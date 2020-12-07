QVC's Culinary Event is here! Score up to 40% off on kitchen essentials

Shop Today was paid by QVC to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Crazy for cooking? In the market for some new kitchen gadgets or cookware? QVC just launched a Culinary Event and has marked down hundreds of kitchen essentials. Between Dec. 7-14, you can score sweet deals on all the tools you need to whip up a delicious meal. From kitchen gadgets and accessories to cutlery and food gift sets, these are the 16 items we’ll be grabbing during the sale.

Best Kitchen gadgets

Stand mixers aren’t always a practical option if you’re short on space in your kitchen, but this compact hand mixer from KitchenAid is pretty easy to store in a cabinet or drawer. The cordless design makes the baking process a breeze with its seven built-in speeds and it also comes with two mixing attachments (and multiple colors) so you can make any number of delicious desserts.

Perfect for big and little kids alike, this electric ice cream maker lets you create delectable frozen treats (and even more with a gadget like this) in the comfort of your own home. You can make up to one quart of ice cream, gelato, sorbet or frozen yogurt at a time and the set even comes with a quick freeze bowl and several recipes.

Ready to crack open a bottle of wine? Give your hands a rest and let this cordless wine opener and preserver do all the work. The battery operated model includes a charging base, foil cutter and two wine stoppers and has two functions that let you open or vacuum seal a bottle of wine. And, on QVC there are a number of wine options to choose from.

Curious about air fryers but don’t want to fully commit to a large appliance? This compact 1 qt. air fryer from Elite Gourmet can cook, bake and fry full meals (like Jimmy Fallon's air-fried chicken burgers) and snacks without taking up too much space on your countertop.

This definitely isn’t your average toaster. Courant’s six-slice toaster oven features a baking pan and crumb tray and can do so much more than just cook your morning slice of toast. The device can bake and broil, too, and heats up to 400 degrees F.

Whether you’re a fan of soups, stews, casseroles or meatballs, this slow cooker can prepare it all and so much more. The 8.5 qt. cooker has three built-in temperature settings and a 20-hour programmable timer. Plus, it’s easy to clean since the stoneware pot and lid are removable and dishwasher-safe.

Best Kitchen Accessories

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! This three piece set comes with two red checkered hand towels and an adorable snowman potholder you can use all winter long. It’s also on sale through Dec. 15!

Is Taco Tuesday a regular occurrence in your household? Make it a fun event with a lazy Susan taco bar set. There’s a warming pot right in the middle for meat, beans or queso; six serving containers for cold toppings; and four taco holders that fit two tacos each. Looks like a party to us!

Whether you’re a coffee fiend or prefer hot chocolate, there’s room for 36 different K-Cup pods in this nifty carousel. The 360-degree storage solution rotates with ease to let you see what you have on hand and can be neatly stored in the corner of your countertop.

Best Cookware and Cutlery

Talk about a multitasker! Le Creuset’s dutch oven can be used to prepare main dishes in the oven, broiler or microwave and is safe to toss in the freezer and dishwasher too. The colorful statement piece has a strong enamel exterior that fends off metal marks and damage, and a glazed nonstick interior that makes cleanup easy.

You can never have too many nonstick pans while baking and cooking for the holidays. Ballarini’s set of two jelly roll pans is made of a pre-coated steel that heats evenly throughout and is dishwasher-safe, which is really the best part in our opinion.

When you’re prepping a holiday meal, knives always seem to be in short supply. If you’ve been considering adding to your collection, now’s the perfect time because Henckels’ three-piece set is on sale for the rest of the month. The set is made of dishwasher-safe, single-piece stainless steel and includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, a five inch utility knife and a four inch paring knife.

Best Food

Shopping for a chocoholic this holiday season? Scoop up this sale on Lindt chocolates while it lasts! For $25, you can score a 42-piece box of assorted chocolates that includes milk hearts, dark hazelnut clusters, caramel velvets, white triangles and meringues.

Cookies, brownies and pretzel clusters, oh my! There’s something for every type of sweet tooth in this assorted treats box. We’ve particularly got our eyes on the fudge buttercream frosted devil's food cookies and the red buttercream frosted cutout cookies.

Best Kitchen Tech Deals

Whether you’re in the mood to watch a cooking tutorial or need to look up a recipe while baking, our tech gadgets have become an important kitchen essential. Apple’s 13” MacBook Air is on sale for $1,100 (down from $1,319) and features Intel HD Graphics so you get a nice crisp picture while you’re catching up on all things cooking online.

If you’ve got several items cooking at once, you might find yourself running out of kitchen timers. But fret not! Your go-to smart watch can also help you keep time and ensure that you don’t burn anything. Apple’s Watch Series 3 has a clear Retina glass display, a dual-core processor and many more features that will come in handy in every area of your life, like GPS and fitness tracking.