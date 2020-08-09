While fans may have to wait a bit longer for the highly anticipated “Friends” reunion, stars from the iconic sitcom are assuring them that it will be well worth the wait!

“Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” Jennifer Aniston told Deadline. “It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

“It’s going to be super,” the 51-year-old actress added. “You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys.”

Rumors of a reunion of the 90s sitcom have circled for years but were officially confirmed in February, bringing the show back to Stage 24 on the original "Friends" soundstage on the Warner Bros. lot.

The full cast, including Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, were set to return for an exclusive unscripted special set to air on HBO Max to coincide with its May 2020 launch.

Due to production efforts being shut down in Hollywood amid the coronavirus pandemic to abide by safe social distancing guidelines, the “Friends” reunion’s filming was originally delayed in March with hopes to regroup again in May, which was thwarted again by the pandemic.

"We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer, if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production," WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt told Variety back in May. "We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn't want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

A new film date has yet to be determined after being pushed back three times since March. At this time, every episode of “Friends” is still available to stream on HBO Max while fans wait for the reunion.