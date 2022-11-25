Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two events the Shop TODAY team waits for all year — because if there is one thing we know about, it’s shopping great deals.

From fashion to food to tech, the Shop team has their eye on a lot of good sales this year. To see all of the things we can’t wait to add to our carts during Black Friday, scroll through our picks below. And for more great deals, keep checking back for our live coverage during Cyber Week.

Editors' Black Friday picks

Fran Sales, Associate SEO Editor, is grabbing some much-needed hair care.

“As someone with thinner hair at the top and a sensitive scalp, it's been tough finding the right shampoo that is both gentle and strengthening. This fits the bill — and it has such pleasant mild scent that doesn't smell chemical-y. My scalp always ends up feeling clean, and my hair gets a natural-looking boost to it (I don't even use a hair dryer). Looking forward to adding the conditioner bar to my cart as well.”

Looking to elevate her kitchen aesthetic, Sales is also planning on purchasing this Oprah’s Favorite Thing. “I'm looking forward to buying the magnetized Stand, which both stores and protects my knives because they won't be bumping into other silverware. (Currently my knife set is stored in a kitchen drawer.) Plus, I get to display these beauties and save on counter space!

Vivien Moon, Commerce Editor, is of a similar thinking as Sales. “I've been working on enhancing my kitchen and adding products that I can use for a long time. This tea kettle is not only beautiful in its minimalism, but offers a variety of settings other than just ‘boil.’”

Senior SEO Editor Jess Bender is also considering her kitchen needs while shopping this weekend. “I literally just ran out of the Lucid (lemon-flavored) olive oil, so it's time to stock up again. Might as well take advantage of the Oprah's Favorite Things love and get three more EVOOs!”

Bender is also stocking up on denim for Black Friday. Use code TGIF to get 50% off.

“Shopping for the perfect pair of jeans that equally accentuates my hips and masks my lower belly a bit has been a daunting process for years. Madewell's curvy line is well worth the splurge, but, I like to stock up on 2-3 pairs whenever they go on sale!”

Commerce Writer Hannah Baker can’t wait to shop the J. Crew sale — specifically these “perfect animal print booties.”

“These have the same silhouette as the beloved Staud Wally boots but at a much lower price point. Everything on J. Crew is 50% off right now through the 29th which is huge savings. I may snag some sweaters, too!” she said. Get 50% off site-wide and an additional 10% off with code FRIDAY.

“These are my absolute favorite pair of straight jeans,” Baker gushed. “They keep their shape and don't stretch after many wears without washing, they have a little give but still feel like they stay put. They're just as chic with a tucked-in tee for a coffee run or a blazer and heels for drinks out. I have the Indigo color way and love, but want to try a slightly lighter wash.”

A good pair of huggie hoops can take you far. Ricevuto plans on grabbing a pair of these editor-approved and TODAY fan-favorite hoops while on sale for 30% off.

At least one Shop editor is thinking about gifting this Black Friday. Francesca Cocchi, Branded Commerce Editor, is planning on buying this Xbox bundle for her husband for Christmas while it’s $50 off and comes with a $50 in-store gift card from Target.

Ricevuto is constantly on the hunt for a good pair of headphones that stay put during her workouts — and these fit the bill. “I'm a runner and these are both comfortable & stylish, while still delivering crystal clear sound during my long runs.”

Deputy Editorial Director Alexandra Deabler plans on finally updating her tech this year. “I have been saying I’m going to get a new TV for the last 3 years. But I have decided this is actually going to be the year — and this is the one I have my eye on. I like that it has Google Assistant built-in and even with a soundbar, it is under $500."

SEO Editorial Assistant Kamari Stewart is crossing some people off of her holiday shopping list during the sales. “My best friend has been wanting to a polaroid-style camera for a while now. I've been waiting for a good sale to snag one and once I saw this, I couldn't resist. It already comes with a pack of film and batteries so she doesn't have to wait to start capturing memories.”

In an effort to be “more of an adult,” Bender is going to upgrade her towels. “I'm guilty of not replacing my towels as often as I should. I'm excited to stock up on a few sets of ‘ridiculously soft and luxurious’ Brooklinen towels made with 100 percent Turkish cotton."

“I’m in the same boat as Jess,” Deabler said. “But I need a whole home overhaul, so I’m shopping the bedding and bath set. It’s convenient in that it comes with both sheets and towels — both I’m in desperate need of.”

“My roommate and I just started fostering a cat, and our years-old robot vacuum just isn’t cutting it anymore. I'm thinking about adding this one to my cart while it's $100 off. It's designed to pick up pet hair and works on multiple surfaces so it seems like just what we need,” Emma Stessman, Associate Editor, said.

“My eyebrows have completely transformed after I started using this serum about a year and a half ago,” Baker said. “Whenever I stop (usually when I run out) I definitely notice a difference so I try to stock up whenever it goes on sale, which is not that often! If you're after some eyebrow growth I highly recommend.”

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.