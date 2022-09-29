25 early Prime Early Access tech deals on headphones, speakers and more — starting at $10

Earlier this week, Amazon announced the dates for its fall Prime Early Access Sale — and the event is already less than two weeks away.

While we're expecting to see steep discounts on everything from fashion to beauty, we're also anticipating some major deals on tech. The good news? You don't have to wait too long to shop because Amazon has already rolled out some early discounts.

Below, we rounded up 25 can't-miss early Prime Early Access Sale tech deals that you can shop right now.

Early Prime Day tech deals under $25

It's rare you can find a pair of headphones for under $10 but this fall you can score big on this Sony option — not to mention they have over 94,000 Amazon ratings. According to the brand, these corded, cushioned headphones easily fold-up making them perfect for traveling, commuting and more.

Coming in six different shades, these on-ear headphones start at 32% off and feature high-fidelity sound with a booming bass, says the brand. Plus it features a built-in microphone to make calls on your phone, laptop or tablet.

According to the brand, this fitness tracker not only tracks your steps, heart rate and sleep, but also you can receive messages, calls and notifications from your favorite apps — all for under $20!

If you find your Wi-Fi lagging in your home, you might want to think about upgrading your coverage with this Wi-Fi extender. With over an impressive 58,000 five star ratings, the brand says you can connect up to 20 devices and expect an internet boost for up to 1200 square feet.

This portable sound machine features six sleep sounds like rain, ocean or plain white noise. One verified reviewer wrote, "I wasn't sure if this machine would be loud enough to cancel out the interstate noise but it sure is. The sound is amazing."

Whether you're taking a long road trip or just running errands with the kids, you can have your own karaoke experience with this bluetooth, wireless karaoke microphone. And right now you can save big with 58% off ahead of the Prime Fall Deal Event.

Early Prime Day tech deals under $50

If you're looking to upgrade to wireless earbuds, now's your chance to score a pair for under $30. According to the brand, these earbuds feature excellent bass plus a built-in microphone, which makes it perfect for voice or video calling.

According to the brand, this 3-in-1 charger is Apple compatible and allows you to charge your phone, smart watch and AirPods — all at the same time. Keep it on your nightstand or bring it to work and charge your devices throughout the day.

This Google Nest sensor is compatible with the Google Nest thermostat, which allows you to monitor the temperature in each room of your home, the brand says. One verified reviewer wrote that they have one in every room, "I love the control and awareness it gives me as I can see temperature differences in all the rooms."

This sunrise clock is perfect for anyone who's not a morning person. According to the brand, the clock will gradually get brighter 30 minutes before the alarm goes off, just like the sunrise.

This portable bluetooth speaker is perfect for backyard events, tailgates and even traveling. Featuring six light modes, it will flash along to the beat of any song, says the brand. Plus this waterproof speaker is currently 43% off.

You've heard of smart plugs, but have you seen the smart power strip? Now is the time because ahead of the Prime Day Fall Event, you can save 41% off. Featuring surge protection, you can plug-in six devices, which allows you to control and set timers on lights and other small electronics.

This interactive fitness and activity tracker is fun for both you and your kids. Together you'll be able to track activity, chore management and it even has fun games and icons featuring their favorite Disney characters.

If you think these look like something out of a sci-fi movie, you're right because these smart glasses not only feature blue-light-filtering technology but also has a built-in mic and speakers, allowing you to take calls. Right now you can score them at a whopping 73% off!

Early Prime Day tech deals under $100

This high-tech mouse includes 15 programmable controls and six thumb buttons that are fully programmable. According to the brand, one AA battery enables you to use the mouse for up to 240 hours.

With holiday gatherings just around the corner, a speaker might come in handy for entertaining. This waterproof speaker from JBL delivers up to 12 hours of playtime and can connect to two devices at once, so you can take turns playing different songs and playlists.

Amazon's 2019 Kindle is currently on deal for less than $100. According to the brand, the light adjusts to your surroundings, so you can read indoors or outdoors, and a single charge means the battery will last for weeks (not hours).

Early Prime Day tech deals under $200

Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, you can snag a home security upgrade for 20% off. This HDR security camera from Arlo not only enables you to see visitors at your home, but you can speak with them and hear them in real time. For the times when you are not home, the brand says you can create a pre-recorded message to play.

If you plan on spending a lot of fall and winter nights getting cozy on the couch, a TV upgrade might be worth considering. We found this 32-inch flatscreen model on deal for 30% off right now, so you don't have to splurge.

Apple's AirPods Pros are on deal for more than 25% off ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale. This means you can save more than $60 on the popular tech accessories and add them to your cart for just $180.

Early Prime Day tech deals under $400

If you're working from home, a new computer might be worth investing in. You can save $100 on this model from Acer, thanks to a 25% discount.

A recent edition in Apple's iPad series, this 64GB tablet comes in two different colors and features stereo speakers, up to 10 hours of battery life and a 10.2-inch retina display for crisp pictures, the brand shares.

The Apple Watch Series 7 debuted in 2021, so it has up-to-date features such as a retina display, heart-rate notifications, fall detection and can charge up to 33% faster than the Series 6 model, according to the brand. Thanks to a 12% discount, you can save $50 on the device.

If you want an even bigger screen, you can score this 50-inch FireTV for less than $400 right now. While the brand says it does not support Dolby Vision, it offers a high-definition viewing experience thanks to 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG technology. The TV is also compatible with Amazon's Alexa and video game consoles.

Amazon just dropped the Kindle Scribe — and it's already on deal! You can save $40 on this bundle when you pre-order, which includes the device, leather cover and power adapter. Amazon says it is "the first Kindle for reading and writing" and a single charge can power the device for months. Note: the product won't be released until Nov. 30.