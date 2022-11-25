Black Friday tech deals: Save up to 70% on AirPods, TVs, Kindles and more hot gadgets

The day after Thanksgiving is one of our favorite days of the year for a couple of reasons: First, because we get to enjoy all the leftovers from the night before (which are arguably better the next day) and also because it's Black Friday!

And if you've been counting down the moments to shop all those Black Friday 2022 deals, you'll be pleased to hear that the markdowns that we've seen today are even better than we expected. From Walmart to Target and Amazon, retailers are slashing prices on items across the board, from home essentials to fashion.

For those in the market for new gadgets or tech gifts for their loved ones, we rounded up some of the best tech deals that you can shop today, from AirPods to TVs. Keep scrolling to see all the deals or click on one of the links below to shop by category.

Black Friday tech deals 2022

Apple iPad | Best Buy | Nintendo | Amazon | Target | Walmart | More Apple

Black Friday Apple iPad deals

Know someone who has an iPad on their list? Well, they're in luck because Best Buy and other retailers are currently marking down this model, which features a 10.2-inch Retina display, stereo speakers and wide front and back cameras.

Black Friday tech deals at Best Buy

Add some color to your space with this fun light strip. It can be connected to your Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device, so you can turn them on and off and change the colors using your voice.

You can score this tablet from Samsung for less than $100 right now! According to the brand, the 8.7-inch screen is perfectly sized for entertainment on the go and it has plenty of storage, so you can download a range of movies, apps and games.

Anyone looking to make the switch to a pair of over-ear headphones can add this pair from Sony to their cart for $80 off. According to the brand, they collect information about your environment and automatically adjust the level of noise cancellation to match.

Gamers can finally fully immerse themselves in the worlds of their games with this virtual reality system. It features 3D positional audio and hand tracking that reacts to their movements to make for a lifelike playing experience. This bundle, which is currently on sale, comes with two iconic games, so they can start gaming right away.

You can save a whopping $730 (yes, you read that correctly!) on this smart TV at Best Buy. That's a more than 55% discount! The OLED smart TV is made to deliver a "lifelike" picture quality, with vivid colors and more depth. It comes with LG's Magic Remote which is said to allow you to easily find what you're looking for with just your voice.

Black Friday tech deals from Nintendo

While this isn't technically a deal, this impressive bundle, which was recently released at select retailers ahead of Black Friday, is too good to not mention. The Nintendo Switch typically rings in at around $300 on its own, but with this bundle, you can get the device, a digital copy of the Mario Kart 8 game and a three-month membership to Nintendo's Switch Online platform for the same price.

They'll take Mario, Luigi and their pals on big adventures in this new version of the classic game. According to the brand, the characters are optimized for younger and less-experienced players, so it's the perfect option to gift along with their new Switch!

Black Friday tech deals at Amazon

You can score these waterproof headphones for under $30 at Amazon this Black Friday. Not only are they said to have a long-lasting battery life and easy-to-use touch controls.

Don't miss your chance to score 50% off Amazon's popular streaming device. The Fire TV Stick is designed to plug directly into your TV, so you can access endless streaming apps and platforms, without having to upgrade your entire setup.

You can score Amazon's newest (and best-sounding, according to the brand) Echo Dot for 50% off this Black Friday. It's designed to have "clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound," which means that you can ask Alexa to play your favorite songs or podcasts and listen with crystal-clear clarity.

Kickstart your health journey and grab this fitness bundle, which is currently at its lowest Amazon price ever, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel. You'll get a Halo View fitness tracker and a foam roller from Amazon Basics to help you stay on top of your workouts and get in some good recovery sessions, too!

A portable charger will make the perfect stocking stuff for teens, college students or tech-obsessed adults. According to the brand, the ultra-compact charger (it's the size of a credit card) can used to quickly charge their phone, no matter where they are. And right now, you can get the gadget for nearly 50% off on Amazon.

If you've been thinking about adding a video doorbell to your home, you'll want to take advantage of this deal. The Ring Video Doorbell on its own is currently marked down to just $60 — but you can score this bundle (which includes an Echo Show) for $70! The whole thing would normally cost you nearly $190, but this deal brings the price down by more than 60%.

Kids want to be just like you! So they'll be overjoyed when you gift them a smartwatch of their own to match yours. This kid-friendly gadget allows them to take videos and pictures, play games and track their steps. It has parental controls, too so you can keep tabs on what they see and set time limits for use.

