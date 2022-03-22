This 24-hour sale is the perfect excuse to grab an air fryer for $40

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Cooking isn't always something we look forward to, so any gadget that can make it less of a grueling process is one we'll gladly add to our carts. From air fryers to stand mixers, we're here for just about any kitchen appliance that leaves us with less work to do.

That's why Dash, the brand behind the bestselling waffle maker, has become so popular. Plus, Dash's kitchenware tends to be affordable, so catching its appliances on sale feels like even more of a steal. So, when we discovered that the brand slashed the prices on some of its bestsellers, we had to share the news.

You can catch everything from an electric hand mixer to a mandoline slicer on sale right now for up to 50% off at Amazon — but only until midnight EST. If you have Amazon Prime, you can take advantage of free shipping, too.

Below, we rounded up eight deals we're excited about under $55 on Dash's kitchen appliances. They're here today, but they'll be gone by tomorrow, so you might not want to wait to add them to your cart.

Dash Amazon Deal of the Day

For a pop of color, this teal option is on sale for $40 — its lowest price ever, according to the brand — right now. You can use it to whip up lunch in a matter of minutes or reheat leftovers to crispy perfection.

Whether you're an avid baker or simply don't have the energy to whisk by hand, a stand mixer can become one of the most handy gadgets in your kitchen. Dash's compact model weighs less than five pounds and is less than a foot tall, so you can stow it away in your cabinet or keep it on your counter without having to worry about it taking up too much space.

Egg bites can be a convenient breakfast for anyone who is always on the go, and this gadget is designed so you can make them at home. All you'll need to do is whisk the eggs, toss in your toppings and then let them cook. You'll have four ready-to-eat egg bites in 10 minutes, according to the brand.

Grilling season is just around the corner! If you take your barbecue seriously, you'll want to take advantage of the 50% discount on this meat thermometer. The handy device can give you an easy-to-read temperature check in as little as three seconds, the brand says, thanks to the LED screen. Once you clean it, you can fold it right back into its case for easy storage.

This toaster allows you to defrost, reheat and toast everything from waffles to bread. The clear window means you can actually see how crispy your bagel or slice of bread is getting as it heats up — so if you're careful, you may never have burnt toast again. Both the glass window and the crumb tray slide out for an easy cleanup.

Dicing and slicing should be a lot easier with this tool. Pop your vegetable into the slot and press down on the top of the slicer to cut. It also comes with its own brush, which is designed to be used to clean the blades and food catch container.

If you prefer a hand mixer over a stand mixer, this is your chance to score one for less than $20. It operates on three speeds that make mixing, whipping and blending a breeze and weighs just over two pounds. The handle also acts as a storage spot for the beaters, so you don't have to worry about losing them.

If your summer plans include bottles of wine, this gadget can help make opening them (and preserving them) easier. With the press of a button, it can uncork a bottle within eight seconds, according to the brand. With the other, you can vacuum seal the bottle and keep track of the date you sealed it to ensure your next glass is as fresh as possible.

