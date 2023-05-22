While we couldn't be more excited for upcoming beach and pool days, backyard BBQs and fun getaways, warm weather is only enjoyable if you have a place to cool off at the end of a long and sweaty day. Whether your house or apartment doesn't have central air conditioning or your current one just isn't cutting it, installing a window air conditioning unit can make all the difference.

Getting that blast of coolness isn't cheap; air conditioners can cost upwards of $300. Luckily, Memorial Day weekend is here and with it comes great deals and sales on appliances. Experts previously told Shop TODAY that the three-day holiday weekend is a great chance to save on appliances and electronics. So, now is the time to get your hands on an air conditioner before things really heat up.

From well-known brands like LE, Midea, GE and Windmill, we found all the best deals on window air conditioners. Our picks include air conditioners ranging from 5,000 to 8,000 BTUs (the measurement of how much energy an air conditioner uses to remove heat from indoor air), so you can be sure to pick an AC that's right for your space. For reference, smaller rooms can use 5,000-6,000 while larger spaces may need upwards of 8,000 and beyond.

Keep reading to see and shop our favorite 12 deals ASAP since Memorial Day is this Sunday and the deals won't last forever.

Air conditioners on sale at Home Depot

This 3-in-1 window air conditioner from Vissani cools, dehumidifies and can operate in fan-only mode. Including an easy-to-install window kit, getting it set up is a breeze with reviewers saying it takes less than 15 minutes — pretty quick if you ask us.

Ideal for smaller rooms like offices or bedrooms, this LG unit includes 2 cool and 2 fan speeds to customize your cool. Whether you're cooling, dehumidifying or just circulating air, this small but powerful appliance does the job.

With 7 temperature settings, 2 speeds and 2 cooling modes, the Toshiba window air conditioner offers a lot of modifications, while maintaining a sleek design. It comes with a washable and reusable filter, so cleaning and upkeep is minimal. Not to mention, this device includes a 1-year limited warranty by Toshiba.

Air conditioners on sale at Best Buy

If you're worried about your electricity bill skyrocketing with the use of an AC unit, this GE appliance is perfect for you. It's equipped with a newly-designed eco-mode, which automatically turns off the fan and compressor when the room is cool enough, helping to reduce your utility costs. Better yet, this unit includes a remote you can control it from wherever you please.

This air conditioner is the same model as above but is for bigger rooms up to 250-300 square feet, according to the brand. With over 1,900 reviews, customers truly loved it with one saying, "Great air conditioner, clean look and aesthetic. Needed an AC for my dining and living room and it did great at maintaining a cool space for both areas. Definitely worth the purchase and for the price."

Air conditioners on sale at Walmart

You'll stay cool all summer long with this trusty Midea air conditioner. Coming in at under $200, this unit includes 7 different temperature settings for you to choose from for personalized comfort. It also comes with a clean filter indicator button that lights up when it's time to remove and clean it.

For cooling a room up to 250 square feet, this TLC 6,000 BTU window air conditioner features a large LED Display, 3 cooling speeds, 3 fan speeds and a handy remote control. With the 24-hour on/off timer, cool strong airflow is at your command.

With this GE air conditioner (that also includes a remote!), you'll have all the cooling power you need to keep your space just the right temperature. It has over 1,800 ratings, with one reviewer writing, "I got tired of our electric bill being almost $500 every summer due to an old unit and horrible insulation, so I bought two and placed one in my room and one in our dining room. Just by having the one in the dining room, I can fully tell the difference within the living room as well as the kitchen. Now, when it's that hot outside, our house stays at a comfy 73°."

Air conditioners on sale on Amazon

Equipped with low-noise technology, you'll be able to keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption. It has 10 temperature settings, 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds. Plus, it has nearly 4-and-a-half stars on Amazon making this unit the real deal.

Designed for bedrooms, living rooms, dorm rooms or small apartments, this heavy-duty unit from hOmeLabs features 7 temperature settings, two-way air direction control and adjustable high or low fan speeds to quickly and powerfully reduce hot temperatures in small rooms in just 15 minutes or less, according to the brand.

According to Midea this U-shaped unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. By using a high efficiency inverter system, you can expect ultra low noise and vibration. Even better, this unit allows your window to open so you can bring fresh air into your home anytime.

Air conditioners on sale on Windmill

Market assistant Audrey Ekman loves her Windmill air conditioner and believes it's truly worth every penny. She went on to say, "Last summer, this AC unit steadily cooled my apartment with no problems, but it came in handy the most during a string of New York days that pushed 100 degrees. Thankfully, these blistering heat waves were no match for this machine, which has adjustable temperature controls, four fan speeds and three cooling modes: "fan," "cool" and "eco." In about 30 minutes, my bedroom — which is about 200 square feet in size — drops an impressive 10 degrees." For a limited time you can score all models of the Windmill AC for a steep discount.