princess Diana

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) sitting on a step at her home, Highgrove House, in Doughton, Gloucestershire, 18th July 1986. Tim Graham / Getty Images

Diana Spencer was a romance novel lover, mom of two, princess ... and a Cancer, born July 1.

Tia and Tamera Mowry

Sister, sisters Tamera and Tia Mowry. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

These twins are not Geminis — they are Cancers, born July 6.

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Getty Images

Actor Tom Hanks was born July 9 and is a Cancer. Forrest Gump, one of his most famous characters, is a Gemini.

Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell, Cancer. Rich Polk / Getty Images

Comedian Will Ferrell is a Cancer Sun with a Moon in Libra, like Ariana Grande.

Julianne Hough

Dancer Julianne Hough. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Born July 20, Julianne Hough is a Cancer; her brother Derek Hough is a Taurus.