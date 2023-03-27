What 2023 has in store for TODAY anchors, according to astrologer Chani Nicholas

What do the stars have in store for you? Astrologers see more than just stars in the night sky — they see messages and predictions (check out March's horoscopes from astrologer Lisa Stardust for a few).

On March 27, astrologer Chani Nicholas stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share what's going on in the heavens, and interpretations of how these movements may impact the anchors' charts.

Read on for her findings.

What astrology can do for us, according to Chani Nicholas

Nicholas calls astrology a "tool for understanding the cycles of our personal and collective lives."

"Since every planet has a predictable orbit, astrologers can look and see what they’ll be doing far into the future. Watching these planetary cycles helps us better understand what we can expect from and how to make the most of certain time periods," Nicholas tells TODAY.com.

These happenings are called planetary transits, or recaps of the planets' movements through the charts.

Chani Nicholas on TODAY TODAY

"They are the movements of the planets in the sky now, compared to where they were when someone was born or something came into existence. Transits can also refer to the moment that a planet re-enters a sign or part of the sky," she says.

The transits to pay attention to right now

Transits, according to Nicholas, are like astrological weather — and by knowing how to read them we can be prepared. "They tell us when to bring a metaphorical umbrella and when to bring sunscreen," she says.

For example, Pluto recently entered the sign Aquarius for the first time in more than 200 years, which astrologers say is prone to shake things up for the collective. Nicholas says Pluto in Aquarius will bring up themes of power and wealth, and people coming together to change things. The last time Pluto was in Aquarius was during the American Revolution and Industrial Revolution, Nicholas points out.

And, because Pluto is about amassing power and wealth and Aquarius is about the collective, Pluto’s time in Aquarius is going to focus us on how we come together as a group. Since we meet en masse on social media apps, this is a major area of focus over the next couple of decades.

How will astrology impact TODAY anchors ?

Craig Melvin

Nicholas calls this moment a "career highlight" for Craig. Jupiter, the planet of bounty and expansion, was conjunct his Midheaven, a point located on the 10th House of public image that speaks to a person's professional path.

Al Roker

Jupiter, the bounty and expansion, is in trine — a positive aspect to his Sun. "It turns up his star power," Nicholas says. Also, Venue, the planet of love, and Uranus, the planet of limitlessness and perspectives, is near his Moon, which governs interiority. Nicholas predicts Al will publish something "attention-grabbing" during this time.

Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Chani Nicholas on TODAY. TODAY

Dylan Dreyer

Nicholas focuses on Saturn, the planet of boundaries and maturity, entering Dylan's 5th House of fun, vibrancy, children and siblings. Nicholas calls it a "once in a 30-year transit" that leads to "dropping an anchor down and getting clear about what grounds you." It could lead to curiosity about family traditions, lineages, histories or literal home renovations. And when Nicholas predicted that Dylan's life would be expanding on the air, Al joked that she might be growing her family.

Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker and Craig Melvin

Nicholas says the three anchors share a transit that is "helpful, beneficial and celebratory," with Jupiter transiting their fire sign placements. She predicts it will be a time that benefits the work they do together, too.