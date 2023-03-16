Affordable spring must-haves, fashion essentials and organizing hacks — starting at $6

As we head closer and closer toward spring, you might be gearing up for a much-needed getaway or preparing to do some massive home cleaning for the season. With warmer days on the horizon, it also means that you can start breaking out your lighter clothing — or treating yourself to a little spring refresh.

To help transition you into the warmer weather, Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu stopped by TODAY to share some of her favorite must-have Amazon essentials for the season — and they all have thousands of reviews. From a flattering pair of palazzo pants to a multifunctional kitchen tool that you didn't know you needed, these picks will have you ready for the season more than ever before.

Keep reading to check out all seven Amazon essentials for March and more bestselling finds.

Amazon March must-haves as seen on TODAY

With spring just around the corner, Ndlovu says this faux leather moto jacket is extremely flattering (it hits right at the waist!) and is a must-have for the season. With over 2,000 ratings, it comes in five colors to choose from. Ndlovu recommends dressing it up with a chic dress for a dinner date or dressing it down with your favorite jeans or sweats.

These flowy palazzo pants are a timeless staple and you can't go wrong with them, says Ndlovu. This may be because they come in over 32 colors and patterns to choose from. Ndlovu loves that they can be worn at ankle length or floor length, depending on your height. And she suggests pairing it with your favorite tee for a casual look or dressing it up with a blouse for the office.

Can you ever have enough black leggings? Short answer: No. And you're in luck because these No.1 bestselling leggings come in a pack of three for under $25 — that's about $8 each! One verified reviewer was shocked at their quality, "They have a wonderful level of stretch, without becoming see-through. The fabric is so soft and buttery - I tell everyone I see to feel how soft my pants are."

If you spend a ton of time in your car, Ndlovu says this gadget converts your headrest into a place for storage and will help keep your car clean and organized. Coming in a pack of four, she loves this find to hang grocery bags, handbags and more. According to reviewers, parents also find this helpful to keep toys, diapers and other supplies neatly stowed away and at arm's reach.

Say goodbye to a cluttered cooking space, this is the only tool you'll ever need in the kitchen. According to the brand, this innovative utensil is a spoon, strainer, spatula, cutting tool and can even be used to flip meats. The best part? It's under $10!

While organizing your pantry can seem like a daunting task, these food container labels are an easy solution. She says they're perfect for labeling food containers, posting expiration dates and designating kids' lunches. And you don't have to worry about sticky residue since the labels dissolve in the dishwasher or under running water.

More Amazon March must-haves

If you're headed out for a spring break beach destination, it might be a good time to pick up new sunglasses. Coming in eight shades to choose from, this chic, oversized pair has over 30,000 Amazon reviews.

This No.1 bestseller sports bra might be your next athleisure staple, whether you're running casual errands or hitting up your favorite yoga class. Coming in more than 20 colors, it has over 30,000 Amazon ratings. Pro tip: Many of the reviewers note it runs small, so you might want to size up!

This cozy two-piece lounge set is perfect for lounging around on rainy days or running errands in your neighborhood. And if you ask us, the matching set is chic enough to wear on a plane. According to the brand, it's made of 65 percent spandex and many of the reviewers say the fabric is extremely lightweight. "So cute and deliciously comfy. Super light material but not too thin. Wearing this to the airport and excited to look fab," says one verified reviewer.

Coming in a set of eight, the brand says these water-proof packing cubes will help you save carry-on space and protect your clothes from any accidental spills. The set has you covered for all your travel essentials, from a bag for underwear to one for shoes and another for cosmetics.

If you're trying to get in the habit of unplugging your appliances but don't want to have the cords taking up counter space, this organizer sticks to the back of the appliance and allows you to neatly tuck your cords out of sight. It's perfect for coffee machines, blenders, air fryers and more, says the brand.

If you're looking for a sign to start your spring cleaning, this extremely affordable pack of microfiber cloths might be it — you get 12 cloths for $7! According to the brand, the fabric is extremely soft, non-abrasive and can easily pick up dirt, dust and liquids.