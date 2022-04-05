As the first zodiac sign, Aries is known as the spark that lights the rest of the signs up. The dates for Aries season are approximately March 21 to about April 19, but it varies year by year.

Aries is a fire sign as well as a cardinal sign, which fall at the beginning of the season. Think of the ram as the zodiac sign that gets things started.

But does Aries get things finished? That's a different story. Those born under the sign of Aries often have a hard time completing tasks because their passionate nature can become distracted, looking at the more interesting thing rather than the most pressing.

Like other fire signs (Leo and Sagittarius), Aries is known for their desire and intense energy. Their optimistic demeanor helps them attain popularity and fame, which is especially helpful because they prefer to win at all they do.

At times, Aries' fiery energy can work against them, especially when their impulsive streak comes out in relationships. Loving a ram isn’t for the light-hearted. If you can keep up with their fierceness and gusto, then go for it. It's sure to be an adventure.

Aries at work

There are two sides to Aries at the office. On one hand, they are able to inspire people to thrive and help others grow. As a fire sign, they are the motivators of the zodiac. Aries loves giving colleagues advice on how to achieve their professional endeavors.

On the other hand, the ram loves to win and to be number one — sometimes, at all costs. This means that Aries will make sure they’re the ones receiving a promotion, raise, or compliments.

Basically, Aries is willing to help others be the best version of themselves in their professional careers — so long as it doesn’t interfere with their own goals. Problems may to arise when someone an Aries has mentored advances past the ram. Aries will have to work through jealousy.

Aries in love

When it comes to love, Aries often take the role as the chaser. They're known to enjoy the act of pursuit. They relish the lead-up to the first date, from flirting to being bold with their affections. Aries will romance others hard and do all the work in planning for dates and time spent with their crush.

But what the relationship settles down into a routine, Aries may long for some of the excitement of the early stages. Aries may attempt to create a little fiery drama to make their relationship seem less complacent and dull.

Ultimately, they are seekers of the spark — not only the person. Without the presence of excitement in a relationship, they will get bored. All the more reason why the ram sometimes is prone to stirring fights with their partner to keep the spark alive.

Here’s how Aries relate to other zodiac signs in friendships, partnerships, and love.

Aries and Aries

When Aries and Aries connect, sparks will fly … and burn out. They are liable to enjoy each other’s company for a while until they move on to the next best thing or relationship — whichever ever comes first.

Aries and Taurus

Aries can be too assertive for Taurus, who tends to be a little bit more on the shy side. However, Taurus will appreciate having someone stand up for them in times of need. Aries will love to show off their bravado in defense of the Bull.

Aries and Gemini

When these two signs come together, they will talk nonstop about everything under the sun — including big-picture ideas and gossip rollicking their friend group. These two zodiac signs have the makings for a a great connection full of chatter.

Aries and Cancer

Aries and Cancer are both cardinal signs, which means that they both like to initiate projects. While they partner well together, Aries will have to tone down their brashness for sensitive Cancer.

Aries and Leo

Aries and Leo inspire each other to be creative and to think outside-the-box. These two fire signs are likely to create joy and fun when they unite, as they allow the other to let their inner artistry shine.

Aries and Virgo

Aries and Virgo can help the other transform, but only if they are both ready to evolve into being a better version of themselves. With a little effort and a lot of love, these two zodiac signs can make a relationship work.

Aries and Libra

Opposites attract one Aries and Libra come together. Libra teaches Aries to have more balance and temperance in their life, while Aries shows Libra how to defend and stand up for themselves more.

Aries and Scorpio

The traditional ruler of both Aries and Scorpio is the planet Mars. This means these zodiac signs can argue their way out of anything — except when conflict arises with each other. Both are quick to temper when pushed, and are happy to indulge in drama.

Aries and Sagittarius

Aries and Sagittarius can have a blast together. They will be each other’s plus-ones to all events and dance for hours with each other. Not only that, but they’ll motivate the other to be more active and to take more risks in life.

Aries and Capricorn

Who’s the boss here? Both Aries and Capricorn like to rule and excel at what they do, which means that they'll be constantly butting heads while on their road to power. The bright side? If they work together, they can achieve something great.

Aries and Aquarius

Aries and Aquarius have very different demeanors. Aquarius is calm, while Aries is rambunctious. Their differences may create issues, unless they both find a common ground to act upon.

Aries and Pisces

Aries may prove to be a little bit too intense for Pisces, who is extremely sensitive and tender. However, if Aries slows down a little and does not act too forcefully, then they can get along very well.

Celebrity Aries:

Mariah Carey

Celine Dion

Aretha Franklin

Lady Gaga

Chaka Khan

Jennifer Garner

Elton John

Maya Angelou

Sterling K. Brown

Eddie Murphy

Jonathan Van Ness

Lil Nas X

Sarah Jessica Parker

Diana Ross

Paul Rudd

Big Sean

Reese Witherspoon

And more!

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.