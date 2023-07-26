Calling all Maxxinistas! You can save up to 50% during the T.J. Maxx clearance sale

If one of your favorite pastimes is browsing the aisles of T.J. Maxx for home decor treasures and affordable fashion finds, we have great news for you. Throughout July, the retailer is hosting the "Clearance to the Maxx sale," which allows you to grab huge summer savings online. Yes, that's right you can browse even more impressive deals right from the comfort of your own home.

Whether you're looking for a summer maxi dress or new dishware set for your next dinner party, we rounded up some of our favorite deals for you below. To help you save even more, T.J. Maxx is also offering free shipping on orders $89 and over with code SHIP89.

T.J. Maxx fashion | T.J. Maxx home essentials

T.J. Maxx Clearance to the Maxx fashion items sale

Whether you're hitting the gym or trails, you'll keep cool in these poly-blend active shorts. According to the brand, you can expect a high-waist fit with a flattering V shape.

These stylish sandals will complement your favorite summer dresses. They feature a subtle one-inch platform for added height.

Add a little bling to any outfit with these studded, double-band sandals. What's more is, you won't sacrifice comfort, the brand says they feature an adjustable strap and less than a one-inch heel.

The tropical design on this midi dress makes it the perfect summer staple. And it's made of UPF 50 sun protectant fabric to help shield your skin from the scorching sun, says the brand.

If you're looking for an elegant sandal for any occasion, this neutral option can be worn with dresses, shorts and more. You'll want to grab a pair while they're only $20.

This wrap dress has a romantic floral design and can be dressed up with heels or down with casual white sneakers — talk about versatility!

For times you need a sandal that's more on the dressy side yet still comfortable, this pair would be a great option! According to the brand, it features a memory foam footbed and a one-inch heel.

You mostly see raffia materials on beach totes but this crossbody bucket bag is chic enough to wear with an LBD or dinner ensemble. It features a fabric drawstring enclosure to keep your essentials secure.

These classic earrings are made of sterling silver, feature a lemon topaz jewel and are plated with 18-karat gold, making them a great option for even the most sensitive of ears.

These designer sunglasses look way more expensive than they are, so you'll feel comfortable wearing them anywhere you go. Grab them now while they're $40!

If you've been wanting to jump on the Barbiecore trend, this jumpsuit is the perfect way to add some hot pink to your life. The jumpsuit is designed with a skirt overlay that'll give you that extra fashion-forward moment.

T.J. Maxx Clearance to the Maxx home items sale

Elevate your outdoor space with these solar string lights. The pack comes with 20 globe-shaped lights and is currently $15.

Coming in a set of four, these goblet glasses are only $20. They'll make a perfect housewarming gift or can be an affordable option when if you need to restock your glassware.

These gray floral pillows are a great way to change up the decor in your living room. According to the brand, the cases easily slip off so you can throw them in the washing machine when needed.

This knit throw blanket comes in two different colors and has a fun pom-pom trim. It's even lightweight enough to cozy up on the couch during summer nights.

These cute dinner bowls are made with durable melamine and come in a set of six. However, the brand notes that they aren't microwave-safe, but you can throw them in the dishwasher!

This outdoor cushion looks like it came straight from a luxury resort; it has a sleek stripe design in cerulean blue. You can save 20% during this massive clearance sale.

If your living room has limited surfaces, this small beverage table will keep your favorite drinks at arm's reach. According to the brand, it has a sturdy marble bottom that won't easily knock over.

Save 46% on this wooden wall frame during the clearance sale. It's 26 inches in diameter and will elevate any entryway or fit perfectly above your bedroom dresser.