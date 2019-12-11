We're unsure when exactly lasagna went out of style (how can something perfect become a has-been?!), but regardless, hospitality PR firm Bullfrog + Baum included the Italian dish's revival in its list predicting 2020 trends.

Cue Garfield scratching his head.

To note, B+B backed its ability to accurately foresee the foodie future by saying it guessed doughnuts would be the new cupcake back in 2012 (on the heels ofthe "cronut" sensation) and that the '90s Cosmopolitan popularized by "Sex and the City" would also make a comeback.

The firm attributed the rising popularity of lasagna, in part, to Anna Hezel, the editors of TASTE and their cookbook, "Lasagna," which shows how to make lasagna in 30 minutes using just one pan and includes innovative recipes like Fried Lasagna Bites, Carbonara Lasagna and Nutellasagna (that's lasagna made with Nutella, of course). Aside from the hot cookbook, B+B said hip restaurants, from Don Angie in New York City to Nightshade in Los Angeles, helped to repopularize the classic for epicures — and their Instagrams (cheese pulls for days!).

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Thanks to a little help from a package of frozen ravioli, you can pull a skillet of toasty, bubbly lasagna from the oven in a little more than half an hour in this ingenious one-pan supper.

Lasagna from trendsetter Don Angie in New York City has a perfect textural balance. Every slice has a crispy top layer and is soft and delicate beneath. The lasagna is lighter than most traditional lasagnas because we use robiola cheese instead of ricotta cheese. The pinwheels are easy to share, and they are fun to make.

Giada's rich baked pasta is made with layers of tender short ribs, creamy basil-flecked cheese and sweet tomato sauce.

For Alison Roman, the ideal lasagna isn't overly cheesy or too saucy or insanely indulgent. Instead, it has a "civilized ratio" of pasta to sauce to cheese, so that each slice feels satisfying but also balanced. Roman's version masters that ratio.

Ree Drummond's roll-ups are great for shrimp, pasta and cheese lovers. You can make it all the way through if you have the time, or you can refrigerate or freeze the unbaked casserole for less fuss at dinnertime.

Slow-cooker lasagna works wonderfully; start with uncooked regular lasagna noodles, which will hold their shape well, and cook on low for less than 4 hours to prevent overcooking. It also has a few cups of spinach for a little extra iron.

This two-in-one recipe combines the crispy deliciousness of chicken Parmesan with the cheesy, saucy goodness of lasagna.

Add flavor, bulk, texture and nutrients (and reduce the amount of carbs, if you care about that kind of thing) to lasagna by layering eggplant into the classic Italian dish.

Sweet pumpkin puree and spiced, earthy sausage compliment the sharp, creamy flavors of the melted cheese and noodles in Katie Lee's interesting variation of the classic.

Al's vegetarian lasagna, which is bubbling with gooey cheese, is a delicious way to sneak lots of vegetable servings into dinner.

We're fans of lasagna — not doing dishes. Giada's spicy version comes together in one skillet so you can spend more time enjoying and less time cleaning.