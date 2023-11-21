Shopping Cyber Monday deals on a budget? We've got you covered with the best gift and stocking stuffer options under $25. From Old Navy T-shirts starting at $10 to beauty essentials for 50% off, finishing your holiday shopping list or stocking up for yourself has never been more affordable.

With picks starting at just $4, these are the absolute best Cyber Monday deals in beauty, tech, clothing and home goods. From Kylie Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty to AirPods cleaning kits and comfy sweaters, this list has a little bit of something for everyone on your list.

Cyber Monday 2023 beauty deals under $25

If you’re searching for more stocking stuffers or want to update your palette before the holiday season, this neutral-toned one from Morphe includes nine shimmery and solid shades.

The only bags you’ll want this holiday season are the ones with gifts inside. Erase dark circles with this multi-use concealer that is available in a variety of shades to match your skin tone.

This 3-in-1 gel polish combines base coat, color and top coat in one fantastic bottle. This 15-minute manicure polish lasts up to two weeks and dries in less than one minute with the Le Mini Macaron LED lamp, which is sold separately.

This two-piece fragrance and body set from Clinique is basically sunshine in a bottle. The Little Happiness bundle features scented body cream and a purse spray for all your on-the-go perfume needs.

Plump up your lips with this comfortable gloss from Kylie Cosmetics. With its smooth texture, this lip gloss will leave your lips looking fuller than ever.

Rejuvenate your skin with this hydrating face serum formulated with snail secretion filtrate. This reparative treatment absorbs into the skin and gives users a natural healthy glow.

This shimmery powder from Urban Decay is great for traveling with up to 12-hour wear. This matte compact also makes the perfect holiday gift for all your beauty-loving friends.

Free up space in your makeup bag with this 4-in-1 brush, which includes all the essential beauty applicators in one simple tool. This versatile makeup multitasker serves as a blush & bronzer brush, blending sponge, brow & eyeliner brush and all-over eye shadow brush.

This hydrating face mist is designed for all skin types and has a dewy finish. With this spray set, you'll get four unique scents to try, including rose water, cucumber, lavender and orange blossom.

Score $4 off this "cult-classic," according to the brand. This product earned "best leave-in" during Shop TODAY's Beauty Awards, targeting dry hair needs.

A little bit goes a long way, whether you're using it to battle frizz that often comes with winter weather, or to nourish dry hair.

No matter what color dress you’ll be wearing for the annual company Christmas party this year, this high-end cosmetic set has you covered. The Essential Makeup Wardrobe includes a variety of eyeshadows, gel eyeliners, lip shades, bronzers, highlights and blush options for all your beauty needs.

According to the brand, this CC cream has three benefits: A full-coverage foundation, an anti-aging serum and a sunscreen all in one product. It's now just under $15 for Cyber Week.

This cream-to-powder contour stick makes applying and blending contour a breeze. Just swipe the product on targeted areas to sculpt the face.

Cyber Monday 2023 tech deals under $25

Give your AirPods a quick refresh with this easy-to-use earbud cleaning kit. At less than $6, they're a great stocking stuffer or white elephant gift for someone on your list.

Keep your cellphone charged whether you’re at home or on the go with this Amazon Choice high-speed power bank. This lightweight charger has a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh and is compatible with iPhone, Samsung and iPad.

Attention: book lovers. Reading in bed just got so much easier with this LED neck light that provides up to 80 hours of use before having to recharge. Available in eight fun colors, this LED reading light features three brightness levels for your ideal lighting preference.

A truly affordable gift considering you get thousands of hours of streaming with it, live TV options and more, you can also access music, local stations and control it all with your voice, thanks to the Amazon Alexa enabled feature.

Now 50% off, simply plug the HDMI addition into your television, log-in to your accounts and you're good to go.

Turn any outlet into a smart outlet with these mini smart plugs from Kasa. Offered in a set of four, each plug ends up costing only $5.50 a piece during this epic Cyber Monday sale.

“Alexa, find me great Cyber Monday deals.” Whether you’re looking to play popular country music or listen to your favorite audiobooks, the Amazon Echo Dot will help make your life easier. This Dot features deeper bass and clearer vocals than previous models for an improved sound experience.

Never lose your luggage, car keys, wallet (or whatever you tend to misplace the most) again, thanks to these small but incredibly useful trackers.

For affordable earbuds, Walmart has got you covered. These earbuds can last for over 30 hours off of a singular charge (says the brand). Key features include its three sound modes, such as “Bass boost,” “JLab Signature” sound and the “Balanced” option for podcasts and audiobooks.

Traveling this holiday season? Be fully equipped with a new set of headphones, that will allow you to tune-in when flying, or tune out others when on a long road trip.

