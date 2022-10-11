Prime Early Access Sale, the second big sale event this year from Amazon, is finally here. Just like July's Prime Day, October's two-day sale event is chock-full of huge markdowns across every category. And if you're anything like us, we love a good discount, especially when it's under $25. And we're not just talking toys or stocking stuffers (though there're plenty of those on sale, too). There are also wireless earbuds, exercise bands, baby gear, sleep machines and the Echo Dot (yes, that one) — to name a few.

So, whether you're looking to get even further ahead of holiday gift shopping, or you're just looking to stock up on kitchen tools or upgrade your beauty routine, we've got you (and your wallet) covered. Here, the best deals under $25 during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale — across every category.

Best Prime Day home and kitchen deals under $25

Keep your bathroom looking clutter-free with this stylish organizer. The shelves, which come in a three-pack are designed to hold up to 40 pounds and attach to your wall via a strong adhesive, so it doesn’t require any drilling or damage to your walls. The discount comes to under $25 when you apply the additional 10% off coupon.

If you're planning on hosting plenty of dinners throughout the fall and winter seasons, you might want to consider getting a digital thermometer for your kitchen. This one can be used to get readings from roasts to ensure that they are completely and safely cooked.

Don't miss your chance to grab this bestselling can opener while it's on sale! According to the brand, it's a pain-free way to open cans of all sizes — simply attach it to the can, push to start, wait for it to make its way all around the can and push again when it's done.

Baking season is officially here! And these baking mats will help you keep your pans clean when making cookies, scones and other seasonal treats. They're said to be oven-safe up to 480 degrees F and can be easily cleaned with soap and water, according to the brand.

If you’ve been getting back into the habit of meal prepping lately and realized that your food containers are lacking, you’re going to want to take advantage of this deal. The set comes with five containers of varying sizes. Each one is designed to be leak-proof as well as microwave, dishwasher and freezer-safe.

Best Prime Day tech deals under $25

Listen to music, stream podcasts, check the weather and more with this Alexa-enabled smart speaker. While it's normally nearly $40, you can get it now for less than $20.

Do you ever wish that you could turn off your bedroom lamp without having to get out of bed? You can with this smart plug. When connected to an Alexa-enabled device (or the Alex app on your phone), you can control your lamp, coffee machine, fan and more. Plus, you can schedule it to turn on at certain times, so you can turn on lights when you're away and make it look like you're home.

If you’re constantly being woken up by loud neighbors or noisy cars outside, a white noise machine could be just what you need to get a better night’s sleep. It has six sleep sounds, including rain, thunder and white noise, and you can set it to run all night or use the timer and have it shut off once you’re asleep.

Best Prime Day beauty and fashion deals under $25

Lightning Deal: LAPCOS Revitalizing Variety Pack Sheet Masks

Give your skin a little TLC with this face mask set. The variety pack features five masks (Milk, Honey, Pearl and Charcoal and Milk Feel), which target different skin care concerns, such as dry skin, dark spots and more.

Best Prime Day outdoor and travel deals under $25

LifeStraw’s Personal Water Filter is a Shop TODAY shopper-favorite product and a previous Prime Day bestseller. Perfect to bring along for long hikes or camping trips, it’s designed to remove 99.99 percent of waterborne bacteria and parasites, so you can create safe drinking water everywhere you go.

Get a more comfortable grip on your water bottle for walks and runs with this sleeve. Not only does it have a handy pocket for your phone, but the brand says that it will even help your water stay cold for longer.

The snowy weather will soon be upon us, and if you think that you’ll have to walk through the ice and snow at any point during the season, these cleats may come in handy. They feature shaped coils, which are said to provide 360 degrees of traction on surfaces. Plus, they’re designed to easily slip on and off any shoes to keep you protected on walks to the car, hikes and more.

Best Prime Day deals for parents under $25

Now, your little one can pretend they're a character in the popular animated show! This CoComelon school bus toy can seat six CoComelon characters, and it comes with the JJ character, so your tyke can play with the two while singing along to "Wheels on the Bus" and let their imagination run free.

This bestselling bento-style kids lunch box is now on sale. The lunch box contains five compartments, one for each of your child's favorite foods (handy if they're a picky eater). The box is also leak-proof and constructed rubber-coated BPA-free materials, so it can withstand the school bus ride and play time, according to the brand. Plus, it's microwave- and freezer-safe.

These super-cute microfleece hoodies, which comes in five color themes and in sets of three, will come in handy for times when your baby needs to have more layers on as you walk them around different rooms in the house or take them for a stroll outside. And buy more than one so you can change your baby's outfits depending on the season! Customers rave that the material is very soft.

Best Prime Day health and fitness deals under $25

This dual-purpose scalp massager and head scratcher lets you enjoy a head massage's tension-relieving benefits without having to wait for your next visit to the spa or hair salon. This tool boasts four massage modes, and you can choose from two massage speeds and different rotational directions to customize your very own spa experience. Plus, body is water-resistance for easy clean-up.

Hunching over phones and screens and working on couches has likely done a number on your back and neck. Between trips to the chiropractor, work on maintaining your neck's alignment and give yourself relief when you need it with this neck and shoulder relaxer, which the maker claims should give you some relief in about 10 minutes, thanks to its sturdy, foam-based design.