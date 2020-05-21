Lisa Kudrow reveals how she thinks Phoebe would spend quarantine

Phoebe Buffay may be long gone, but Lisa Kudrow is still thinking about her.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress, 56, talked about the upcoming "Friends" reunion special, the filming of which was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. And in a special treat for fans of the show, Kudrow revealed her personal take on how the notoriously quirky character would be spending quarantine.

"I think her place would be full of half-done projects. Like, big art things. Huge. Like, cumbersome, getting-in-the-way," Kudrow joked before explaining how Phoebe's husband, played by Paul Rudd, would respond.

"Mike would just be sweet about it," she said, adding, "She’d follow the rules!”

Kudrow also shared that her memories from filming the mega-hit sitcom, which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004, have faded. But not all her former co-stars can say the same.

"When we have been able to get together — I think that’s maybe twice and not even all of us — some people remember stuff the rest of us don’t remember at all, and then it’s fantastic," she said. "It’s like you’re being introduced to something that everybody else knows that you forgot."

“I haven’t seen some of the later episodes, to be honest,” she continued. “And then I don’t rewatch them, so it’s really fun to talk about things. Someone remembers it one way, and someone remembers something else about it altogether, and I don’t know, it’s really fun ... Some people have phenomenal memories. Jennifer (Aniston) remembers everything and (Matt) LeBlanc remembers everything. And I remember nothing.”

David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, James Burrows, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. NBC

The No. 1 thing the "Booksmart" star wants people to know about the reunion is that it's not in character.

“We want people to know: It’s not a scripted episode,” she clarified. “It’s just us, reminiscing. Talking how we haven’t been in the same room for anyone to see us.”

One of the inspirations for her to participate in the reunion, she told the outlet, was gratitude.

"Look, we’re all incredibly grateful, and we all knew it then, and know it now, that that was such a unique situation,” Kudrow said. “We all loved — and love — each other, and genuinely had so much fun, and laughed for 10 years every day. We’re just really grateful."