Ulta just released a new line of 'Friends' makeup with superfans in mind

Superfans of the beloved '90s sitcom, "Friends" will be happy to learn that the immediately sold-out Makeup Revolution X Friends collection is back with new products. Anyone who missed out on the first collection has a second chance to stock up on the adorable and stylish items now.

Makeup Revolution from Revolution Beauty, an award-winning and cruelty-free beauty brand, stepped up to create this one-of-a-kind makeup line that includes eyeshadow palettes and lip glosses for each of the characters from the iconic show.

The products are a superfan's dream — each of the items is customized with an image that will bring the memories of Central Perk and Monica and Rachel's impossibly chic apartment flooding back.

Whether you watched "Friends" live or you recently binge watched it on a streaming site, this makeup collection is perfect for anyone who can't get enough. Check out the products in the collection below and be sure to shop before they sell out again!

This highlight and bronzing palette has nine coffee-inspired shades, including "espresso" and "chai." The palette itself is shaped like a coffee cup, with an adorable "Central Perk" logo on the front.

This palette in the shape of a 3D taxi is chock-full of sparkly and matte eyeshadow. The names of the shades are callbacks to the show's many inside jokes that fans of the show will love, like "You Ate My Sandwich" and "Multinational Corporation."

Each of the six characters has their own shiny lip gloss, each with a different shade and design. Rachel's clear lip gloss is decorated with the logo of Central Perk, the coffee shop she worked at in the show.

The Chandler lip gloss is a coral tone nude, a light but intense shade that will add a pop of color to your look.

Phoebe's lip gloss is just as bold as the character. The "deep wine" shade is dark and attention-grabbing, perfect for creating a striking look.

This glossy makeup bag is the perfect place to store the rest of your Friends makeup items, and is great for easy packing when traveling.

This exfoliating lip scrub is meant to soften your lips, preparing them for your Revolution X Friends lip glosses. The vanilla latte scent is another coffee-themed item based off the show's favorite coffee shop, Central Perk.

Once you try out all of these products, you'll need somewhere to check out how they look. This mirror in the shape of the iconic purple door is a great way to perfect your makeup application.

