We’ve tried countless celebrity-founded brands — these 12 are the real deal

It's no secret that celebrity-founded brands are saturating the market right now. From skin care to candles and shapewear, it seems like every big name in Hollywood is also a CEO or founder of a brand or two. Not to mention, Beyoncé broke the internet earlier this week by unveiling her new hair care line, Cécred, that's launching on Feb. 20.

However, as a consumer, you want to believe that actual time, research and dedication is going into these brands, and they're not just a money grab by those who could be considered financially set. Over at Shop TODAY, we pride ourselves on giving unbiased, honest reviews and we're here to say, some of these celebrity brands not only walk the walk but talk the talk.

Keep reading to see which brands our editors have personally tried, hear our honest thoughts, and shop those that are truly worth your time and most importantly, your money.

Haus Labs

Founded by Lady Gaga in 2019, the brand stays true to Gaga's unconventional, unique roots. In an interview with British Vogue, Gaga talked about the mission of her brand by saying, "We want to make make-up for people that love to explore the artist within themselves and see themselves as a canvas."

Associate editor Danielle Murphy can think of quite a few reasons to love this product, citing its shade range, serum-like application, great ingredients, blend-ability and flexible coverage. For the cherry on top, this foundation took home the gold in Shop TODAY's 2023 Beauty Awards for best medium-coverage foundation.

Rare Beauty

Founded by Selena Gomez in 2020, Rare Beauty has a dedicated following to say the least. Since then, the company has continued to push out new launches and even create a charity organization, the Rare Beauty Impact Fund, which supports mental health initiatives by donating a profit from all sales.

Associate social media editor Dani Musacchio has tried a lot of different mascaras to lengthen, curl and add volume to her pretty straight lashes. Only one has done the trick and it’s this volumizing mascara from Rare Beauty.

“When I use this mascara it tends to hold a curl really well,” she says of this makeup product that she also notes doesn’t clump or flake throughout the day.

This liquid blush puts all others to shame based on pigment alone — a little goes a long way which means this product will last me forever! Available in both matte and dewy finishes, I personally love the shade "happy" which is the perfect Barbie pink. It's easy to see why TikTok is obsessed with this product by racking up over 2.2 billion views.

Associate commerce editor Shannon Garlin can't stop raving about this foundation and how it seamlessly matches her skin tone. She goes on to say, “I think my favorite part is how many shades it comes in, I’m really fair and some fair foundations look to pink on me, or then orange. It has impressive coverage for how weightless it feels — I forget I'm wearing foundation!"

Rhode

While Rhode is newer to the beauty scene, it has made quite the impression. Founded in the summer of 2022 on the values of simplicity, affordability, authenticity, quality and transparency, Hailey Bieber has wasted no time transforming this brand into a skin care powerhouse.

If you're chronically online, chances are you've seen the peptide lip treatment everywhere. Luckily, multiple editors on our team have given it their golden stamp of approval.

"I have a reputation for being extremely particular about my fashion and beauty preferences, and it’s something I really can’t hide when it comes to lip products. While I wasn’t convinced until I finally tried it, Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment has earned its spot as my daily go-to," says partnership editorial assistant Erica Marrison.

Described by the brand as a "rich, but lightweight, cream moisturizer to comfort, soothe, and restore the skin barrier," this moisturizer is my go-to for colder months. Between the chilly breeze, low humidity and indoor heating, this is the time of year to I reach for this cream to improve my skin barrier and give my skin some extra TLC. I can confirm this product is the real deal.

The Outset

After struggling with acne for years, actress Scarlett Johansson set out to create a skin care line in 2022 that featured simple, yet effective everyday essentials. Johansson even credits the brand with helping her through some of the skin care woes that often come with pregnancy.

This night cream features plenty of skin care powerhouses like niacinamide, bakuchiol and evening primrose oil. Needless to say, it truly wowed associate commerce editor Emma Stessman.

"It’s now become a staple in my routine. I have very dry skin and I always notice an increase in flakiness when the weather gets colder, but this winter I haven’t had many issues and I think it’s in part, because I’ve been using this cream nightly (and sometimes in the mornings too when I know it’s going to be particularly cold). It’s ultra-rich and moisturizing, and you really only need a little to feel the effects."

