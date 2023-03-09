7 must-haves for spring, according to thousands of shoppers — starting at $7

Good news: Spring is just over a week away! We're gearing up for brighter days and warmer weather by digging out our go-to layering pieces and SPF-packed moisturizers. However, we also think the advent of a new season is the perfect time to treat yourself to something new, too.

Whether that old jacket isn't as cozy as you remembered it or you're trying to cut down on non-essentials in both your handbag and in your kitchen, you don't have to look far to find the perfect upgrades. Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post joined TODAY to share seven essentials — backed by thousands of reviews — that you'll want to have on-hand before the season officially arrives.

Keep reading to shop a "coatigan," a clever hack for your handbag and more finds that shoppers are loving right now.

Amazon Customers' Most-Loved picks seen on TODAY

Post says this transitional coat is a take on a trend that she is loving right now: the "coatigan." It has the look of a coat but the feel of a cardigan, which makes it easy to take on and off as the weather changes. It has an elevated feel, so you can wear it with just about anything, from loungewear to workwear. It comes in 14 different colors, including tan, pink, black and more.

Another trend Post has been spotting everywhere? Penny loafers! She says they will never go out of style and they're the perfect swap for sneakers or flats when you want to switch up your footwear. This pair is affordable but looks way more expensive than it actually is, thanks to the buckle detailing. Plus, they feature a cushioned insole and are lightweight, according to the brand.

If your purse can feel like a bottomless pit at times, Post says you'll likely appreciate this crossbody bag. It makes for mostly hands-free convenience and is a sleek complement to just about any outfit — and it only costs $20. According to the brand, it features a universal carrier that fits most iPhone and Android models, as well as six RFID blocking card slots.

Whether you're traveling or never want your bag to touch the ground regardless of where you are, you'll probably want this genius gadget within reach. Post says it was originally invented to keep handbags off of the floor in public restrooms, but it can be used just about anywhere there is a metal surface. According to the brand, the magnet is strong enough to support up to eight pounds, which is equivalent to most laptops or three bottles of wine.

These LED flashlight gloves are another hands-free hack that shoppers are loving right now. They can be used for a range of tasks both inside and outside of the house. From DIY activities to late night walks, these gloves can easily illuminate low light situations — and batteries are included! Plus, one size fits all, since they are made from velcro and stretch easily.

Post is one of the more than 10,000 shoppers who have given this kitchen gadget a glowing review. She says she uses it every day and that it has truly changed the way she cooks. Rather than pouring olive oil out of the bottle this smart dispenser turns it into a mist, so you can avoid wasting oil and save calories. Not only is it a useful tool for meal prep, but it can also be used on salads for dressing, Post says.

This everyday item comes from a brand that Post loves for its smart kitchen gadgets. Rather than using a sponge, this cutlery cleaner allows you to get in the grooves, nooks and crannies of utensils in your sink while reducing your risk of injury, thanks to its smart design. It can fit right within the palm of your hand while you scrub (which makes it easy to use) and then its hung over the sink to dry once you've finished cleaning.

More Amazon Customers' Most-Loved picks

This viral gadget features a measuring pump, so you don't have to worry about over-pouring oils or dressings. It also doubles as a mister, which makes it a handy 2-in-1 find.

Ready to switch up your bathing routine? Shoppers are ditching their loofahs and washcloths for this silicone-like scrubber, which the brand says is hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. It can be washed with soap and water, so the brand says you can expect it to last for six months or longer. Since it features hanging loops, you can easily let it air dry in the shower, too.

While the temperatures might not feel exactly like spring just yet, we’re already dreaming about the warm summer weather. Finding the perfect swimsuit shouldn’t be a task that you leave for the last minute, so we found a flattering one-piece that you can get your hands on right now. It comes in sizes XXS-XL and in 11 different colors and patterns, so there’s an option for almost everyone.

Before you use Post’s pick to mist oil on your salads, you’ll likely want to clean your produce first. More than 25,000 shoppers have given this spinner high ratings for its ease of use, trustworthy lock feature and storage capacity. It is secretly a triple threat in the kitchen: It can be used as a salad spinner, serving bowl and as a colander, the brand says.

Once you've washed your produce, this gadget can make it easier to chop and spiralize them. It has amassed more than 39,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, including some who don't necessarily love to cook. "I'd have to say this is one of the BEST kitchen purchases I've ever made. It makes prep work so simple and fast," wrote one reviewer who described using the gadget as quick and easy. "This has certainly been a game changer in my kitchen."

For those who are not ready to put away their sweaters just yet, this tool can help you extend the life of your knitwear through the rest of the season. Unlike electric fabric shavers, this manual comb allows you to carefully groom your garments, so there’s less of a chance that you’ll ruin your favorite jacket or pair of pants before you'll need them again.

Bottoms that have the feel of yoga pants but are nice enough to wear to the office? Count us in! These pull-on pants feature a faux zipper and belt loops, which gives them all of the details you'd typically look for in a pair of work pants — just without any of the typical discomfort. "These are my favorite work pants," wrote one reviewer. "They are comfortable and have lots of pockets (that even securely hold my phone)."

A cozy crewneck will never go out of style. Shoppers love the soft feel and perfect fit of this classic sweatshirt, but also love the price. “I have two of these, one in navy and another in white. They are perfect lightweight sweatshirts for staying at home or running errands,” wrote one reviewer while referring to its versatility.