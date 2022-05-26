Gemini celebrities: Which of your favorite stars are born under the sign of the twins?

The sun is normally in Gemini between the dates of May 20 and June 20, though it varies year per year. This mutable air sign follows Taurus and precedes Cancer. Those born under Gemini, the sign of the twin, are known to be chatty, curious and social.

According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, Geminis are great to have in social groups. Have them on-hand for trend explainers and, of course, the latest in gossip. Geminis also enjoy people who can keep up with their intellect and love to gossip as much as they do.

If you're a proud Gemini, then these are some famous celebrities born in May and June and their birthdays. You can claim them as one of your own.

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe, the legendary Hollywood actress, is a Gemini. AP

The legendary Marilyn Monroe was born on June 1, 1926. She once spoke about her sun sign in an interview with Life Magazine. "I was born under the sign of Gemini. That stands for intellect," Monroe said. Monroe added that most people underestimated her intellect. “Everybody else I’ve told that to laughed," Monroe told the interviewer.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox is a proud Gemini. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Laverne Cox, born May 29, is a proud Gemini. She has taken to social media to wish her fellow twins a happy birthday.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp was born on June 9. Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images

Johnny Depp, born June 9, was born with a Gemini sun and a Capricorn moon. No word on Jack Sparrow's zodiac sign.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's birthday is June 4. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie's sun and Mercury are in the sign of Gemini. Her birthday is on June 4.

John F. Kennedy

John F. Kennedy was one of three Gemini presidents. CBS via Getty Images

JFK, born May 29, was one of three Geminis to be president. The other two are George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Heidi Klum, born June 1, wears many hats, typical of a versatile Gemini personality. Not only is she a model, but she's also a TV personality, a designer, a singer, a businesswoman and an author. She once posted a picture of herself on Instagram with a mirrored effect, and wrote "True Gemini" as the caption.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar's birthday is June 17. Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar was born on June 17, making him a Gemini, along with other rappers like Ye, Notorious B.I.G., Lauryn Hill, Tupac Shakur and Ice Cube.

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel is a Gemini, but is Elsa from "Frozen"? Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

Broadway legend Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa in "Frozen," is a Gemini. Her birthday is May 30.

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, twins and Geminis. Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

It's fitting that these famous twins are also born under the sign of the twins. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, born June 13, got their start in "Full House" and then co-starred in a number of movies, before retiring from acting in 2014.

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman was born on June 1. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Morgan Freeman — known for his soothing voice and his undeniable screen presence — was born on June 1.

Tom Holland

Spider-Man is a Gemini. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Tom Holland, born on June 1 and best known for his starring role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe, is a Gemini. His girlfriend, Zendaya, was born September 1 and is a Virgo.

Prince

Prince performs live at the Fabulous Forum on February 19, 1985 in Inglewood, Calif. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Prince, born June 7, was a multi-talented musician. He played all the instruments on his debut album, "For You" — the definition of versatility.

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldana is a Gemini. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star was born on June 19. Her "Guardians" co-star Chris Pratt is also a Gemini.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer is a Gemini Stefanie Keenan / WireImage

Comedian Amy Schumer, born on June 1, certainly exhibits trademark Gemini wit.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton. CBS via Getty Images

Country music star Blake Shelton, born June 18, knows a thing or two about pursuing multiple career paths. Not only does he have an extremely successful country music career, he also hosted many seasons of the hit singing competition show, "The Voice." His wife, Gwen Stefani, is a fellow air sign; she's a Libra.

Ye

Ye is a Gemini. Neil Mockford / GC Images

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, always keeps us on our toes — a typical Gemini quality. The legendary rapper was born on June 8. He spoke about his Gemini sun sign in an interview in 2014: "The community of Geminis is the most consistently in tune with what their spirit is telling them to do or why they have breath in their lungs."

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell was born on the Gemini-Taurus cusp. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Famous model and actress Naomi Campbell was born on May 22.

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Helena Bonham Carter, born May 26, has made a career out of memorable (and kooky) characters. She plays Princess Margaret, a Leo, on "The Crown."

Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper, Gemini. J. Countess / Getty Images

TV personality Anderson Cooper, born on June 3, falls under the sign of Gemini.

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan has spoken about being a Gemini. Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Before Troye Sivan, born June 5, pursued a highly successful singing career, he had a big presence as a YouTube creator. He's tweeted about being a Gemini in the past.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Actor Natalie Portman, born June 9, is a Gemini.

Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage. Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

Peter Dinklage, born June 11, is a Gemini.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans is a Gemini, but Captain America is not. Vera Anderson / WireImage

Marvel hero Chris Evans was born June 13. His Marvel character, Steve Rogers (a.k.a Captain America), was born on July 4, making him a Cancer.

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris was born June 15. Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris was born on June 15, along with other Gemini celebrities like Helen Hunt and Courteney Cox and Helen Hunt.

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney was the only Gemini in the Beatles. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Legendary singer-songwriter Paul McCartney, born June 18, was a Gemini. As far as the rest of the Beatles? John Lennon was a Libra, George Harrison was a Pisces and Ringo Starr is a Cancer.