Calling all "Friends" fans, you can now wear your fandom — and your love for the uber-popular '90s NBC sitcom — on your wrist and neck!

That's because jewelers Alex and Ani have created a delightful new collection of bracelets, necklaces and charms that are beautiful, classy callbacks to the show and some of its hilarious jokes.

The company originally launched several of its show-related items last October as part of a "Friendsgiving" collection, but expanded the collection in mid-January. Thus far, the Coffee Mug bangle and the Lobster bangle are considered the bestsellers of the bunch, but you pick your favorite — and maybe get an extra one or two for your own friends!

Here's a sample of some of the items available:

This iconic mirror charm, dangling from an expandable Rafaelian Gold bangle, frames perfectly the relationship between two of the best "Friends" (in real life and on the show; Courteney Cox, who played Monica, and Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, are close buds). The words "You are the Rachel to my Monica" also echo the unique "Friends" font.

The bangle itself is expandable and comes in a Rafaelian Gold, nickel-free finish.

If you know anything about the "Friends," it's that they loved their coffee at Central Perk. This expandable bangle, finished in shiny gold, features five charms: The iconic mirror frame, a sizzling coffee cup, and three colored Swarovski Crystal charms (in red, yellow and blue).

Now, those not in the know might think this is a perfect gift for a friend from Maine (and who's to say it isn't?) but "Friends" fans will get the reference right away. "You're my lobster" is Phoebe's way of saying that you're with the person you're meant to be with forever. (She believed, mistakenly, that lobsters mate for life.)

The expandable bangle features two charms: a lobster (naturally!) and an oval featuring the critical words, "You're My Lobster."

Another peep into the secret language of "Friends," the combination of "couch" and "pivot" refers to a 1999 episode in which Ross, Rachel and Chandler tried to carry a couch up a flight of stairs. Ross had mapped everything out with a drawing, but it was more challenging than expected, and he had to shout to them repeatedly to "pivot!"

This expandable bangle is finished in shiny gold and features five charms: a couch, a circle reading "Pivot! Pivot! Pivot" and three colored Swarovski Crystal charms (in red, yellow and blue).

It'll be a while until Thanksgiving comes around again, but with this bangle you can absolutely be ready to crack your pals up. It's a reference to an episode in which the friends each told one another horrible Thanksgiving stories ... and there was one about when Joey got a turkey stuck on his head! Monica helped him relive the horror, wearing a fez and sunglasses.

The expandable bangle comes in Shiny Gold and features the key, critical charm: The fez and sunglasses-wearing raw turkey. Happy Friendsgiving!

The classic "Friends" logo, using the show's font, sweeps across a Rafaelian Gold or Rafaelian Silver bar and comes adorned with Swarovski Crystals. It comes with an 18" chain that can adjust to 15" and is just one of several logo options, including multiple bracelets.

And if you like these items, maybe check out Ulta's ultra-popular (and often sold-out) Makeup Revolution X Friends collection!

