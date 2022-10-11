13 of the best vacuum deals from the Prime Early Access Sale, up to $300 off

One of the things that no one warns you about in life is how expensive house items are like rugs, mattresses, lamps and especially vacuums. Like most furniture and appliances, a vacuum is an investment piece. Cough up a nice chunk of change once to have it for the next decade (or longer). With Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale happening now, you can cough up significantly less than you normally would to take home a quality piece of machinery.

The two-day event created by Amazon has thousands of products in every category from fashion to tech on sale, so we made it easier for you by rounding up some of the best vacuum deals they have available. Don't miss your chance to save up to $300 on Shark, Hoover, Tineco and more.

Amazon Prime vacuum deals

For miniature messes or quick clean-ups, this handheld vacuum from Black + Decker is "small but mighty," according to reviewers. With a washable bowl and filter, you can be sure that no dust or debris is left lingering in between cleaning sessions.

According to Shark, the most special feature of this upright vacuum is the swivel steering you're able to achieve, making it easy to navigate between hallways, corners and any room you wish. Weighing in at only 14 pounds, this surprisingly lightweight vacuum can clean a range of surfaces, from thick carpets to hardwood flooring. With a sealed HEPA system, it also works well against allergens.

"It does a great job of cleaning deep into the carpet and makes it look almost new again. Would recommend this to anyone who is looking for a lightweight and easy to use vacuum," said one reviewer."

Activate silent mode on this robot vacuum for up to two hours of quiet cleaning at nighttime or when you're attending a virtual meeting while working from home. Control this vacuum through an app via your smartphone, or control it with your voice thanks to Alexa or Google Assistant.

Consider this vacuum your best new multitasking machine. With the ability to vacuum both wet and dry messes, from water to debris and dust, this vacuum also comes with a carrying strap so you can wear it on your shoulder. With three extension tubes and two nozzles for different messes, many reviewers noted that they use this vacuum on boats, during kitchen remodels or after bringing home a puppy.

"What really sets this one apart from all the others is the weight and compact for factor," said one reviewer. "I find myself using it far more often because it is so much easier to carry and use."

Thanks to three levels of suction, this robot vacuum is more than capable of handling ample amounts of pet hair. Plus, it has three different brushes that work on both carpet and hardwood floors. Control this vacuum via an app on your phone, meaning you can set it to run while you're at work, asleep or on vacation.

"In two weeks of steady use, my carpets have gone from the dirtiest in the apartment complex to the cleanest, and with minimal effort on my part," one reviewer said.

With two motors, this Kenmore vacuum is sure to suction any mess in front of it, from dust bunnies to larger food crumbs. Weighing in at under 14 pounds, this vacuum also has LED headlights, so you can see dust and debris hiding in corners and dark spots. "This vacuum is great for large areas that need a deep clean. I love it," said one reviewer.

What do you get when you combine your favorite Swiffer product with a vacuum? This cordless cleaner from Tineco! With the option to clean your floors with either a water or suction setting, you'll never know what life was like before having this two-in-one cleaning tool. Reviewers love it because of how time efficient it is, cleaning floors in a fraction of the time other vacuums do.

"My floors have never been so clean since the day we moved in, and even more exciting, I now know that I have the ability to keep them this way," said one reviewer, who also noted that they are a mom of three and a pet owner.

This vacuum includes two brushes, two filters and two bottles of cleaning solution, so that you're armed and ready to handle the next mess that comes your way. With a LED display, you're also able to see how much battery life the vacuum has left and control different functions of the vacuum.

With a brush made specifically for upholstered furniture, you won't have to worry about damaging the new couch you just splurged on. With this and four other brushes, you'll be able to clean multiple surfaces and pick up all sorts of debris, from dust to pet hair. Reviewers rave about how versatile this Hoover vacuum is, but warn against using on thick carpets.

"I have three dogs so there’s lots of dander, dust and dog hair," said one reviewer, adding that "it picked up things off my carpets and even hard floors that I didn’t even realize were there."

While you think you might be seeing double, this Shark robot vacuum differs from its sister version later in this roundup due to two letters: IQ. Instead of AI navigation, this vacuum uses IQ navigation to maneuver through rooms in your house to rid of messes. Instead of randomly moving from spot to spot aimlessly, the IQ technology maps out your house to ensure that every inch of the carpet and hardwood floors are clean.

Use your Alexa for more than setting reminders and listening to your favorite songs — utilize it to clean your house as well! Control this vacuum through an app to both mop and vacuum surfaces from carpets to hardwood floors. One reviewer raved about the "design and functionality" of the app, which includes the ability to watch the vacuum in real time as it moves throughout your house.

With six different suction power settings to choose from, clean effortlessly with the additional accessories, including a dusting brush, crevice tool and upholstery tool, for more specific spaces and materials. This canister vacuum "made our cleaning lives so much easier and with much less aggravation. Highly recommended," said one reviewer.

A vacuum that comes with its own cleaning and charging station, you'll never have to worry about losing essential accessories or risk it getting broken in the coat closet. Included is a variety of attachments, including a pet tool, a crevice tool for all the nooks and crannies, a combination tool that gets both the dusting and cleaning jobs done, and a flex tool, that bends up to 90 degrees to clean spots that we often don't see. Multiple reviewers described this product as easy to maneuver and powerful, despite its size and how lightweight it is.