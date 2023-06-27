Save big during the T.J. Maxx clearance sale: Up to 60% on summer fashion and more

If one of your favorite pastimes is browsing the aisles of T.J. Maxx for home decor treasures and affordable fashion finds, we have great news for you. The retailer is hosting the "Clearance to the Maxx sale," which allows you to grab huge summer savings online. Yes, that's right you can browse even more impressive deals right from the comfort of your own home.

Whether you're looking for a summer maxi dress or new dishware set for your next dinner party, we rounded up some of our favorite deals for you below. To help you save even more, T.J. Maxx is also offering free shipping on orders $89 and over with code SHIP89.

T.J.Maxx fashion | T.J.Maxx home essentials

T.J. Maxx Clearance to the Maxx fashion items sale

This summer shoe gets an edgy touch with chain-link embellishments. They feature a slightly elevated heel that's less than one inch. Grab them now for $10 — that's a 60% savings!

This elevated hat is made of paper straw and features an animal print lining for a stylish touch. If you're looking for a new hat for an upcoming trip, it's only $10.

This cotton top features cute ruffle sleeves and a breathable eyelet design. Pair it with high-waisted jean shorts or your favorite wide-leg pants.

These tan shoes will match perfectly with all of your favorite summer outfits, from maxi dresses to shorts. The brand says the shoes are designed with a "comfort footbed" for extra cushion.

If you're looking for the ultimate versatile summer dress, then look no further than this shirt dress. The hemline hits just below the knee making it suitable for the office, dinner and more.

These classic earrings are made of sterling silver, feature a lemon topaz jewel and are plated with 18-karat gold, making them a great option for even the most sensitive of ears.

What's better than a trendy dress with pockets? A trendy dress that is on sale! And you can wear this maxi dress for any occasion, whether you're headed to a formal event or meeting friends for weekend brunch.

You mostly see raffia materials on beach totes but this crossbody bucket bag is chic enough to wear with an LBD or dinner ensemble. It features a fabric drawstring enclosure to keep your essentials secure.

You'll feel floral and flirty in this ruffle-tiered maxi dress. For under $50, it's a great affordable option for a beachy or daytime wedding this summer.

T.J. Maxx Clearance to the Maxx home items sale

Planning on serving up margaritas for an upcoming barbecue? You can grab these margarita glasses for only $7! Plus they're made of acrylic, which makes for easier clean-up incase you accidentally break one.

Take your favorite beverages on the go with this insulated stemless cup, that's currently only $10. According to the brand, it'll keep cool beverages chilled for up to nine hours and hot beverages warm for up to three.

We know how precious extra storage can be and this seagrass basket is a clever way to stash linens or other small essentials in your home — without sacrificing style. You can score it for 50% off during this sale.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your party plates or are in search of the perfect gift for someone who loves to host, this blue floral dinnerware set is a great buy. For under $30, you get four dinner and salad plates, and four bowls and cups.

Turn your bathroom into a luxury hotel with these large Egyptian cotton bath sheets. During the clearance sale, you can grab the pack of two for under $30.

This knit throw blanket comes in two different colors and has a fun pom-pom trim. It's even lightweight enough to cozy up on the couch during summer nights.

If you're in need of a home decor refresh, this small lamp shade will add a bohemian-style touch to any end table. It even comes with a removable lampshade, so you can style it to suit your tastes.

Save 46% on this wooden wall frame during the clearance sale. It's 26 inches in diameter and will elevate any entryway or fit perfectly above your bedroom dresser.