Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Does your little one have a Lego set or an L.O.L Surprise! on their list this year? Well, you're in luck. Along with the many Black Friday deals on tech, clothing and home essentials this year, retailers have already started offering big discounts on top toy brands. Not only can get your Christmas shopping done early, but you'll also score some major savings and cool parent points.

No matter what age they are, these popular toys will keep kids entertained, encourage them to use their imaginations and even sneak some fun learning in. From a Live Little Pet to a baby Yoda plush toy, here are the best Black Friday toy deals to shop now.

The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Black Friday deals on baby toys

With endless trinkets and toys attached to this jumper, your baby will never get bored. The bouncy seat rotates around, so they can test out all the different sounds and activities.

Both parents and babies will appreciate this multipurpose tool. It's a comfy bassinet, a spacious play mat and a changing space in one. The toy arches that hang above are perfect for tummy time and will help them develop fine motor skills.

Babies will love testing the different lights and sounds on this sloth toy, and you’ll love watching them learn. The songs and phrases will teach them about numbers, colors and the alphabet. The lights and music will also engage their developing auditory and visual skills.

Designed to grow with your little one, they can start out using this fun toy for floor play then ride it or pull it along as a wagon. They can push the buttons for songs and phrases, while the stackable letter blocks provide a sensory experience.

Black Friday deals on toddler toys

Embark on a rescue mission with this top-rated play set featuring a firetruck, helicopter and two firefighters.

Your kids will love having a house of their own. This small cottage, ideal for a backyard or play room, will help them grow their imaginations as they play.

Little chefs can test their techniques and refine their cooking skills in this play kitchen. The light-up stove features realistic cooking sounds and the set comes with useful accessories like pots, pans, silverware and condiments.

This fun chair will keep your toddler's mind engaged and excited, no matter what stage they are in their learning. For early learners, words and sounds will spark their curiosity, while more advanced learners can take advantage of the prompts, questions and imagination-sparking design.

While team sports are on pause, you can get your little one ready for future seasons with this three-in-one sports zone. It includes a basketball hoop, soccer net and bowling setup so they can try their hand at multiple sports. The basketball hoop is adjustable so they can continue to play as they grow.

Toddlers love to imitate everything their parents do, so it's not surprising that this bestselling toy has more than 16,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. This kid-sized set includes a mop, broom and more so they can join in when you clean or try their hand at checking off a few chores during play time.

Another great option for the toddler who wants to get involved in every activity, this set will give your little handyman all the tools they need for quick fixes and big building projects. It features realistic nuts, bolts, hammers and even a battery-powered "drill."

Black Friday deals on toys for little kids

Train sets are a classic toy, and you can never go wrong with gifting one to your tyke. They can put together the pieces to create endless options for their train tracks. The mountain doubles as a lid for storage to make clean up a breeze.

For the kid who is Shopkins obsessed, this box will make the ultimate gift. It includes 97 Real Little Shopkins and mini packs. Plus the carrying case makes for easy storage so they won’t lose any of the small pieces.

Has your kid been asking for a Little Live Pet? Good news! Select options are on sale at Kohl's and Walmart right now. This rescue pet will shiver until you give it a bath and make happy sounds when you feed and care for it.

Another top toy this year, this T-Rex is great for dino-obsessed kids or fans of "Jurassic Park." The animatronic toy can move its arms, chomp and roar.

Everyone in the family can get in on this fun game. Jump from tile to tile and perform various actions, all while avoiding the lava floor.

The Child, better known as baby Yoda from "The Mandalorian," is a favorite character among kids. If they asked for Star Wars gear this year, they’ll appreciate this stuffed animal. Reviewers love how big and soft the plush is, perfect for snuggling.

Gift the L.O.L. Surprise! fan in your life this deluxe box set. It includes 4 L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. fashion dolls, each with her own musical instrument and unique fashion. With more than 70 surprises, they'll love the unboxing experience almost as much as the toy itself.

Start your engines! This Hot Wheels set lets your little one race their cars on an elaborate track. The elevator automatically takes the cars back to the start once the race is over, so the excitement never stops.

This small smartwatch look exactly like the adult version, but is made just for kids. Cameras allow them to take fun pictures and add effects, while the built-in pedometer encourages them to stay active.

Kids will have a blast unleashing their inner scientists and customizing their slime. The kit comes with 18 fun colors of slime, glitter, beads and glow in the dark powder.

Currently 35% off, this bike is perfect for young riders who are just getting started on a bike. Removable training wheels add stability while they're learning and rear breaks make it easy to stop quickly.

Black Friday deals on toys for older kids

This high-tech hoverboard is likely at the top of many kids' wish lists this year, and you can get it now for $80 off. They can take fun cruises around the neighborhood or backyard and connect any device to the board's Bluetooth speaker to play their favorite music as they ride.

Battle it out and drop in on opponents with this set, which includes two launchers and battling tops. It's perfect for fans of the anime series.

Is your kid already a tech wizard? Introduce them to the world of coding with this fun and educational toy. Kids can write the code that directs the robot to create fun designs and drawings. They can start coding with Artie's pre-programmed designs, then try their hand at creating their own as they get more comfortable.

All Lego kits are 20% off at Target right now, and fans of the "Harry Potter" series will love recreating this iconic scene. They can build the Weasley’s house and take on the Death Eaters with characters like Harry Potter, Ron and Ginny Weasley, Nymphadora Tonks and more.

This Lego rocket building kit is also on sale right now. Stephanie Oppenheim shared this toy on the show, along with other winners from the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Awards. She said that this was one of the best Lego builds they have ever reviewed, and you can get it now for $79.99.

Another award-winning option from the show, this STEM toy encourages learning and discovery. Kids can chip away at the stone to discover gems such as amethyst, rose quartz and jasper. It also includes a sheet where they can learn fun facts about rare gems.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!