Comfort in a pan: Our 11 best lasagna recipes

It's pure comfort in a pan.

By Erica Chayes Wida

We're unsure when exactly lasagna went out of style (how can something perfect become a has-been?!), but regardless, hospitality PR firm Bullfrog + Baum included the Italian dish's revival in its list predicting 2020 trends.

Cue Garfield scratching his head.

Try Al Roker's original vegetarian lasagna recipe: It's so good!

March 3, 201703:28

To note, B+B backed its ability to accurately foresee the foodie future by saying it guessed doughnuts would be the new cupcake back in 2012 (on the heels ofthe "cronut" sensation) and that the '90s Cosmopolitan popularized by "Sex and the City" would also make a comeback.

The firm attributed the rising popularity of lasagna, in part, to Anna Hezel, the editors of TASTE and their cookbook, "Lasagna," which shows how to make lasagna in 30 minutes using just one pan and includes innovative recipes like Fried Lasagna Bites, Carbonara Lasagna and Nutellasagna (that's lasagna made with Nutella, of course). Aside from the hot cookbook, B+B said hip restaurants, from Don Angie in New York City to Nightshade in Los Angeles, helped to repopularize the classic for epicures — and their Instagrams (cheese pulls for days!).

Speedy Skillet Ravioli Lasagna
Dylan James Ho and Jeni Afuso
Speedy Skillet Ravioli Lasagna

Anna Hezel

Thanks to a little help from a package of frozen ravioli, you can pull a skillet of toasty, bubbly lasagna from the oven in a little more than half an hour in this ingenious one-pan supper.

Don Angie's Lasagna Pinwheels
Ashley Sears
Don Angie's Lasagna Pinwheels

Scott Tacinelli

Lasagna from trendsetter Don Angie in New York City has a perfect textural balance. Every slice has a crispy top layer and is soft and delicate beneath. The lasagna is lighter than most traditional lasagnas because we use robiola cheese instead of ricotta cheese. The pinwheels are easy to share, and they are fun to make.

Giada's Short Rib Lasagna
Tara Donne
Giada's Short Rib Lasagna

Giada De Laurentiis

Giada's rich baked pasta is made with layers of tender short ribs, creamy basil-flecked cheese and sweet tomato sauce.

Alison Roman's Very Good Lasagna
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Alison Roman's Very Good Lasagna

Alison Roman

For Alison Roman, the ideal lasagna isn't overly cheesy or too saucy or insanely indulgent. Instead, it has a "civilized ratio" of pasta to sauce to cheese, so that each slice feels satisfying but also balanced. Roman's version masters that ratio.

Ree Drummond's Shrimp Scampi Lasagna Roll-Ups
Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond's Shrimp Scampi Lasagna Roll-Ups

Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond's roll-ups are great for shrimp, pasta and cheese lovers. You can make it all the way through if you have the time, or you can refrigerate or freeze the unbaked casserole for less fuss at dinnertime.

Slow-Cooker Spinach Lasagna
Maggie Shi
Slow-Cooker Spinach Lasagna

Maggie Shi

Slow-cooker lasagna works wonderfully; start with uncooked regular lasagna noodles, which will hold their shape well, and cook on low for less than 4 hours to prevent overcooking. It also has a few cups of spinach for a little extra iron.

Chicken Parmesan Lasagna
Tasty's Chicken Parm Lasagna
Chicken Parmesan Lasagna

Tasty

This two-in-one recipe combines the crispy deliciousness of chicken Parmesan with the cheesy, saucy goodness of lasagna.

Eggplant Lasagna
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Eggplant Lasagna

Lisa Lillien

Add flavor, bulk, texture and nutrients (and reduce the amount of carbs, if you care about that kind of thing) to lasagna by layering eggplant into the classic Italian dish.

Pumpkin and Sausage Lasagna
TODAY
Pumpkin and Sausage Lasagna

Katie Lee

Sweet pumpkin puree and spiced, earthy sausage compliment the sharp, creamy flavors of the melted cheese and noodles in Katie Lee's interesting variation of the classic.

Al Roker's Vegetable Lasagna
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Al Roker's Vegetable Lasagna

Al Roker

Al's vegetarian lasagna, which is bubbling with gooey cheese, is a delicious way to sneak lots of vegetable servings into dinner.

Giada De Laurentiis' Spicy 1-Skillet Lasagna
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Giada De Laurentiis' Spicy 1-Skillet Lasagna

Giada De Laurentiis

We're fans of lasagna — not doing dishes. Giada's spicy version comes together in one skillet so you can spend more time enjoying and less time cleaning.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Contently.