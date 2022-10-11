8 picks the Shop TODAY editors are buying during the Prime Early Access Sale

For shopping editors, days like the Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, are a huge deal. We spend weeks sifting through thousands of sales, curating the best picks across categories from tech to beauty, to make finding what's really worth buying easier for you.

All this sale sleuthing and deal hunting leads to some pretty great finds, so we asked the Shop TODAY team what they're most excited to score during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Here's what we're adding to our carts.

Prime Day Editor's Pick Deals

Deputy Editorial Director Alexandra Deabler has been wanting a weighted blanket for a while – pretty much ever since her mom bought one. And she has her eye on this Casper weighted blanket, which is a whopping $70 off right now.

Editorial Assistant Shannon Garlin's dentist recently told her to get an electric toothbrush. After looking through all the oral hygiene deals, Garlin is going to bite the bullet and scoop up this one from Hum by Colgate, which is more than 53% off.

Commerce Editorial Assistant Kamari Stewart will be snagging a majorly discounted 55-inch smart TV. This one is $160 off for the Prime Early Access Sale.

"Is it boring to say that I'm stocking up on dish soap?" asks Senior SEO Editor Jess Bender. Like many of us, she can never say no to a Mrs. Meyer's deal.

Editorial Director Adrianna Brach loves a cozy and comfy outfit for fall and is on the hunt for a staple quarter-zip sweater. She likes this one that she can wear from the office to the playground with her daughter.

Deabler is also buying this IGK hair product after hearing about from other Shop TODAY members, who swear by the hair spray. According to the brand, it's designed to double the appearance of volume in hair.

Associate Commerce Editor Emma Stessman really wasn't planning on buying anything during the sale - until she ran out of conditioner. After spotting the 20% off deal on VIRTUE products, Stessman is taking the opportunity to stock up. As a fan of VIRTUE's hair mask and hair oil, she's excited to try out the brand's conditioner.

Shop TODAY Editorial Assistant, Shannon Garlin's experience with the Loop Quiet ear plugs has Social Editorial Assistant Dani Musacchio convinced to give a pair a try. Now that they're discounted for the Prime Early Access Sale, she can't wait to start getting better sleep in her loud NYC apartment.