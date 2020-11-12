Matthew Perry reveals new date for 'Friends' reunion ... in 2021

Friends will wait for you forever! And, apparently so will fans of "Friends."

Long-suffering devotees of the classic NBC sitcom, which ran from 1994-2004, have been hearing about the upcoming reunion for almost a year. We got confirmation of the exclusive unscripted special for HBO Max way back in February, right before the nation (and the world) went on a pandemic lockdown. And since then, everything's been on hold.

But maybe something is finally shifting, thanks to a tweet from star Matthew Perry, who played Chandler. On Thursday, he tweeted:

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

Now, it's unclear whether that means they'll be taping the reunion in March, or if it'll be airing then, but we're happy to just have some kind of date in mind.

The cast of "Friends" (l.-r.): David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc. Getty Images

The good news is we know it's going to be awesome, whenever it happens, and that the stars are just about as excited as the fans.

"We're going to have the best time," said Courteney Cox (Monica) on Kevin Nealon's YouTube series, "Hiking with Kevin," in February. "It's going to be great. We really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. … It's going be fantastic."

Stay tuned!