Taurus celebrities: Which of your favorite stars are born under the sign of the bull?

Tauruses are born between April 19 and May 20. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, who wrote an overview of the Taurus personality for TODAY, the earth sign is associated with traits of creativity, dependability, indulgence, calmness — and yes, stubbornness.

If you are born under the sign Taurus, then you're in good company. There are many prominent celebrities — and more than a few members of British royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II herself.

Singers Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Lizzo and Cher are all Tauruses, and should consider uniting for a world tour, demonstrating the power of the Taurus singing voice. Wrestlers John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are both bor under the sign of the Bull, as are DC superheroes Batman (a.k.a Robert Pattinson) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot).

Here are some stars celebrating their birthdays at the start of the spring season, in no particular order, and what they had to say about their sun sign.

1. Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson says is loyal and down-to-earth. Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson's birthday is April 24. The "Since U Been Gone" singer has talked about her own Taurus qualities on her show: some of the positives, she said, are being loyal and down-to-earth.

“On the negative, I am super duper stubborn,” Clarkson said. “I am a passionate person. … I have a temper.”

2. Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II Getty Images

The monarch turned 96 on April 21, and got a new portrait for the occasion. Her grandchildren Prince Louis (born April 23), Princess Charlotte (born May 2) and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor (born May 6) are also Tauruses.

3. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Getty Images

Gigi Hadid celebrates her birthday on April 23. Gigi Hadid said she sees typical Taurus traits mirrored in her own character.

“I also give a lot of credit to the fact that I’m a Taurus, whether that has anything to do with it or not … But I’ve always felt a connection to when people say that a Taurus is at peace with the timing of the earth,” Hadid told Harper's Bazaar. “I trust that everything we go through, good or bad, is for the better. I try to see the good in people first and remember that everyone is continuously trying to grow and do their best.”

4. Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert Getty Images

"The Late Show" host's birthday is May 13. The cast of Queer Eye hosted an astrology breakdown of their own for host Stephen Colbert in 2019. The group listed loyalty, creativity, generosity, laziness and being materialistic as traits for Tauruses.

“I have good news for Stephen … your career will be dynamic, productive and progressive honey which is absolutely true,” Jonathan Van Ness said.

5 and 6. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Getty Images

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” costars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are both Tauruses with birthdays on May 11 and May 9, respectively, of the same year. Their shared sun signs are why Condor believes they get along so well — as stable signs who are attracted to people who feel safe and comfortable, Tauruses are usually friends with people who share their temperaments.

“If I’m having a bad day and I feel like I don’t want to be talked to or anything like that, he can read that very well and same with me to him,” Condor said in a Cosmopolitan interview.

Condor also referenced the Taurus trait of calmness, saying that it’s rare for her to get upset, but when she does, she feels like a totally different person.

7. Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson is a triple Taurus. Getty Images

“The Batman” star Robert Pattison is a triple Taurus with a birthday on May 13. In a WIRED Autocomplete Interview in 2018, he revealed that his sun, moon and rising signs are all Taurus.

8. Cher

Cher said she is "such a Taurus." Getty Images

The “Burlesque” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” actor and singer’s birthday is on May 20.

The famed signer identifies with Taurus’s steady nature. “I am so slow to anger, you have no idea. I am such a Taurus,” Cher said in an interview with Andrew Denton. But when she does get angry? “You just don’t want to know about it,” she said.

9. Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum was shocked after using the astrology app The Pattern. Getty Images

“The Lost City” star's birthday is April 26.

Tatum used the app the Pattern to research his astrological profile, and was amazed by his results. “Are you listening through the phone, Pattern?” Tatum asked in a 2019 video. “AI, the algorithm that is the Pattern, are you listening through my phone and then just regurgitating the stuff that I’m afraid of?”

10. Travis Scott

Travis Scott Getty Images

Travis Scott's birthday is April 30. If Scott's 2015 “Rodeo” album wasn’t enough, the rapper sold hats with a bull on them during his Rodeo tour. Coincidence? We think not.

11. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Getty Images

The "Moana" star's birthday is May 2. Should we be surprised that a man with the professional wrestling name “The Rock” is an earth sign?

12. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Getty Images

Jessica Alba has an arm full of sweet astrology-themed tattoos for her kids of the Gemini, Leo and Capricorn constellations. Her birthday is April 28. Maybe her next tattoo will be a Taurus one?

13. Adele

Adele Getty Images

Someone like you — a Taurus. The "Oh My God" singer celebrates her birthday on May 5. She spoke about how the astrological phenomenon of her Saturn Return inspired her most recent album, "30."

14. Lizzo

Lizzo welcomed in Taurus season in 2021 with an Instagram post. Getty Images

Lizzo welcomed Taurus season last with an unedited body-positive selfie, encouraging fans to "reverse the negative effects of social media and [change] the conversation about beauty standards." Lizzo celebrates her birthday on April 27.

15. Charli D’Amelio

Charli D'Amelio Getty Images

Charil D'Amelio, who has the most followers on TikTok, was born on May 1.

16. Megan Fox

Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly are both Tauruses Getty Images

Megan Fox of "Transformers" and "Jennifer's Body" fame celebrates her birthday toward the end of Taurus season on May 16. Her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, is also a Taurus.

17. Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove Getty Images

The "iCarly" star's birthday lands on May 14.

18. Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Getty Images

Janet Jackson, whose self-titled documentary shared the story of her career and personal life, celebrates her birthday on May 16.

19. Sam Smith

Sam Smith Getty Images

Sam Smith, who released their third studio album "Love Goes" in 2020, celebrates their birthday in the waning days of Taurus season on May 19.

20. Rami Malek

Rami Malek Getty Images

"Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek was born on May 12.

21. JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa Getty Images

JoJo Siwa turns 19 on May 19.

22. George Clooney

George Clooney Getty Images

The actor and director was born on May 6. His wife, Amal Clooney, is an Aquarius, in case you're curious.

23. Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand Getty Images

Barbra Streisand, whose famed role in Broadway show "Funny Girl" will be reprised by Beanie Feldstein, celebrates her birthday on April 24.

24. Renée Zellweger

Renee Zellweger Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "The Thing About Pam's" actor's birthday is April 25.

25. Tina Fey

Tina Fey Getty Images

Actor and comedian Tina Fey celebrates her birthday on May 18. Her frequent collaborator, Amy Poehler, is also an earth sign — she's a Virgo.

26. Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman is a Taurus Getty Images

Tauruses, you get to count Wonder Woman among your kind. Gadot celebrates her birthday on April 30. (Lynda Carter, who also played Wonder Woman, is a Leo).

27. Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson Getty Images

"Mandalorian" star Rosario Dawson's birthday falls on May 9.

28. Danielle Fishel

Danielle Fishel Getty Images

The “Girl Meets World” and “Boy Meets World” veteran celebrates her birthday on May 5.

29. John Cena

John Cena Getty Images

Wrestler John Cena celebrates his Taurus birthday on April 23.

30. Joe Keery

Joe Keery Getty Images

Looks like Joe Keery will be start the countdown to "Stranger Things" season four with his birthday. The actor turns 30 on April 24.