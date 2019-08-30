Summer weekends are meant for sleeping in, leisurely brunches and lounging with the paper and a cup of coffee. These five make-ahead breakfast casseroles — both savory and sweet — are perfect for serving family members or guests with a minimum of fuss; just prep them the day before and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, pop them in the oven for an effortless, delicious meal that lets you make the most of those lazy summer days.

The Yellow Table

This beautiful casserole from The Yellow Table makes good use of summer shallots, garlic and fresh basil, along with sweet, delectable heirloom tomatoes. Look for tomatoes in a variety of colors and alternate hues for the prettiest effect.

Justin Chapple's decadent french toast is incredibly easy — and fun! — to prepare. Prep it the night before and you'll have the best breakfast on the planet the next day.

Simply Recipes

When summer squash season hits, there’s always an overload of quick-growing, abundant zucchini. Simply Recipes’ solution? This easy egg-and-bread casserole, which includes grated zucchini, basil, tomatoes, Parmesan and ricotta cheese.

Behind the Plates

For this casserole from Behind the Plates, you’ll whip up a batch of fresh pesto with basil, Parmesan, pine nuts and garlic in your food processor — it’s much tastier than the store-bought variety. But don’t worry, there’s another shortcut in the recipe to make prep easier: pre-made hash browns.

One of Siri's favorite things to do after a big dinner is to prepare a breakfast casserole with all the leftovers for the next morning. It couldn't be easier to cube some meat, roughly chop some vegetables and even utilize your leftover bread for a yummy, cheesy egg dish that all can enjoy the next day.

Mom on Timeout

Add a little strawberry-cream cheese goodness to your typical French toast for a brunch dish that’s a real treat. Mom on Timeout’s strategy is brilliant — just assemble cut-up strawberry-cheesecake sandwiches in a casserole dish, pile on more berries and cheesecake mixture, and bake (after an overnight rest in the fridge, of course).

Layered with sausage, two kinds of cheese, savory sun-dried tomatoes, leafy greens and a base of the tried-and-true hash brown potatoes, this breakfast casserole has it all. Assemble the casserole at night and pop it in the oven the next morning.