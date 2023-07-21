Feeling the heat? Score deals on fans, portable coolers and more — starting at $12

If you've been feeling the heat recently, you're not the only one. Record-breaking temperatures have been sweeping the country, leaving people sweating and in search of ways to keep cool.

And if your AC isn't doing the trick or you're worried about running up your energy bill this month, there are a number of personal fans and other unique cooling solutions on the market — and right now, you can even get many of them on sale.

From personal desk coolers to neck fans, here are eight solutions that you can score for a discount right now.

Fans and other cooling solutions on sale

This is another option that's great for keeping at your desk or on your bedside table to provide a slight breeze while you sleep or work. It has two speeds and is designed to be ultra-quiet, according to the brand.

This battery-operated fan has an average 4.7-star rating from nearly 20,000 ratings. Shoppers say that for its size, it provides surprisingly powerful air flow and is good for outdoor events, theme park visits and more.

If you're looking for something a little more inconspicuous, grab this handheld fan while it's nearly 50% off. It's designed with soft blades, which can be folded into the fan for easier carrying. While it's said that it can run for up to 46 hours providing a light breeze, it can also double as a portable phone charger or flashlight.

"This fan’s features are excellent, especially for the price," wrote one of the many shoppers who gave this portable fan a five-star rating. "The fan is lightweight and compact, but still powerful enough to put out a surprising amount of air. The three speed switch is easy to press and you can pivot the fan up and down. The USB power cord is permanently attached and you can power this from any USB outlet, including a portable battery bank. Perfect for travel, outdoors, office, etc."

This bestselling fan has a tripod design, which should make it easy to attach to a stroller or even a beach umbrella. It comes in multiple colors, all of which are currently marked down on Amazon.

Stick this fan in your bag and pull it out whenever you need to quickly cool down. It has three different wind speeds that you can switch between, and it can run for up to 16 hours, the brand says.

"We bought this fan to take to the zoo on a very hot day and it did not disappoint," one shopper wrote. "It comes with a somewhat large rechargeable battery (as opposed to traditional AA or AAA) and I was concerned it would loose power since 2 kids would be sharing it. I even packed an external little battery charger just in case. But the battery hasn’t died yet and that was 2 weeks ago! The mist was a big hit with the kids and adults alike and sure felt great."

Before I finally decided to invest in an air conditioning unit, I stayed cool with this personal air cooler. The evaporative cooler works by pulling in hot air and fanning it through a water-soaked filter. While it definitely won't cool down a whole room, it's perfect for putting next to your bed or on your desk while you work.