A 2-hour charge sustains these headphones for 40 hours of listening, whether you're streaming music or the latest movies. Available in four colors, they even fold down to fit in any carry-on or personal item.

Cyber Monday 2023 clothing deals under $25

For less than $4, layer with this short sleeved crop top from Target, that's available in sizes XS-4X and in a wide range of neutral colors, from sage green to light gray.

This cropped tee from Old Navy is a great everyday top to pair with jeans and ballet flats. Available in XS to 4X, this fitted long-sleeve T-shirt is designed to fit all shapes and sizes.

This six-pair of Adidas crew socks are 97% polyester and 3% spandex. These cushioned socks are designed for comfort and durability, so you'll have them for years to come.

It’s finally sweater weather! Available in sizes XXS-XXL, this open knit pullover is designed to fit women of all shapes and sizes.

Your friends won't mock you when you rock this stylish turtleneck bodysuit that is currently 54% off. Available in 32 unique colors, this trendy jumpsuit looks great paired with a mini skirt and knee-high boots.

The rib-knit mini is the new LBD in our opinion. This stylish Old Navy dress features a mock neck and long sleeves so it’s the perfect option for any holiday soiree. Complete the look with a pair of pearl earrings and a gold-plated clutch.

Once you slip these on, you’ll never want to take off these slide-on slippers from Dearfoams due to their comfy memory foam insole. With a rubber sole, these cozy clogs can be worn inside the house or when taking out the trash.

These high-waisted cargos are giving throwback vibes to the ‘90s. These trendy pants have a flattering fit and feature a zipper and button closure to adjust to your specific body type.

He's going to love the warmth and easy wear of this full zip hoodie when running errands or taking a stroll around the neighborhood. Made of soft fleece, it has a cozy feel and features a lined hood and pockets for added convenience.

All eyes will be on you this holiday season in these round-toe riding boots. These block heel boots feature a rubber sole, inner ankle zipper closure and jersey fabric lining.

Look cute without sacrificing comfort in these adorable ballet flats from Crocs. These work shoes are extremely lightweight and slip-resistant so you can safely get your steps in at the office.

Aerie is hosting a Cyber Monday sale with some of its "best deals ever." We're finding a ton of giftable options, but these 44% markdown on the brand's popular Real Me crossover leggings is stealing the show for us at the moment.

Cyber Monday 2023 home deals under $25

Hosting for the holidays? Stock up on extra bath towels thanks to Target, whose having a sale on tens of towels in a variety of sizes.

For less than $7, you and your guests can towel off with this "thick" towel that reviewers love because they're "plush," "absorbent" and "great quality." Plus, they come with a hanging loop so they can easily dry off or go over a hook when not in use.

Breakfast just got easier with this adorable mini waffle maker from Bella. With its 350-watt heating system, this compact device is designed to heat up super fast so your delicious waffles will be ready in no time.

This stainless-steel blender makes the ideal gift for the health enthusiast in your life. Stock up on this Cyber Monday deal and your friends will be whipping up some delicious smoothies in no time.

This set of three silicone baking mats makes messes in the kitchen easier to manage. Rather than having to dirty and clean a slew of baking sheets, place one of these mats on top and wash it after. Warm, soapy water remedies any oil stains or burnt cookie crumbs and these sheets are a sustainable solution for parchment paper as well.

This 10-piece cutlery set is sure to make a splash in your kitchen with the bright colors. These ceramic knives feature a contour handle, making the blade easier to maneuver while slicing your apples or chopping your onions.

This national park tea towel makes a great gift for the traveler in your life. Choose from popular U.S. landmarks, including the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Yosemite.

Decorate your bed or couch with these polyester throw pillows that come in a set of two. These 16 x 16-inch quality pillows are expertly woven with quality yarns and filled with silicone fibers to look fuller.

Chop ‘til you drop with this bestselling vegetable slicer that helps prep delicious meals. With eight different size blades, this vegetable chopper can slice and dice anything from onions to tomatoes. .

With this pick, the only tea you’ll be spilling is telling all your friends about these cheap Cyber Monday deals. This #1 bestselling teapot on Amazon features a stainless steel infuser, non-drip spout and ergonomic handle for easy grip.

Get ready to cook up some sweet treats with this express mini donut maker from Dash. Plug it in, add batter and your delicious donuts will be ready to eat in minutes.

Looking for a thoughtful housewarming gift? These wooden cheese boards make an excellent to any kitchen, and you can even customize it with your host or giftee's initial!

Rice, rice, baby. This electric cooker is infused with diamond particles to create a stronger coating to avoid rice particles sticking to the pan. You’ll be ready to steam up some delicious brown or white rice to provide a tasty side for the entire family.