Fenty

It's no secret that Rihanna dominates the music industry but she also has rightfully earned the title of cosmetic mogul. Creating Fenty Beauty back in 2017, Rihanna set out to develop cosmetics to cater to traditionally hard-to-match skin tones and all skin types — mission accomplished.

Formulated with softening shea butter, generous color payoff and lovely plumping effects, what more could you possibly want from a gloss? "I absolutely love this lip product from Fenty. It’s a beautiful sheer gloss that isn’t sticky at all — it’s surprisingly quite moisturizing" says Musacchio.

"The plumping effect is nice yet subtle and won’t leave your lips stinging like other lip plumpers. I’m dying to try all the other colors."

The cure to dull, pale winter skin? For Marrison, incorporating these drops after her foundation for a gentle glow helps her feel great when the weather is anything but. "I mix the shade Taffy Topaz with Maybelline FitMe, and the combination never fails to make me look like I’ve been keeping up on my hydration goals (even when I’m exhausted and dehydrated)," says Marrison.

Senior partnerships editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil has been loyal to this foundation for years and doesn't plan on switching up anytime soon. When getting ready you can find her applying this with a flat-top kabuki brush for that perfect level of coverage. Better yet, she finds that one layer does the trick for a natural makeup look that lasts all day.

JVN Hair

Known for their infectious positivity on Netflix's "Queer Eye," Jonathan Van Ness launched JVN Hair in 2021. Met with immediate enthusiasm from customers by offering a cruelty-free line of hair care products with a non-gendered approach, Van Ness says the brand is built for every person and all hair types to help spread acceptance and equality.

With over 1,000 five-star reviews on Sephora, JVN's air dry cream is great for those who are constantly on-the-go and don't have the time (or patience!) for a blowout.

This is especially true for senior SEO editor Jess Bender who went on to say, "As somebody who has a pretty lazy hair care routine, I swear I have my best hair days whenever I apply this to my tresses after hopping out of the shower. I don’t need to do much to let it work its magic — just massage a dime-sized amount from scalp to ends and crimp a bit — but it’s the first time I’ve seen my waves clearly defined without using a heated tool to supplement."

Fabletics

After launching a collaboration with Fabletics back in 2015, actress Kate Hudson was immediately hooked and bought into the brand. Since then, the brand has expanding into making apparel for the gym, work, and everything in-between.

Whether you're hitting a Barry's class for invigorating cardio or just going for a leisure walk in the park, this versatile lightweight tank has you covered. Commerce editor and producer Julie Ricevuto couldn't agree more by saying, "Fabletics is one of my favorite fitness brands right now for their affordability and reliable basics. This racerback tank has been my go-to for any type of workout."

Let's face it, the athleisure trend isn't ending anytime soon. "After associate SEO editor Kamari Stewart realized she had no high-quality sweats/joggers that she could wear outside, she turned to Fabletics and these instantly caught her eye.

"I ended up buying them in two colors and I’m so glad I did. They’re comfortable, the fit is perfect and I love that they come in three different inseam lengths. They’re great for wearing them on their own or I throw them on over leggings when I’m walking to the gym as an outer layer," says Stewart.

We can't forget about the men in our lives! Equipt with a lightweight, water-repellent fabric and a plethora of pockets, he can go straight from the office to the gym. While they might look like a regular old pair of slacks, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

One reviewer from Shop TODAY's 2023 Wellness Awards even said he got many compliments on these in the office, which was the highlight of his day. Available in 10 colors ranging from classic grey and black to bright ocean blue, any guy will be able to rock these day in and day out.

SKIMS

While the Kardashian family might be controversial at times, we can't debate the fact that Kim did something really right with SKIMS. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies in 2022, it's safe to say SKIMS isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Multiple members of our team are huge fans of the Fits Everybody line whether it be their bras, underwear or loungewear. Described as "truly some of the most comfortable underwear I have ever owned," by commerce coordinator Alexa Arent, it's hard to go back to other brands after wearing these.

Shapewear has a tricky reputation for being highly uncomfortable, restrictive and generally a pain to get in and out of but SKIMS is actively breaking that stereotype.

"I’ve been attending a lot of weddings recently, so I’m forever searching for shapewear that’s flattering under dresses yet comfortable enough to wear for hours — a tough balance to strike! I’m a fan of these mid-thigh shorts, which provide some smoothing and compression without making me feel like my circulation is being cut off. Bonus: The silicone waistband prevents rolling," says Zabloudil.

