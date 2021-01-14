Lisa Kudrow says she's 'pre-shot' something for 'Friends' reunion

Lisa Kudrow says the long-awaited "Friends" reunion is definitely happening — in fact, she's already filmed a segment for it.

"I pre-shot something for it already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something," Kudrow, 57, told Rob Lowe during a recent episode of his podcast, "Literally! With Rob Lowe."

Kudrow said she's already shot footage for the long-awaited "Friends" reunion. Kurt Krieger / Corbis via Getty Images

The HBO Max reunion special will gather together all six "Friends" stars — Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — in front of a camera for the first time since "Friends" wrapped in 2004.

The unscripted special will feature the cast sharing memories of shooting the beloved NBC sitcom, which premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons. Kudrow and her co-stars are scheduled to film their segments together this spring.

All six "Friends" stars will reunite in an unscripted HBO Max special. NBC

"It's not a reboot," Kudrow explained. "It's not, like, a scripted thing. We're not portraying our characters. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004, when we stopped."

"I think it'll be great," she added.

However, when Lowe pitched his own idea for a "Friends" reunion, Kudrow liked what she heard.

"Is it you just having, like, nachos over Jen's house? If I were directing it, I would be like, here's what it is: Aniston is making margaritas and nachos and high jinks ensue," said the former "West Wing" star.

"That's sort of what I wanted it to be," Kudrow responded. "We're having dinner and you intercut with other things."

Fans got excited last February when news of the reunion was first announced. But filming of the special, which was originally supposed to air last May, has been repeatedly postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, Aniston, 51, told Deadline the delays were disappointing, but she assured fans the reunion would be worth the wait.

"It’s going to be super," said Aniston. "You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed.

"Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of 'Friends,' sorry. You’re stuck with us for life, guys."