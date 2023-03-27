In your 60s? Stylists say you need these essentials in your wardrobe

Our fashion preferences change over the years, and by the time you make it to your sixties, you've likely reinvented your personal style quite a few times. Even if you have a great sense of what looks fabulous on you and what you like to avoid, there's always something you can do to add some extra panache to your look.

Wondering what wardrobe staples you should always keep on hand in your sixties? We enlisted the help of style pros to find out. We're also sharing some shoppable picks to help you get started on your curation journey.

Styling tips if you're in your 60s

Need some sartorial advice to help you navigate your 60s? Here are a few expert-approved tips:

Find the most flattering fit: "Don’t wear clothes that don’t fit. Wearing the wrong size clothes, especially if they’re too large, can make you look shapeless and older than you are," Linda Peavy, the founder of Cultured Curves, says.

"Proceed with caution when dealing with trends because not every new trend works for everybody," Peavy suggests.

Pay attention to fabrics: "Many of our clients who are in their 60s are opting for fabrics and textiles that can be worn for a range of occasions. We recommend they focus on items made from high-quality fabrics such as wool, cashmere and silk," Stitch Fix expert stylist Jessica Sockel recommends. Cotton fabrics with a hint of stretch are also worthwhile.

Pair down your wardrobe: "Consider donating it if you didn't wear it in the past year. Donate or consign it if it is two sizes smaller or larger than your current size," Peavy comments.

Wardrobe essentials for your 60s

A classic black dress

Why it's a wardrobe essential: "While we often recommend a timeless black dress for clients of all ages, this classic staple is one of the most versatile and functional pieces women in their 60s can own," Sockel mentions. "The silhouettes that work best for women in their 60s are the ones you feel the most comfortable and confident in. Whether that’s a more fitted style or an A-line, you should gravitate towards that timeless black dress that makes you feel your best self and pairs well with other pieces in your wardrobe."

Worried about looking bland in a black dress? McCormack shared the following piece of advice with us. "Reinvent it each time by playing with accessories, pops of color or layering it up to last a lifetime and not just a season," he suggests.

We've currently got our eyes on this tiered midi dress with a fitted waist and would recommend pairing it with pink pumps and a mint sweater to lend it a lighter vibe.

Cap sleeves always make us go weak in the knees, so we instantly gravitated towards this midi dress with flutter sleeves. Between the cinched waist and tiered silhouette, it has plenty of flattering features and the midi length also makes it look quite sophisticated.

A well-fitting bra

Why it's a wardrobe essential: "As we age, many women experience a decline in mobility, flexibility and strength in their neck, back and shoulders. Thus, finding a different style of bra from what had been worn in the past may become more suitable," bra fitting expert Christine Coco tells us. "The same can be said for the texture of fabrics and how they translate on an individual’s skin, as our sensitivity also increases as we age."

"As mobility becomes limited, you may want to consider adapting to a front-close [bra] style," Coco explains.

This racerback T-shirt bra is a worthy contender if you're craving comfort and class. The front closure style has a flirty lace back, stretchy foam cups and adjustable straps. Other notable features include a soft microfiber fabric and supportive double layer side wings.

With its ultra soft material and ample support, this bralette offers the best of both world for ladies in their 60s. The wire-free design and webbed padding put a premium on comfort, and customers describe it as "soft," "stretchy" and "sturdy."

Jeans

Why it's a wardrobe essential: "There are very few pieces of clothing that jeans don’t complement, from a designer jacket to a basic white button-down blouse. Bootcut jeans are great for mature women because they provide more room through the thighs and flare gently at the knee, creating a flattering silhouette," Peavy says.

You can never go wrong with a dark wash. For starters, it transitions from day to night seamlessly. Darker hues are also inherently more forgiving, and these bootcut jeans have one other flattering feature: a high waist.

If you kissed ultra tight denim goodbye a decade ago, we don't blame you. Luckily, not all jeans have to be peeled off your body. This pull-on style features plenty of stretch and "hidden core shaping technology," according to the brand.

Scarves

Why it's a wardrobe essential: "Scarves take an outfit from boring to blazing and add extra coverage for a mature neck. A bright or pattern scarf can balance the skin tone and undertone and brighten the face," Peavy says.

If your experience with scarves has been mostly limited to fleece winter styles up until this point, there's a whole lot more to explore. As you're wading into the scarf world, consider dipping your toe into the water with an approachable kite scarf like this affordable find. It comes in dark and light prints and would look great with a blouse and denim jacket or a little black dress.

Every time we sneak a peek at this pretty pastel scarf, we can't help but dream of sunny spring days. The multicolored design features stripes in varying sizes and can be worn in several ways depending on your preference.