Being Frenshe

While you might remember her as the ever-so-fabulous Sharpay Evans from "High School Musical," Ashley Tisdale is now channeling her love for self-care and all things beauty and wellness by creating her own line sold exclusively at Target. Established in 2020, Being Frenshe is pronounced "French-ee," a clever play on her married name, French.

Commerce editor Vivien Moon is a self-described "scent girl" and is very particular about candles. However, she was extremely impressed by this one and went on to say, "It’s very fresh and gives my home a light and warm feeling while also being energizing. I love the citrus scents that don’t scream lemon or orange making it a good pick for day or evening."

After going viral on TikTok last year, production associate Jill Ortiz finally caved and ran to Target to pick up this lavender mist. "I finally found it in stores and understood why it's so popular. Since then, I've tried every scent but this remains my favorite. It smells so good and actually lasts," says Ortiz.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

What can't Drew Barrymore do? When she isn't busy hosting her wildly successful talkshow or writing her next bestseller, Barrymore combined her love of design, functionality and high-quality appliances to launch Beautiful in 2021.

Featured in Shop TODAY's 2023 Gifts We Love Awards, this mixer was an instant hit with our team. Deputy editorial director Alexandra Deabler says it best, “Stand mixers are usually so expensive — but this is a chic, cheaper and much lighter option. Plus, it comes in a lot of gorgeous colors.”

At this point, we're all air fryer converts. When Drew first launched her line, Stessman couldn't add this to her cart fast enough. "It is by far the most used appliance in my kitchen, I use it practically every day. It has 11 preset functions, so you can bake, toast, air fry, dehydrate, broil and more.

"I use it instead of my oven most of the time because it heats up quicker and is easier to clean. I have the sage green one and love the way it looks in my kitchen," which says true to Barrymore's mission to create appliances that look beautiful (get it?!) in everyone’s kitchen.

For all the caffeine addicts out there (us included), this ones for you! Not only is this a 2-in-1 grinder and drip machine, it's extremely compact which is great for those with limited countertop real estate.

Social media video producer Anita Chomenko confirmed the hype by saying, "You can change the settings based on how many ounces of coffee you want, and there’s an over-ice setting which is my favorite. It’s slim and super cute!"

Magnolia

After starting Magnolia back in 2003, Chip and Joanna Gaines have taken the home-improvement industry by storm. Founded by the desire to inspire people to create a home environment that they love and feel comfortable in, Gaines and her husband have transformed the brand into home lines, TV shows and even a brick-and-mortar campus in Waco, Texas.

What's a happy home without delicious food? Crowned a New York Times bestseller upon release, Deabler doubled-down and confirmed that this cookbook is fantastic. If you're looking for recommendations, Deabler highly couldn't suggest both the pizza dough and chocolate chip cookies enough.

BÉIS

Shay Mitchell knew exactly what she was doing when creating BÉIS back in 2018. A frequent flier herself, Mitchell saw an opening in the industry and knew there was a space for her to make waves with affordable travel must-haves. And we couldn't be happier that she did.

Perfect for corporate working girls everywhere, we've seen this bag slung over the shoulders of a few editors in our office. Particularly social media editor Kara Quill who couldn't love this bag more if she tried. "This is my absolute favorite work bag I’ve ever had. It has multiple strap options, a spot inside the bag for anything I’ve ever needed on-the-go and an internal zipper pouch to keep important things in while commuting or traveling.

"I also love the overall style of the bag and the four color and texture options it comes in. It feels so chic and timeless," says Quill. Better yet, we found a few on sale at Nordstrom Rack right now so make sure to shop those ASAP!

Equipped with 360-degree rolling wheels, a cushioned handle and secure TSA-friendly locks, this suitcase truly makes traveling a breeze.

Taking home the gold in Shop TODAY's 2023 Travel Awards, Garlin had nothing but praise for this carry-on. “I love how pretty and chic it looks. The padded handle makes it easy to hold on to and the wheels are smooth. I could easily maneuver it on the escalator and between people. It also fit perfectly in the overhead bin on a Delta flight.” Available in nine chic colors, Béis even goes the extra mile and includes a limited lifetime warranty so you’ll never travel without your new favorite carry-on.

How we choose our favorite brands

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We use our own personal experiences with products and brands to make shopping a breeze for our readers.