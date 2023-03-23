Pluto enters Aquarius on March 23, and astrologers say it's a big deal

On March 23 7:23 a.m. ET, Pluto, the largest known dwarf planet in our solar system, is switching signs for the first time since 2008.

With that, a new 20-year cycle begins, as Pluto (the planet that represents death, rebirth, and change in astrology) exits Capricorn and moves into Aquarius.

Pluto takes 248 years to make its way through the zodiac and hasn't been in this air sign since the late 1700s.

Here's a rundown of some of the major historical events that occurred the last time Pluto was in Aquarius from 1778 to 1798.

The North American colonies and the Great Britain fought the War of Independence from 1775 to 1783.

Uranus was discovered in 1781.

The French Revolution began in 1789.

The Bill of Rights was ratified in 1791.

The Reign of Terror started in 1793.

The cotton gin was invented in 1793.

During this time, the evolutionary planet brought invention and autonomy to many. Here's what we can expect this time around.

How long will Pluto be in Aquarius?

Pluto moves through Aquarius from March 23 to June 11, then Jan. 20, 2024 to Sep. 1, 2024, and Nov. 19, 2024 to March 9, 2043.

Pluto moves backwards, through retrograde motion, into Capricorn from June 11 to Jan. 20, 2024, then from Sept. 1, 2024 to Nov. 19, 2024.

What are the effects of Pluto in Aquarius?

TODAY.com spoke with astrologer Ally Lewber, who added insight into what will happen when the transformative planet enters Aquarius.

“The planet Pluto, which represents the underworld, change, and power, is going to bring us closer together when in the fixed sign Aquarius," she says.

The world will band together for humanitarian and spiritual causes. Lewber adds “there will be more virtual reality and technological advances." She predicts a "new era" for the metaverse — and maybe even forays into space.

Lewber also says that this will be a time of radical change and action. In terms of the environment, Lewber says that Pluto in Capricorn showed us the urgency needed to care for and protect our planet. Pluto in Aquarius will spur innovation needed to make it possible.

Here’s how this transit will affect your Sun sign

Aries

Your drive will attract followers who believe in your sense of direction. Be confident in the path you're forging — but stop every once in a while to make sure you like where you're going.

Taurus

Feeling stuck in your relationships? There are always new and inventive ways to stimulate the senses. Use your phone, or other means of technology, to send unexpected love notes. Send unprompted texts or do kind things for people. Give and you shall receive.

Gemini

It’s time to let your partner know what you desire. You may be embarrassed at first, but this will empower you and give you more confidence. There may be some things you have in mind, so put it out there. Only you will judge you and hopefully for not long.

Cancer

Fighting for control is exhausting. You and your partner both want to take the lead in all matters and it’s become a battle. Sometimes the only way to find peace is to drop the fight and let a solution materialize organically.

Leo

Think carefully about you give your heart to. You may desire certain things — but weigh the outcome, and what those desires may cost you. Not everything is worth the thrill ride.

Virgo

Taking on too much can cause burnout, which is why you’re learning how much you can and cannot do at this moment. Instead of doing everything for everyone, slow down and give yourself some time to relax. Every time you forget, remember that again.

Libra

Not finding inspiration within? It's easy to look to others' work. But beware: While it's a great starting point, remember that you are a true original. Use other people's ideas as a way to refine your own. Cultivate difference.

Scorpio

Wherever you are, there you are. It’s important to know that you can’t run from your emotions. Instead of avoiding them, you should tackle your innermost sentiments head on. This will create a better relationship with yourself and others, as you’re understanding your feelings on a deeper level than before.

Sagittarius

Don’t trust all the information you read or hear. Before you believe the rumor mill, take a step back and decide what you truly want to believe — the same goes for the words and communication you’re putting out in the world.

Capricorn

Your finances will be up and down during this 20-year transit. Start a savings plan in order to create your own monetary well-being. Saving your pennies for a rainy day will pay off (see what we did there)?

Aquarius

You’re undergoing a personal metamorphosis, which means that the same old situations and dynamics won’t cut it anymore. On your path to personal growth, your views and relationships will change. It’s up to you to decide what you want to take in and who you want to become.

Pisces

Old wounds may resurface. Healing your past is a process and will take a long time, which is why you should choose to mend your heart day-by-day. Talk things out with those you trust in an effort to express your feelings and for others to understand your trauma.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.