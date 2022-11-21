19 hair accessories to sleigh the holiday season — starting at $3

Holiday celebrations are just around the corner, which means there’s only a few weeks left to shop for the perfect party look. Make a statement this winter season by sprucing up your style with the ultimate holiday hair accessories full of glitter and sparkles.

According to Lisa Sanchez, fashion editor for The Nines, if 2023 runway trends are any indication, hair jewelry is about to blow up, just in time for the holiday season. This look is all about dainty metals and gems in unexpected places — think rings around braids, necklaces as headbands and ponytails wrapped in pearls.

Get ready to be a resident fashionista this year as we’ve found some fabulous hair accessories that will surely dazzle all your guests in the room. From elegant hair bows to bedazzled headbands, you’ll be feeling more joyous than Eloise in "Eloise at Christmastime." Like Sanchez states, “The greatest thing about this trend? You don’t have to be a Vanderbilt to make it work.”

Holiday hair accessories to shop

Not a fan of velvet? We think you can be swayed with this gorgeous bow hair barrette from Forever 21. The rich brown color will complement any black or white holiday dress perfectly.

Celebrate Santa Claws in style with this hair clip set from BaubleBar. These two-claw clips come in both silver and gold — sing it for us, Dolly Parton! These clips are the ideal solution for keeping your hair out of your face while cooking Christmas Eve dinner.

Make all your guests green with envy when you rock this cord scrunchie from Free People. This hair accessories comes in two rich shades of green — forest and mint. 98 percent of customers recommend this product, with one happy shopper saying, “I love this scrunchie! It is soft and winter appropriate. It holds my fine hair wonderfully.”

Never let anyone dull your sparkle and it will be impossible with these four-pack of sequin hair scrunchies. Currently an Amazon’s Choice, these elegant hair ties are made of high-quality fabric and comfortable elastic bands, so you won’t be ready to pull your hair out by the end of the evening.

Pretend your celebrating the holidays on top of the Eiffel Tower with this French octopus hair clip. 79 percent of Amazon customers recommend this clip with many raving about its sturdiness and how it successfully holds thick, long hair.

Make it rein, deer with this festive Merry Christmas tiara headband from Amazon. Made of flexible metal, this affordable hairpiece has an adjustable width so it will comfortably fit most head sizes. Embedded with 168 rhinestones, this crown will let you be the queen that you were meant to be.

All that glitters is gold and you’ll surely be sparkling with this rhinestone hair barrette from J. Crew Factory. Its crystal gold color makes it the perfect pairing with a sequin dress or ballet flats! This shiny clip is made of steel, zinc and glass stones.

Join the plaid girls club this season by sporting this bestselling tartan knotted headband. This product is machine-washable and 100 percent cotton. One five-star reviewer raved it’s the “perfect edition to any outfit to add a little holiday touch.”

‘Flake it til you make it’ with this winter hair side comb that will give you that little bit of sparkle you need to shine this holiday. Available in a variety of colors like clear rose gold-tone, iridescent silver-tone and classis silver to satisfy your love for bling.

It’s finally sweater weather and we have the perfect knit headband to pair with your favorite wool. This knit headband from Express has a strong average rating, with one satisfied customer calling it “a cute sweater headband that I like to pair with my winter looks for a pop of accessory.”

Whose down to crown this holiday season? This floral hair garland is one size fits most people, and it is comfortable to wear where it will not pull out your hair when removed. It'll be a perfect accessory for all your Christmas (s)elfies!

Give Blair Waldorf a run for her money with this bow headband from Free People. 100 percent of customers recommend this product and it is available in five flirty colors, including black, navy and chartreuse. One five-star reviewer raved “I LOVE this headband and use it all the time! I wore it with a two-piece FP outfit on my anniversary and got tons of compliments.”

You’ll have a blue Christmas with this beautiful bow headband in velvet from Draper James, but it won’t be because you’re sad. This stunning velvet hairpiece will have you turning heads all season long. One five-star reviewer raved, “I adore the bow detail, and the color is very rich. Love this headband!”

Be the belle of the ball with this super charming bow from Hill House Home. Available in a variety of regal colors, including dark green, burgundy and white, this product comes pre-tied and includes a barrette closure so it’s easy to clip onto your hair. As one satisfied customer said, “just add to cart already.”

All your guests will bow down to you with this adorable classic skinny headband from Draper James. With its classic black color, it makes the perfect accessory to any holiday outfit. No bad hair days here!

Look as classy as a royal this winter with this classic headpiece from Lele Sadoughi. The Jessie headband comes with a stylish custom cloth pouch, making it the perfect item for holiday travel! It also includes a gold trademark logo charm for a more elegant touch.

Marilyn Monroe sang “diamonds are a girl’s best friend” and we totally agree when it comes to this oversized headband from Ted Baker. Made with 100 percent polyester shell with glass and stainless-steel trim, this elegant hair accessory will have you sparkling more than the angel on top of the Christmas tree.

The “Gigi” headband is inspired by the character in the 1958 film of the same name. Shine bright like a diamond with this hand-embellished hair accessory that includes a row of ombre round crystals with 14K gold plated prong settings. Everyone will be shouting, A-u!

This regal headpiece is the ultimate splurge accessory for a winter wedding. Whether you’re the bride, a bridesmaid or a wedding guest, this timeless headband will have you looking marvelous from day to night. Available in an assortment of shades including apricot, aqua, crystal, emerald and fuchsia so there’s no excuse for not matching your dress.