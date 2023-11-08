Ring in the holidays in style — 12 Amazon party dresses for every festivity

Between the gift shopping, massive meal planning and festive decorating, it's easy to forget about the other side of the holiday season — one all about slowing down, having fun and being merry. So, when those holiday party invitations arrive, consider it time to set aside the wrapping paper and garland, and put on your best dress to help you rock around the Christmas tree (or ring in the new year!).

If that means updating your wardrobe with something shimmering, sexy and stunning, all the better! Because we just finished scouring Amazon's online racks, and boy, do they have options. From velvets and ribbed knits to asymmetrical midis and floor length beauties, there's a style for every dress wearer and every budget.

Here's to getting all the compliments at your next Friendsgiving or office holiday party! Check out our favorite picks below.

What do we love the most about this dress? We flip-flop between the fitted bodice, smocked back, ruffled hem, subtle side slit and tie straps. Oh, but don't forget about the A-line silhouette and bow-knot wait tie ... and the "drapey" fabric ... and the super-affordable price. There's simply too many lovely features to choose from.

Paired with tights and a cute kitten heel, this sweater dress is the answer to looking cute and staying comfortable while dressing to impress. The one-piece number — complete with lantern sleeves and a thick tie waist — comes in what the brand says is a stretchy and soft fabric and over 30 colors.

In our book, an off-the-shoulder neckline is a recipe for fashion success. Mix in a high-low design, A-line silhouette and a thick material (perfect for those chilly pre-winter days), and you've got yourself the perfect cocktail dress. Just add heels!

Consider your go-to little black dress your secret weapon for evenings out on the town — whether it be a holiday party, wedding or birthday bash. This form-fitting number is fit for all three occasions (and plenty more); all you need are the right accessories to dress it up or down.

We can't imagine a better dress to dance to Jingle Bell Rock in! The swing skirt is clearly the star of the show, but the deep V-neck design is a close second. Just pair it with gold accessories, and you'll be ready to go!

The only present you'll need this season is this one-shoulder dress in your closet. Between the velvety material, peek-a-boo shoulder cutout and ruched skirt, the only thing on our Christmas list is to score more in different colors.

If you love adding a vintage flair to your wardrobe, this dress has what you're looking for. We can see this looking amazing with a statement belt at the waist and a matching clutch at your side. And the double-sided ruffles ... *chef's kiss*.

"I love this style of dress," said one five-star reviewer, who called it stunning, long and elegant. "It’s very long, it’s incredibly elegant, it’s a great material, and doesn’t disappoint. Perfect from wedding attire to fundraising luncheons to an evening holiday party."

I own this dress and can tell you that the ribbed knit feels just as soft and luxurious as it looks. I love the fitted design and side slits that are subtle enough to wear in a professional setting — I'd know, since I wore this to my holiday office party last year!

The empire waist is one style that isn't going anywhere, especially when we're finding charming dresses like this puff-sleeve option. The neckline shows off your décolletage in a sophisticated way, and the mini cut-off makes this a great option to pair either with sneakers, boots or heels, depending on your style.

I also own this maxi wrap dress in emerald green — and loved it so much that I dedicated an entire review to it. The material is comfortable, the silhouette is stunning (and adjustable depending on how tight or loose you tie it) and the sleeves have a draping effect that I'm still in love with. I'm already patiently waiting for a holiday party to wear this to (again!).

For a more upscale holiday setting, we say to go. all. out. This floor-length evening dress boasts a ton of eye-catching features, like hip-to-toe ruffles, a trendy high neckline and a mermaid silhouette. Plus, you can even save it for your next fancy affair, like a wedding or gala!