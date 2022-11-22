As the ninth sign of the zodiac, fiery and mutable Sagittarius (whose planetary ruler Jupiter represents intellect, expansion, and wisdom) is known to be the “spiritual warrior” because they fight for what is right and just in the world.

Sagittarius dates typically span from November 22 to December 21, depending on when the sun enters and exits the fire sign.

Located at the entrance and center of the Milky Way, the constellation Sagittarius is the protector of the universe. Armed with a bow and arrow, the archer aims at those who instigate situations and hurting others. Being the social justice defenders that they are, helping those in need comes natural to them.

Astrologer Desiree Roby Antila, author of "Sun Signs in Love," describes Sagittarius by saying, “Archers will usually speak before thinking, shooting arrows of truth from their mouths. They are not interested in sugarcoating what they have to say. They are lucky, bold souls who are generous idealists. They are hilariously unreserved, and when they aim straight, they always hit their target. Their arrows are dripping in clever wit and genius intelligence that will get them through life with Jupiter’s luck in a fun and inspiring way.”

Sagittarius can be a best friend and favorite frenemy (mostly because they forgive and forget easily). It’s hard hate on the zodiac sign who brings out the best in others by believing and supporting their dreams. Although it’s hard for them to commit, due to their wanderlust and desirous nature, they will give their all to those who are as adventurous, thrill seeking, smart, and wild as they are.

Sagittarius personality traits

Honest

Direct

Funny

Adventurous

Philosophical

Intellectual

Passionate

Optimistic

Freedom seeking

Jovial

Idealistic

Curious

Forgiving

Spiritual

Friendly

Humorous

Magnetic

Sagittarius at work

Sagittariuses are often drawn to tech work, teaching, or any enterprise that allows them to connect with others and to constantly evolve their minds. They’ll always help out a colleague in need and believe in team efforts.

At work, they tend to be popular with their colleagues, due to the fact that they are the ones organizing the office parties and happy hours. It's all done in the spirit of togetherness.

All in all, their office mates will admire their passion, enthusiasm and vigor — and might even try to emulate it.

Sagittarius in love

Sagittariuses are great company – which is why they sometimes struggle to choose the same company. Sagittariuses have a reputation for being commitment phobic, due to their desire to be free and uninhabited.

If they're lucky enough to find someone who gives them autonomy within the relationship to travel the world and evolve their mind, then they will be forever grateful to this person, and remain loyal.

If you're in a relationship with a Sag, give them trust and give them space. When Sagittariuses feel controlled, they're known to scamper off to find the next adventure – alone.

Here’s how they connect with each zodiac sign.

Sagittarius and Aries

Sagittarius and Aries are great travel companions. They will opt to explore the world and check off the items on their bucket list when in each other’s company. Aries will urge Sagittarius to unlock their amazing intellect and Aries will want to take more risks at the advice of Sagittarius.

Sagittarius and Taurus

These friends will survive the test of time if they keep each other in emotional check. Grounded Taurus often doesn’t understand Sagittarius’s unpredictable lifestyle, which can lead to complications, such as misunderstandings and miscommunications. However, with honesty and mutual respect, these two zodiac signs can find happiness together.

Sagittarius and Gemini

Opposites can attract when these celestial creatures connect. Sagittarius may find Gemini to be too flakey at times and unable to commit, making the archer want to pursue the air sign more. The more Gemini is ambivalent, the more Sagittarius swoons.

Sagittarius and Cancer

The archer isn’t one to mince words, which can bring their crabby friend to tears. The friendship can evolve, if they both work on a higher vibration, sharing philosophical and emotional truths, which may be difficult at first. Giving the relationship time to blossom without rushing will prove worth the effort.

Sagittarius and Leo

Sparks will fly when Sagittarius and Leo unite and jump head first into an exciting relationship. Think: The world will be their oyster and champagne will always be flowing. Together, they’ll opt to bet against the house in an effort to win big in all that life has to offer.

Sagittarius and Virgo

These two zodiac signs are often drawn to each other, thanks to their shared desire to learn and experience life on a cerebral level. Problems arise because Virgo adheres to structure and stability 98 percent of the time — which is the opposite vibe that globetrotting and freedom-seeking Sagittarius gives off.

Sagittarius and Libra

This dynamic pairing can work well, as long as relationship-oriented Libra gives autonomous Sagittarius the freedom to find themselves outside of the partnership. If Libra gives the archer space to grow, emotions can deepen and be long-lasting. Sagittarius will give their Libra counterpart lots of respect in return.

Sagittarius and Scorpio

The bow and arrow that Sagittarius is armed with aligns with the heart of the scorpion. Meaning, that Sagittarius has the capacity to hurt the feelings of Scorpio when pushed to anger by slinging mean words at them, making it hard (but not impossible) for the two to fully connect and grow close.

Sagittarius and Sagittarius

The fun times never end when two Sagittariuses get together. Their relationship will be defined by constant laughter and a shared desire for exploration. They'll enjoy each other's company while planning pranks and debating facts.

Sagittarius and Capricorn

Issues can arise between these two neighboring zodiac signs because Capricorn may be too serious and austere for fun-loving Sagittarius, who is known to love a good time. If Capricorn can loosen up and Sagittarius can become regimented, the two can flourish by finding an emotional common ground.

Sagittarius and Aquarius

Although these two social justice seeking zodiac signs should get along on paper and often do upon first meeting, they’ll soon clash over their fanatical and preach ways which don’t allow the other to talk (and that can become a major problem because they both like to be heard).

Sagittarius and Pisces

Both of these zodiac signs are ruled by the planet Jupiter, which means that they both are on epic quests to understand life on a deep level. They will bond over their desires to philosophize — even though Sagittarius does so in a mindful way that clashes with Pisces sentimental discoveries.

Celebrity Sagittariuses

Jay-Z

Brad Pitt

Taylor Swift

Tina Turner

Ben Stiller

Janelle Monáe

Zoë Kravitz

Billie Eilish

Julianne Moore

Lucy Liu

Miley Cyrus

Britney Spears

Raven-Symoné

Hailee Steinfeld

Jane Fonda

Samuel L. Jackson

DJ Khaled

Jimi Hendrix

Eugene Levy

Chadwick Boseman

…And many more!