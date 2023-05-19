Shop TODAY-loved Amazon bestsellers under $25: Fashion hacks, home gadgets, more

As professional bargain hunters and shoppers, Shop TODAY editors are always on the lookout for the latest trends and products that are both affordable and useful. So it's no surprise we often turn to Amazon to scour the best of the best in fashion, tech, beauty — you name it.

Whether you're on the hunt for a comfortable shoe or in need of a cleaning hack, chances are we have tried it and loved it. Below, we rounded up some of Amazon's bestselling products that we love. And the best part? These finds all have thousands of customer reviews — and are under $25!

From bestselling summer footwear to a handy cleaning gadget for your dryer, keep reading to shop all of our favorite Amazon finds.

Amazon bestsellers under $25

If you're in need of a tailor and looking for an affordable alternative (it's only $2!), this iron-on clothing adhesive can be used to hem pants or dresses, or even curtains. According to the brand, it can be used on all types of fabrics including wool, cotton, suede, denim and more.

You'll look like you just walked from a lash extension appointment with This Shop TODAY favorite mascara, which has almost 330,000 Amazon ratings. According to the brand, the formula is meant to lengthen your lashes without creating those dreaded clumps. Not to mention, it's only $5.

Do you ever struggle with your bracelets, and no one is around to help? This bestselling gadget is a fashion lifesaver for fastening a bracelet all by yourself.

One Shop TODAY editor found the perfect solution to "tailoring" the waistband of oversized jeans. The brand says these sew-less buttons are removable and can puncture through most denim, allowing you to create a custom fit and saving you money on getting them professionally taken in.

If you own a pair of wireless earbuds, chances are they get pretty gross. One Shop TODAY editor said this gadget "cleaned all the gunk" from her AirPods and it was so easy to use. The pen tool comes with two types of brushes that dust away dirt and clean the speakers, and a pointed tip for the hard-to-reach areas, says the brand.

This $10 lip tint from Korean beauty brand, Peripera, comes in 20 different rosy and neutral hues that are suitable for all skin tones. According to the brand, the tint glides on with a moisturizing, velvety feel and dries completely matte — and many Shop TODAY editors say it lasts!

One Shop TODAY editor said she stopped using sponges after using this flat-top kabuki brush; it also happens to be a Shop TODAY beauty award winner. According to the brand, the soft bristles will provide a streak-free application, without wasting any foundation.

If you're a chronic over-packer, this luggage scale might save you stress and money at the airport. This Shop TODAY Travel Gear award winner is extremely compact and can weigh up to 110 pounds, says the brand.

Experts recently told Shop TODAY that you should clean your dryer event at least once a year, if not more. This editor-favorite and bestselling vacuum attachment can fit most vacuum hoses and clean out hard-to-reach lint, saving you energy costs and helping to prevent possible fires, says the brand.

Not only are these dainty "huggie" earrings super cute but also, the brand says they're perfect for sensitive ears. Shop TODAY production associate Jillian Ortiz said they were so comfortable, she forgot she was even wearing them.

If you're looking for an easy makeup hack, this cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick easily swipes on without the need for a brush. It comes in16 neutral colorways and the brand says it's also formulated with nourishing ingredients like vitamins C and E.

This chic crossbody bag looks way more expensive than it really it is — it's only $20! Coming in tons of fun colors and neutral hues, it features three zip pockets to hold all of your daily essentials, making the perfect purse for traveling or day to night.

You'll no longer need to manually scrub bathroom grout with an old toothbrush; this power scrubber takes cleaning to the next level. According to the brand, the powerful bristles can scrub up to 60 times faster per second. One verified reviewer said it's worth the purchase, "If you struggle with hard water stain you definitely need this in your life. It was literally the best $20 I’ve ever spent and well worth more. "

Can you ever have enough black leggings? The answer is no! These No. 1 bestselling leggings come in a pack of three and will only set you back $22. The brand says they sit extremely high-waisted and are made with polyester and spandex, so you know they'll be super comfy for all-day wear.

Ballet flats have been trending big time this season, and these bestselling flats come in 33 colors to choose from. One Shop TODAY writer said this pair is comfortable enough to wear all day, and she puts in some steps. You can dress them up for the office or pair them with your favorite jeans.

Whether you live in a busy city or have a snoring partner, you might be thinking about getting yourself some earplugs. These tried-and-true and bestselling options promise to reduce up to 27 decibels of noise, says the brand. They come in fun new summer-inspired colors, and the brand says the silicone material will provide a comfortable fit.

You'll really be tapping into self care with these 24 karat gold-infused eye masks. According to the brand, the mask will help reduce under-eye puffiness and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. "Thankfully I found these patches and after using them as directed I began to notice that the dark areas were becoming lighter and less noticeable," wrote one verified reviewer.

This sandal style has been trending big time and they're perfect for summer. According to the brand, the shoes feature a padded footbed making them extremely comfortable and Shop TODAY associate editor Emma Stessman said she can't stop wearing them. They come in tons of colors and styles to choose from, too — 55 to be exact!