If you're hoping to snag yourself or your loved ones a new pair of AirPods, now is the time. The Pro version is marked down at multiple retailers right now. They feature active noise cancellation, which makes them perfect for the person who wants to tune out the outside world on their commute or at the office.

You can also grab the second generation of Apple's AirPods for a discount today. The more affordable model boasts more than 24 hours of listening time (with the charging case) and high-quality sound, according to the brand. Apple adds that they're easy to use, too. Simply put them in your ears and you can start streaming music or podcasts right away.

Calling all book lovers! This is your sign to finally get an e-reader, so you can bring all your favorite books with you wherever you go (without having to lug around a heavy bookbag). The Kindle Paperwhite is said to feature an adjustable light and have up to 10 weeks of battery life.

You can also save on the Kindle Oasis, which features a 7-inch display and page turn buttons, making it perfect for one-handed reading. It's built to be waterproof, so you can read in the bath, at the bean or by the pool.

While this popular massage gun typically costs nearly $220, you can get it right now for just $66. That’s a 70% discount! With four speeds and 15 massage heads, it’s the perfect gift for athletes and self-care lovers alike.

Anyone in the market for a new TV can score this Amazon Fire TV model for $140 off. With a 4K Ultra HD display, this device allows you to watch movies and shows with a clearer and more vibrant picture.

You can gift your loved one a new tablet for just $40! This affordable tablet from Amazon can be used to read books, stream movies, play games, browse the web and so much more.

If you're looking for something with a few more bells and whistles, you can also grab the latest version of the tablet for a discount. With more storage, a faster processor and up to 12 hours of battery life, it's the perfect pick for business professionals and streaming fanatics alike.

This digital picture frame is another pick that's perfect for holiday gifting — and you can get it for a major discount. They can send photos to the frame via an app on their phone to proudly display in their home.

Apple's MacBook Air promises up to 18 hours of battery life, so you should have enough juice to finish up your work for the day and watch a few episodes of your current favorite show without needing to charge. It's the thinnest and lightest of Apple's laptops, according to the brand, and has a fanless design to keep background noise to a minimum.

This laptop is a great pick for work, play and basically every activity in between. It's thin and compact (according to the brand it weighs just over 3 pounds), so it's easy to transport in your bag. Plus, it has added security features like a fingerprint sensor on the power button and a privacy shutter on the camera.

Black Friday tech deals at Target

You can find a number of deals on Beats headphones and earbuds across retailers, including a heavy discount on the brand's popular wireless Studio Buds. Along with active noise cancellation and transparency mode, they're said to provide up to eight hours of listening time.

This pad is said to deliver fast and wireless charging to a range of Samsung and Apple devices. And you can add it to your cart right now for more than 30% off.

Surprise your favorite gamer with a new console this holiday system. The Xbox Series S, which is one of the top tech gifts for the season, is said to feature "lightning-fast" load times and advanced 3D Spatial Sound.

With a water-resistant design, crack-resistant screen and the largest, most advanced Always-on Retina display yet, the Apple Watch Series 7 will help you stay connected. According to the brand, it has advanced features like blood oxygen level measuring and mindfulness and sleep tracking apps.

For anyone looking for an affordable yet high-performing fitness tracker, Fitbit's gadgets are a popular option. This one has a small screen that displays the time and other metrics, and it connects to your phone where you can see your recent activity, stress management score and more.

Black Friday tech deals at Walmart

A pair of reviewer-loved wireless headphones for less than $10? This Walmart deal seems too good to be true! But it's not. The retailer has heavily marked down these popular earbuds for Black Friday. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so we suggest adding them to your cart while you still can.

This portable Bluetooth speaker will make the perfect gift for any avid adventurers or hard-to-shop-for men in your life. They can bring it along and blast their tunes wherever they go — according to the brand, the waterproof gadget delivers surprisingly powerful sound.

Upgrade your home theater audio setup with this sound bar. According to the brand, it has a deep, rich bass that will bring all your shows and movies to life. You can also wirelessly connect it to your phone to play music, podcasts and more.

While this might look like a classic luxury watch, it actually has all the functionality of a high-tech smart model, from activity tracking to heart rate monitoring. We suggest adding it to your cart while it's $200 off.

Black Friday tech deals from Apple

From iPads to AirPods, there are a number of other Black Friday tech deals that you can score on Apple products. Click here to shop some of the best ones that we've seen so far.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.