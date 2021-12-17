IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Here's how you can help tornado victims throughout Kentucky

  • Now Playing

    Festive hair tricks to help you stand out at any holiday party

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    There’s still time! Last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

    04:34

  • Cozy holiday styles for kids: Christmas sweater, fur vest, more

    04:04

  • Hoda and Jenna reveal holiday outfits viewers chose for them

    03:23

  • Makeup looks for the holidays: How to add a little shimmer

    04:32

  • How to get fashions from ‘Sex and the City’ reboot for less

    03:43

  • Snatch up these stocking stuffer gifts: lip gloss, facial globes, and more

    05:10

  • Expert tips to help you rock any photo

    05:22

  • Personalized gift ideas to help you win the holidays

    05:08

  • Holiday steals and deals: Body scrub, natural makeup, bar set

    04:53

  • Stylish gifts we love: pajamas, slippers, and more

    03:23

  • Gifts we love: personalized wine glasses, kitchen gadgets, and more

    04:25

  • Holiday Steals & Deals for kids: block sets, books, and more

    03:44

  • A look inside America's obsession with sneakers

    05:16

  • See which looks chosen for Hoda and Jenna by TikTok star were the winners

    03:46

  • Steals & Deals for men: Coats, watches, cashmere scarves and gloves

    04:57

  • Chooseday Tuesday: TikTok star picks Hoda’s and Jenna’s looks

    01:10

  • Cyber Monday deals for your home: Dutch oven, ultrasonic humidifier, more

    05:42

  • Cyber Monday Steals & Deals: Crossbody bag, earbuds, more

    04:20

  • Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals and Deals with Jill Martin

    46:51

TODAY

Festive hair tricks to help you stand out at any holiday party

04:55

Celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew breaks down popular hair trends and how to dazzle at any event in the latest edition of TODAY’s Holiday Handbook. The looks include a textured low ponytail, chain braids and more.Dec. 17, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Festive hair tricks to help you stand out at any holiday party

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    There’s still time! Last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

    04:34

  • Cozy holiday styles for kids: Christmas sweater, fur vest, more

    04:04

  • Hoda and Jenna reveal holiday outfits viewers chose for them

    03:23

  • Makeup looks for the holidays: How to add a little shimmer

    04:32

  • How to get fashions from ‘Sex and the City’ reboot for less

    03:43

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All