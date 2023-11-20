Sephora’s Cyber Week sale kicks off today — see the top beauty deals so far

So you’ve checked off holiday shopping for the beauty lovers in your life with Sephora gift sets — but what about your own stash? If your makeup drawer is dwindling down or your skin care cabinet could use a refresh, you’re in luck. Sephora just kicked off its Cyber Week deals and these discounts are not to be missed.

When do Sephora Black Friday deals start?

Starting today, shoppers will receive 30% off select beauty brands each day and up to 50% off beauty must-haves through Nov. 27. From tried-and-true classics to trending viral finds, there’s truly something for everyone on this list of markdowns. But that’s not the only savings opportunity the retailer has in store. You’ll also want to mark your calendars for surprises throughout the week like free sample bags with online orders and extra points on purchases for Beauty Insider Members. Not yet a member? Now’s a good time to sign up. Sephora’s Beauty Insider program is free to join and offers free shipping with no minimum spend and no discount code required.

Whether you’ve been waiting for months to stock up or need until Black Friday to pick out some bestsellers, don’t delay your haul much longer because these deals are only available for a limited time. Keep scrolling for our favorite finds from Fresh — today's select beauty brand — plus additional deals we’re excited to shop from Tarte, Urban Decay, Too Faced and more.

Fresh beauty deals at Sephora

There's a reason why one of these face cleansers sells every 60 seconds per the brand, and now you can try it out yourself for 30% off. It deeply cleanses pore and removes makeup while softening texture and increasing hydration — even after you rinse, according to the brand.

If you're looking to elevate your bathroom, look no further than this luxurious bar of soap. The classic citrus scent comes beautifully wrapped, making it the perfect hostess gift as well.

Say so long to chapped lips with this limited-edition duo. The set includes a sugar scrub and treatment balm that are both must-have products come winter.

If you're looking for the ultimate anti-aging serum, this powerhouse promises to reduce visible wrinkles, smooth texture and increase bounce, according to the brand. Plus, it has almost 2,000 reviews and a nearly perfect five-star rating!

Another mature skin must-have, this lightweight moisturizer is packed with antioxidants. According to the brand, they help to smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles while strengthening the skin’s barrier for a more youthful look.

If value sets are top of mind, it doesn't get much better than this limited edition skin care trio. Enjoy a travel-size Kombucha Essence, full-size Black Tea Eye Cream and exclusive set size face cream.

Treat yourself to an overnight mask that the brand says is clinically proven to calm signs of sensitivity including redness, uneven tone and rough texture. It's also formulated for all skin types.

If your skin could use a splash of hydration throughout the day, this mist is for you. A quick spritz pre- or post-makeup on the face and neck is all you need!

More Sephora beauty deals

In search of a new everyday mascara? If black feels too harsh, try this chocolate brown color from Too Faced for a more natural look — now 50% off.

This eyeshadow palette — filled with matte, pearl and metallic colors — has a cult following for a reason. If you love creating natural makeup looks, grab this set now for 50% off.

This award-winning mascara is perfect for anyone wanting to turn up the volume. You can expect ultra dramatic falsie-level lashes, according to the brand — now for 50% off.

If you love playing with color, you need this palette from Too Faced featuring 18 bold shades. It's cocoa powder-infused and smells like molten chocolate cake — and it's 50% off.

Every single shade of Tarte's award-winning powder blush is currently on sale for 50% off. If you love long-wearing formulas, you'll want to grab it now!

If you want to give your lashes a little extra oomph, you need to try a lash primer. This highly rated pick is packed with thickening fibers, and both the full and mini size are currently 50% off.

If you often do your makeup on the go, you need a palette that's easy to take with you. This discounted mini version features six original Naked shades so you can get your glam on for 50% off.