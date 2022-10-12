We just found the steepest Amazon discounts ever on the Echo Dot, Bose headphones and more

It's the final hours of the Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, and the massive discounts are still going strong. If you haven't snagged anything on deal just yet, don't worry! We're still finding some incredible savings on tech, beauty, fashion and so much more.

In fact, according to CamelCamelCamel (a free Amazon price tracker), we're seeing some of the lowest prices ever on some of the hottest products in highly rated categories. To help you get ahead of your holiday shopping and save as much as possible, we rounded up some of the can't-miss discounts below.

From Bose headphones to luxury beauty from Laneige and Color Wow, keep scrolling to see some of the lowest prices on top products that Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has to offer.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals worth shopping

Smart home products have been some of our reader favorites during the sale, and this Echo Dot at 55% off is exactly what you need to get in on the trend. This smart speaker does it all — you can listen to music, take calls hands-free, check the weather and control all of your compatible home devices, from lights to thermostats, with your voice, the brand shares.

JBL's wireless headphones have over 1,700 verified five-star ratings from shoppers who are praising the battery life and value of the set. According to Amazon, they hit their lowest price ever just days before the sale on Oct. 9.

It's not often we see major discounts on weighted blankets, so consider this your sign to upgrade your bedding before winter. Right now, you can score 41% off of a Casper weighted blanket, which is also one of our editor's picks from the sale.

This chic sweater hasn't seen a steep discount since July. Luckily for you, it is on deal for 25% off right now in all five colors, and comes in sizes XXS-3X. According to the brand, the loose fit lends the piece well to both casual and dressy looks.

This bestselling lip mask contains skin-loving ingredients like vitamin C, shea butter and more, says the brand. During this fall Prime Day event, you can grab this highly-rated beauty product at its lowest price yet, $17.

For $21, you can grab this biotin-infused shampoo, which is infused with argan oil, tea tree oil and vitamin E. The brand says overtime, it will help thicken and strengthen thinning and damaged hair. Plus it has nearly 15,000 five-star ratings!

It's been nearly a year since this customer-favorite styling cream was this low of cost — that's 30% off! According to the brand, this moisturizing cream will quickly combat frizz, giving you salon-worthy results.

If you're a fan of the brand's bestselling lip mask, you might want to try the hyaluronic moisturizer. The brand says their blue hyaluronic technology penetrates the skin for deep hydration and long-lasting moisture. You can grab this premium beauty item for under $30!

If you're in need of new hair rollers but don't want to splurge, you can rest easy knowing that you'll get the best deal on this set from Drybar. According to CamelCamelCamel, it hasn't seen a price this low since March 2021 — and even then, the rollers were only discounted to $10.

These trendy over-the-ear headphones are marked way below $300, the lowest it's ever been on the mega-retailer. If you're looking to upgrade to high-quality sound and noise-canceling headphones, you won't want to miss out on this amazing deal.

The holidays will be here before you know it and this e-reader might be the perfect gift for the bookworm in your life. Don't miss out on this amazing deal, it comes with the Kindle Paperwhite, a sleek protecting cover and a power adapter.

This Fire Stick, which is the latest generation, is currently 50% off and it hasn't been at this price since last January! With this gadget you can stream your favorite apps, listen to music and more. Plus it features an Alexa-enabled voice remote.

According to CamelCamelCamel, the Halo Fitness Tracker hasn't seen this low of a price tag since July. The gadget does more than just count your steps, according to Amazon. It can also track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels and your sleep scores.

This is your chance to save big on the Ring doorbell! Before the Prime Early Access Sale, the lowest price the Ring Doorbell had seen was $155. Thanks to a 40% discount, you can snag it today for just $120.

These indoor security cameras are currently on deal for their lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel. According to Amazon, the cameras are the No. 1 bestseller in the pet camera and monitor category, but they can be used for much more than that.

Always wanted to tap into your genetic history but didn't want to splurge on a kit? According to CamelCamelCamel, this 50% discount is the best one Amazon has seen to date on the DNA test. With this bestseller, you can learn about your health predispositions, traits and more.

This blender hasn't seen a price this low since Dec. 2021, when it was on deal for $190. Thanks to the Prime Early Access Sale, you can snag a 40% discount on the top-rated kitchen gadget and add it to your cart for its lowest price ever.

According to CamelCamelCamel, the Keurig Mini has not seen this big of a discount in three years. The sleek appliance is a popular pick for small kitchens, since it doesn't take up too much counter space. We suggest taking advantage of this rare 50% discount before it disappears for another few years.