Khloé Kardashian is getting real about her relationship with Dream, the daughter her brother Rob Kardashian shares with the rapper-model Blac Chyna.

On Season Three, Episode Eight of "The Kardashians," Khloé Kardashian said that she feels like a "third parent" to her niece, and that her intentions are to be a "great maternal influence."

"I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it’s important and wherever she gets it from, she gets it from," Kardashian said in the show.

Kris Jenner said Khloe, who is mom to daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, almost 1, is an "incredible" person.

“She’s the best mom; loving and nurturing and supportive and caring. And she’s firm, and she’s funny. If you have Khloé for your auntie you’re probably the luckiest little kid in the universe," Jenner said.

Scott Disick also agreed. "I just can't believe that you're like somewhat of a co-parent to Dream," Disick said. "You're like, more than an aunt."

"Probably more than an aunt, but just a third parent," Khloé Kardashian replied.

In her confessional, she said, "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don’t know if they like that or not but it’s so in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Khloé Kardashian addressed her family's history with Blac Chyna.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, sued Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner for $100 million in 2017, claiming that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars had defamed her and interfered with her television career following her breakup from Rob Kardashian.

During courtroom testimony, Kim Kardsahian said she had no memory of trying to thwart "Rob & Chyna," which was renewed after one season, then put on hold by E! and later canceled. E! is owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY's parent company.

Chyna was awarded no damages in when the civil trial concluded in May 2022.

Khloé Kardashian said her lack of relationship with Blac Chyna does not affect her bond with Dream.

“I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom,” Khloé Kardashian said on the show. “It’s just hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars.”

When it comes to her brother, she's all love, calling him "literally the best dad" she knows.

"I’m so proud of him for that, and I know that he’s just feeling really good about himself and I’m happy for him. So I have faith that soon he’ll be back on the show," she said.