Maxi skirt

Why it's a wardrobe essential: "A maxi skirt can be worn at any age and as the name suggests, it gives maximum coverage to the leg area," trend lead John McCormack told us. "They’re incredibly versatile and can be worn all year long."

"Sunny" is the first word that comes to mind when we look at this pretty coral maxi skirt. The gauze texture and soft cotton material makes it ideal for warmer temps and the pull-on design means you won't have to fumble with any zippers or snaps.

With its tiered design, this flirty maxi skirt has lots of visual appeal and a feminine flair. It comes in four colors and a generous array of sizes. We could see ourselves rocking it with a tank top and denim jacket on a warm spring day or with a lightweight sweater and booties on a crisp night.

Classic tops

Why it's a wardrobe essential: "Having a selection of versatile tops will ensure you always have a go-to outfit you feel comfortable and confident in, no matter the occasion," Sockel says. "We always recommend curating a collection of tops in your favorite hues so you can mix and match and have something that will pair perfectly with what's already in your closet."

"A crisp white button-down is the perfect staple piece every woman (60s or not) should have within their closet. It’s perfect for looking polished but can be worn running errands, and it can seamlessly go from day to night!" Sockel emphasizes.

This savvy style blocks the sun's harmful rays with its UPF 50+ fabric, allowing you to enjoy some fun in the sun without getting burned. Available in sizes XXS-3X, the white button-down is stain-resistant and has a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you nice and dry.

"You can never go wrong with a cashmere sweater throughout the winter and fall! A loose-fitting sweater will last forever and can be paired with your favorite jeans or a bold skirt — the options are endless," Sockel says.

Cashmere is built to last (as long as it's properly taken care of), and this soft sweater comes in two colors that are neutral enough to go with anything in your wardrobe. The loose fit makes it ideal for tucking into bottoms and its slouchy scoop neck design lends it a relaxed vibe that can be dressed up or down with ease.

Everyday jewelry

Why it's a wardrobe essential: "One accessory must-have to incorporate into your wardrobe is a curation of high-quality jewelry that you can wear day in and day out. Whether you prefer gold accessories or are more likely to opt for silver, invest in a staple piece or two — like a delicate layered necklace or understated hoop earrings — that are versatile enough to complement any look," Sockel states.

Sparkly huggie earrings never look out of place and you can easily wear them with formal attire and casual looks alike. These bestselling hoops come in three finishes, plus their dainty nature makes them equal parts understated and striking — a rare combo, if you ask us!

We adore anything with hearts and this romantic necklace is right up our alley. It features a studded heart sitting asymmetrically on a dainty 17" chain. Whether you want to send your significant other some hints or treat yourself to this timeless piece, you can't go wrong.

A variety of handbags

Why it's a wardrobe essential: "Finding the right bag that fits your lifestyle is key. Whether you want a statement maker or an elegant everyday bag, we always recommend trying it on empty first to make sure holding it won’t be backbreaking work!" McCormack says. "Also, consider internal compartments and how to make them work for you. Save time fumbling for your keys in the parking lot or looking for loose change by selecting a bag that is versatile and easy to navigate with a well laid-out design."

For times when you want to make a statement at a special event, you can never go wrong with something a little glitzy. Available in over a dozen colors, this sleek design has a zip closure and easy-to-hold wrist strap to carry your essentials with ease.

If you're looking for an everyday workhorse bag, crossbody styles are always a practical option. Don't feel like lugging around something heavy? Try this petite option! Available in 11 prints and colors, the style has plenty of storage, including a slip and zip pocket. It's also made with recycled cotton!

There's something ultra polished about laser cut detailing, and this bag has it in spades. The neutral hue ensures that it will pair well with any outfit and the bucket bag tote design is both sophisticated and sassy. As an added bonus, it also has a removable crossbody strap and a drawstring closure.

A solid collection of jackets

Why it's a wardrobe essential: "You can never go wrong with a trench coat, jean jacket or puffer coat," Sockel emphasizes. All of these styles are classic, especially when you have them in neutral tones. If color is your thing, we recommend investing in a tone you’ve always loved to bring some fun to your look."

There are few wardrobe essentials that are more versatile than a denim jacket. It's an all-weather staple that can dress down a more formal dress or pull together a casual jogger set. This one is made of a sustainably sourced, stretchy denim material and comes in five washes.

Trench coats are one of those classic outerwear styles that will always stand the test of time. This one just so happens to have a unique twist with its sherpa lining. The neutral hue goes with everything and the belted waist helps show off your gorgeous figure.

