In a rush? Here are 12 time-savers to help you get ready in minutes

Mornings can often be stressful, especially when you are in a rush. Between dragging yourself out of bed, making breakfast, throwing on clothes, applying a bit of makeup and finally running out the door with a coffee in hand, getting a late start can throw off your whole day.

Whether you are a late riser looking for new ways to speed up the morning process or want solutions for those days when your alarm fails to go off, there are products that can help you get ready in a jiffy.

To help you find ways to get out the door in minutes Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu stopped by TODAY to share 12 time-saving Amazon products.

Read on to shop lunch containers, ceramic mugs and more.

Nothing can wake you up quite like a hot cup of coffee, so what could be better than brewing a pot from the comfort of your own bed. With this app-controlled coffee maker you can create daily and weekly schedules so you can enjoy some brew throughout the day, plus it can even notify you when it is ready.

Leave bedhead hair behind with this two-in-one product. This comb combines a flatiron and hairbrush to straighten your hair and decrease frizz at the same time. Quick and easy to use, this comb also has five different heat settings designed for different hair types.

Imagine you are in a rush, running out the door, and only have time to grab one makeup product — what do you grab? This three-in-one stick might be a great option. Made to have a buttery texture, this stick can be applied to your lips, eyes and cheeks for some extra color. There are also seven shades available ranging from a light pink to a deep berry.

Not only are jumpsuits stylish but also they can easily be thrown on for a fast, chic look. The ruffled sleeves, belted waist and wide-leg design make this piece stand out, plus it can be dressed up with heels for a professional look or made more casual with sneakers for a day-time outfit.

This adorable mug is perfect to take on the go and is small enough to toss in your purse after you've finished your morning tea or coffee. Designed for gentle transit, the lid presses into the mug to help avoid spills, plus the mug is microwave and dishwasher safe.

Preparing lunches the night before can save you a lot of time in the morning, and this container is a great tool to use when packing meals. The airtight lid keeps food fresh while the compartments allow you to pack a variety of snack options.

With this sandwich maker you can create a custom breakfast sandwich in five minutes that can easily be eaten on the go. First add bread and pre-cooked meat or cheese to the bottom layer, next add an egg to the egg plate, then top with the second slice of bread. All parts of the machine are dishwasher safe for a simple clean as well.

This hair towel works to leave damaged hair stronger compared to a traditional towel and dries hair 50 percent faster, says the brand. The fabric is designed to quickly and evenly wick water away from hair without harmful rubbing or heat.

If you need to remove wrinkles in a pinch, this 30-second fast-heating steamer works to de-wrinkle clothes quickly. This steamer is safe to use on all fabrics, from clothes and curtains to furniture and toys. Three additional attachments are also included to provide versatile steaming options.

For an easy morning of fabulous hair, use this heatless hair roller the night before to speed up your routine. Heat can be damaging, which is what makes this satin band a great option. To use the roller, place it on your head like a headband, clip it at the top, then wind your hair around each side until you reach the end, which should be secured with a scrunchie or ponytail.

Compact and easy to carry, this multi-function brush can act as a lip, eye and face brush, or even a beauty tool to apply product. The brush has caps on both ends to protect the bristles and keep everything mess free.

These reusable toaster bags are designed to help you quickly cook sandwiches, heat up pizza, veggies and much more at home, school or the office. These bags can be washed with warm soapy water and can withstand a maximum temperature of 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

