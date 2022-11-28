'Tis the season. Temperatures are cooling down, signaling for us to replace summer's shorts and dresses with the most timeless piece in our closets: jeans.

If you've been living in sweatsuits, leggings and anything else with an elastic waistband for the past few years, those jeans of yore just might not cut it anymore. And stiff denim is the last thing we want to put on at the end of the day, which is where Shop TODAY's list comes in. But, we're not stopping there — all of our picks you can find on sale right now, thanks to Cyber Monday deals at Amazon.

How we chose the best slimming jeans

To help you find the perfect pair for you and your body type, the Shop TODAY team scoured Amazon to find the best-reviewed slimming and shaping jeans that, according to verified Amazon reviewers and our own experience and expertise, don't disappoint when it comes to the comfort and movability department.

We kept several things in mind during our research. Not only should your denim be comfortable and breathable, but it should also complement your body type and shape. We also made sure to look through a variety of jean types, from those with a little bit of give to pairs that deliver with an elastic waistband to Gen Z-approved straight-leg styles.

Full disclosure: Yes, we did include jeggings among our list of stretchy jeans — but luckily, some of these bottoms are so stylish that no one will be able to tell.

Here, our list of the best body-shaping jeans so comfy, you'll want to wear them every day. Grab them while they are still on sale!

One brand, in particular, that has Oprah's seal of approval: NYDJ. She featured the company in her 2017 Favorite Things selection and even called it her "favorite denim brand." In a 2018 interview with InStyle, Oprah said that the brand's jeans fit her curves perfectly. "These jeans make me look and feel one size smaller," she said.

According to the brand, when wearing these jeans, you'll "look, feel and wear a size smaller." And they even suggest ordering a size down to get the right fit. This pick, which ranges in price depending on the size and style, features a classic straight-leg design and can be paired with almost any item in your closet.

Not only do these pants look great, but they feel even better on. "I love these everyday jeans," one verified reviewer wrote. "They are so comfortable, fit perfectly, look good. Really can’t ask for anything more."

These pants are made from a blend of cotton, polyester and other stretchy materials that smooth and shape your body. Despite being labeled as jeggings, they feature a zipper closure for an authentic look in 11 different washes.

The fit, material and just-right bootcut shape have landed these jeans over 1,000 glowing reviews. The best part: "these jeans have front and back pockets that are genuinely usable," raved one verified reviewer. "The high-rise waist hugs [and] flatters my natural waistline, and the front pockets are a generously sized," said another.

For a pick that feels like soft jeggings on the inside but high-quality denim on the outside, Amazon shoppers pointed to this mid-rise skinny jean by Angels Forever Young. Available in both standard and plus sizing, the brand says these are designed to both accommodate your curves and offer just the right amount of tummy control.

"The fit is exactly what I wanted, and they are comfortable enough to wear to work frequently. I’m thinking about buying more colors!" raved one verified shopper.

Jeans with an elastic waistband are simply revolutionary. One Shop TODAY writer loves that these bestselling pull-on jeans are not only comfortable, but they also look like the real thing too. They've amassed more than 42,000 verified five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers that love the tummy-control features and different color options.

If you prefer a mid-rise fit, these bootcut jeans are worth considering. Nearly 14,000 verified shoppers have given them a five-star rating, including one reviewer that called them the "best jeans ever." "These fit like a dream and are extremely comfortable," they wrote. "They have stretch in all the right places and are super flattering. I'm fixing to order 3 more pairs."

Who can resist a good pair of Levi's? You can find over a dozen figure-flattering styles in standard and plus sizes. The 721 pair has received over 9,000 verified five-star ratings from shoppers that are raving over how supportive yet comfortable and stretchy they are.

These straight-leg jeans check all of the boxes: They're high-waisted, slimming and they feature real pockets. Their stretchy fabric makes for a flattering silhouette, which must be why more than 8,000 verified reviewers gave them a five-star rating.

These mid-rise jeans sit right at the waist for a style you can actually breathe in. Reviewers — more than 6,000 of them — are saying that they have a "great fit" and that they "fit like a glove."

These classic jeans hug your curves in all the right places. They have a mid-rise fit and come in a variety of colors and sizes that are sure to please. "Lee Jeans made these as if they were custom tailored just for me," wrote one of the more than 6,000 verified five-star reviewers. "An inspiration in comfort, fit, flex, and... dang, I look good in front of the mirror wearing these jeans!"

Don't you just love the sound of a 'sculpting' jean? One verified five-star reviewer called them the "most figure-flattering jeans I've ever owned," calling them out for their smart cut (no sagging) and comfortable feel.

These jeans not only conform to your body, they have a stretch to the fabric that makes them comfortable (as well as flattering!) to wear all day long, even if you're just working from your sofa!

These stretchy, ultra-comfy jeans 24 washes, with some of the washes being distressed, if that's what you're in the market for!

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.